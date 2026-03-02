In this trifecta Republican state, this March 3 election cycle is all about Republican Governor Sarah Sanders’ ill-conceived power plays to build that 3,000-bed Franklin County state prison. Whoever makes it to November will most likely get elected, so Republicans are now proudly using dirty tricks, smears, and lies to fight against their fellow Republican primary candidates — and it’s not just in NW Arkansas, either! Dirty tricks are driving the March 3 primaries and special elections:

Reversing barriers, maybe: A Pulaski County Circuit judge has ruled that the 2023 state law mandating that signatures on citizen referendum petitions must come from 50 counties is unconstitutional. Even though the ruling eases some of newly enacted barriers that have severely restricted citizen referendum/initiative petitions, two groups currently collecting signatures for related constitutional amendments say they assume that “when the Arkansas Supreme Court takes the case, they'll rule the other way.”

Two ballots? Voters in House District 70 get to vote on two ballots after state Rep. Carlton Wing vacated his state Legislature seat to head up Arkansas TV. A special election ballot decides who will finish Wing’s current term through 2026 (Democrat Alex Holladay vs. Republican Bo Renshaw). The other ballot decides who sits in the state House to represent District 70 for the 2-year term beginning in 2027 (Renshaw faces the winner of the Democrat primary between Alex Holladay and Cordelia Smith-Johnson).

Got the receipts: You’re missing key information about how Arkansas politics works if you’re not reading “The Arkansas Machine” that delves into all the “inner workings of a political operation that extends far beyond one policy fight” about Queen Sarah’s Franklin County fever dream. The multi-part series examines connections [that] run through the last 35 years of American politics: from the Clinton-era vacuum in state Democratic politics, to the Bush-Cheney campaign war rooms where current operatives first teamed up, to the Trumpian style of politics that now sets the tone. The machine is bipartisan in its ancestry but ruthlessly efficient in its current, single-party operation.

You had one job: Operations at Republican Brenda DeShields’ Circuit Clerk’s office will be audited after Benton County’s circuit judges themselves asked the Legislative Audit Committee to look over possible unauthorized transfers and the office’s assignment and allocation of criminal, civil, and domestic cases. Benton County’s Prosecutor supports the requested review of case assignment procedures. A staff report is due to state lawmakers on the Legislative Audit Committee on March 12.

Another sneaky “election integrity” tactic: A few days ago the State of Arkansas sent its “election fraud investigator” to ask volunteers gathering petition signatures at a Little Rock Unitarian church questions that “seemed aimed at scaring canvassers and signers,” reports the Arkansas Times. You’ll recall that Republican Secretary of State candidate state Senator Kim Hammer sponsored legislation last year that would have created a new election fraud law enforcement authority within the Secretary of State’s office, the “Document Validity Division.” Although Hammer presented it twice, this proposal never made it out of committee. The State’s newly hired “election fraud investigator” has no current legal authority to require volunteers to answer questions or ask for pictures of the volunteers’ IDs. The Times also correctly points out that volunteers gathering signatures should legally treat such “encounters” no differently than they would an encounter with “any other regular citizen” but should thoroughly record and document any such visits. Whadaya say now?