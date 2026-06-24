Earlier this spring the media breathlessly reported that perhaps “10,000 students” across Arkansas could be held back from fourth grade due to LEARNS Act reading proficiency requirements, but that over-emphasized drama about not promoting third-graders now looks like a lot of smoke and mirrors.

Early reports from LEARNS Act mandated proficiency tests show the vast majority of non-proficient students are exempted from those LEARNS requirements. Why? Because they are an “English Language Learner” (ELL) or part of “Individual Education Plans” (ILPs).

ELLs are students whose primary language is not English and who are learning English; “Individual Education Plans” are customized to each student by focusing on unique challenges and regular assessments to achieve reading proficiency.

Much Drama, Not Many Held Back

Up in Northwest Arkansas at Springdale, one of the largest school districts in the state, initial test reports show 390 of 403 third-graders were exempted; “11 of the 13 left were able to raise their scores through re-testing after some intensive tutoring and for the two remaining, one family opted for retention due to student age and maturity concerns and … ”

one was held back through LEARNS.

In “two Central Arkansas school districts, almost half of the third graders who did not pass an end-of-year literacy test were granted exemptions…”

In North Little Rock, 202 of 575 third grade students scored a Level 1 (lowest score). 92 students “were projected to be retained” but five weeks of small-group literacy tutoring and May 26 retesting brought 16 of those 92 students up to acceptable levels. Meanwhile more than half of the 202 (110 students), were exempted and will pass to the fourth grade despite their too-low scores.

About 200 of Pulaski County Special School District’s 890 third graders scored at Level 1, with a little over half qualifying for an exemption.

In Little Rock, 923 of 1,489 third-graders — or about 62% — initially scored at Level 1 or 2; retest results are not yet available.

What’s the Result in Conway?

In Conway, 62% of third-graders scored non-proficient in 2025 and proficiency seems to be sliding backward: In 2023, 57.8% of third-grade students were non-proficient.

Results are not yet available for 2026; retesting is ongoing through June 30. However, it’s interesting to note that just a little over 5% of Conway students are designated as having limited English proficiency in 2026.

Conway parents, patrons, and former teachers continue to cite a lack of tangible reporting or progress measurements on reading/literacy proficiency by repeatedly highlighting the District’s low literacy rate at Conway School Board meetings.

Arkansas is Behind the Literacy Curve

The National Assessment of Educational Progress test (the “Nation's Report Card”) shows Arkansas is behind national averages in math and reading — in 2024, our fourth grade students ranked 36th in the nation for reading proficiency, according to the state Education Department.

And, that’s certainly not smoke and mirrors!