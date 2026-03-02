March 3 Tells the Tale
Citizen referendum rules eased, Arkansas politics behind closed doors, trucking industry cleanup picks up speed, "how they turned a bridge into a toll booth," and more
In this trifecta Republican state, this March 3 election cycle is all about Republican Governor Sarah Sanders’ ill-conceived power plays to build that 3,000-bed Franklin County state prison. Whoever makes it to November will most likely get elected, so Republicans are now proudly using dirty tricks, smears, and lies to fight against their fellow Republican primary candidates — and it’s not just in NW Arkansas, either! Dirty tricks are driving the March 3 primaries and special elections:
Arkansas
Reversing barriers, maybe: A Pulaski County Circuit judge has ruled that the 2023 state law mandating that signatures on citizen referendum petitions must come from 50 counties is unconstitutional. Even though the ruling eases some of newly enacted barriers that have severely restricted citizen referendum/initiative petitions, two groups currently collecting signatures for related constitutional amendments say they assume that “when the Arkansas Supreme Court takes the case, they'll rule the other way.”
Two ballots? Voters in House District 70 get to vote on two ballots after state Rep. Carlton Wing vacated his state Legislature seat to head up Arkansas TV. A special election ballot decides who will finish Wing’s current term through 2026 (Democrat Alex Holladay vs. Republican Bo Renshaw). The other ballot decides who sits in the state House to represent District 70 for the 2-year term beginning in 2027 (Renshaw faces the winner of the Democrat primary between Alex Holladay and Cordelia Smith-Johnson).
Got the receipts: You’re missing key information about how Arkansas politics works if you’re not reading “The Arkansas Machine” that delves into all the “inner workings of a political operation that extends far beyond one policy fight” about Queen Sarah’s Franklin County fever dream. The multi-part series examines
connections [that] run through the last 35 years of American politics: from the Clinton-era vacuum in state Democratic politics, to the Bush-Cheney campaign war rooms where current operatives first teamed up, to the Trumpian style of politics that now sets the tone. The machine is bipartisan in its ancestry but ruthlessly efficient in its current, single-party operation.
You had one job: Operations at Republican Brenda DeShields’ Circuit Clerk’s office will be audited after Benton County’s circuit judges themselves asked the Legislative Audit Committee to look over possible unauthorized transfers and the office’s assignment and allocation of criminal, civil, and domestic cases. Benton County’s Prosecutor supports the requested review of case assignment procedures. A staff report is due to state lawmakers on the Legislative Audit Committee on March 12.
Another sneaky “election integrity” tactic: A few days ago the State of Arkansas sent its “election fraud investigator” to ask volunteers gathering petition signatures at a Little Rock Unitarian church questions that “seemed aimed at scaring canvassers and signers,” reports the Arkansas Times. You’ll recall that Republican Secretary of State candidate state Senator Kim Hammer sponsored legislation last year that would have created a new election fraud law enforcement authority within the Secretary of State’s office, the “Document Validity Division.” Although Hammer presented it twice, this proposal never made it out of committee. The State’s newly hired “election fraud investigator” has no current legal authority to require volunteers to answer questions or ask for pictures of the volunteers’ IDs. The Times also correctly points out that volunteers gathering signatures should legally treat such “encounters” no differently than they would an encounter with “any other regular citizen” but should thoroughly record and document any such visits. Whadaya say now?
What the heck does a Land Commissioner do? This elected executive level position on your March 3 ballot is responsible for collecting delinquent taxes on real estate and managing the sale of tax-delinquent properties. This person oversees the leasing of natural resources on state lands, maintains Arkansas’ original land records, and also regulates construction, mining of resources, and ensuring public access on the state’s navigable rivers and streams. In Arkansas this process-oriented constitutional officer position is seen as a beginning stepping stone into state politics as many previous officeholders have moved later into more influential elected offices.
National
More judicial gridlock on tariffs: FedEx didn’t waste time, becoming the first of over 900 American companies to sue over the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling and seeking a total of more than $160 billion in refunds. Like we needed more lawsuits in our already-overwhelmed judicial systems! The winning SCOTUS attorney (acting US solicitor general under former President Obama) has set up a special task to go after all refunds. It seems “a burgeoning legal cottage industry challenging Trump, [is] producing hundreds of cases on everything from tariffs and immigration to civil rights and the environment…”
Trucking industry clean-up gains speed: Another deadly accident involving an illegal driver spurred Republican Senator Jim Banks to demand a Department of Transportation (DOT) investigation into “chameleon” carrier networks, trucking companies that repeatedly reopen under new identities after Indiana shuts them down. American Truckers United activist Shannon Everett discussed President Trump’s SOTU directive on “Delilah’s law” on Bannon’s War Room this week and called for a complete revocation of all improperly issued CDLs across our country:
Who woulda thought? In Commifornia, the two top polling gubernatorial candidates are … Republicans Steve Hilton (17%) and Chad Bianco (tied at 14% with Democrat Congressman Eric Swallwell). The ranked choice voting system says the two top candidates will compete in the general election regardless of political party.
Tech
Spying or vaping? Senator Tom Cotton joined several other senators who warn about “an influx of illicit Chinese e-cigarettes” that “could pose national security and criminal risks,” as the vaping devices can connect to cellphones to “initiate data breaches or malware infections and can also access and collect sensitive user data.”
Don’t ignore your savings: What? You may think you can just put your savings away and let it just sit there gaining interest, but don’t let your savings accounts just sit there. If there’s “no activity” on your account for a period of three years, Arkansas escheatment laws say your financial institution must basically return your funds to the state unclaimed property fund (but they also must inform you before this happens). Avoid trouble; just make it a regular habit to visit your financial institution’s physical branch or online website to make a deposit or withdrawal so your account reflects some type of activity.
It’s your data: General Motors (GM) OnStar service is “banned from disclosing consumers’ geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies” for five years after the FTC found it “collected, used, and sold drivers’ precise geolocation data and driving behavior information from millions of vehicles — data that can be used to set insurance rates — without adequately notifying consumers and obtaining their affirmative consent.”
A Couple More Things
Thoughts on Mt. Vernon from one who knows: I can highly recommend the wonderful, educational, historical pieces by Ms. Vivian Hogue of Conway that appear in each month’s 501 Life magazine. This one centers on “seniors” in our lives (but that’s not all what you may think!).
“They turned the bridge into a toll booth.” I’m astounded at how EKO LOVES YOU describes “a man moving toward God.” Serious reading on Substack. So worth your time!