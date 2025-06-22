Here we go again: Arkansas is bragging again about its standing in the Heritage Foundation’s election integrity survey . It’s true the State has moved up on that scale from #8 to #6 last year and now scores at 91/100 for a first-place tie in the 2026 survey.

It’s a false metric: The so-very-respected Heritage survey uses a lengthy list of “election best practices” to score each state on just the laws that specify procedures to be used in the election process, with no consideration given to the actual administration of our elections, citizens’ ability to sue for abnormalities, proven liabilities in our voting machines, or the lack of transparency by voting machine vendors/owners, as just a few examples.

The Heritage survey — much promoted by Arkansas Republicans, Governor Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of State Cole Jester — doesn’t address the actual election processes themselves or problems that have happened.

Here in Arkansas we had several instances of process and procedure violations during the 2024 election cycle but because those issues don’t impact that Heritage score, the general public has a false sense of security when state Republicans tout Arkansas as “number one.”

As just one example, a 20-year Pulaski County employee was allowed to resign after being implicated over an issue of “accidentally” changing precincts for a voter group — after further probes revealed repeated violations beginning in 2019.

Pulaski County Election Commissioner Michael White called out Arkansas and respectfully asks Governor Sarah Sanders to address real election integrity in a letter he presented at a recent Pulaski County Republicans meeting. We couldn’t agree more! Laws on paper don’t mean much when actions don’t match.