The Arkansas State Police are conducting a criminal investigation after a 2025 legislative audit probed “questionable disbursements” from January 2023 through December 2024 related to the Faulkner County Fair. The audit’s review of only “selected disbursements” found at least $21,741 that was not properly identified or documented.

Prosecutor Carol Crews requested State Police involvement after reports of “possible financial malfeasance.”

Responding to the news reports, the longtime Fair General Manager and 4-member Fair Board have repeatedly reminded investigators that an all-volunteer group runs the annual Faulkner County Fair. They insist there’s nothing wrong, and that in “trying to find all these records they were requesting, there were some records we couldn’t put our hands on.”

Faulkner County provides the County Fair with $4,500/year; another $11,000 to $12,000 comes in from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Fair Funding Program.

County JPs say they’ve gotten call after call asking the Quorum Court to look into the Fair’s finances from folks who are reportedly afraid to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Audit Issues, Financial Rumors

The 2025 legislative audit report cited problems such as undocumented or inadequately documented cash withdrawals, undocumented payments to individuals or vendors, undocumented $100,000 and $150,000 cash payments to the carnival company, deposits exceeding daily revenues, and missing revenue records from booth rentals, ad sales, food vendors, livestock entry fees, and camper fees, etc.

One JP publicly discussed financial rumors about the Fair about 18 months ago. Republican JP / former County Sheriff Andy Shock floated this at a November 2024 Quorum Court meeting:

There is a board we’re funding that I would like to have Legislative Audit look at.

Republican JP Maree Coats says she has been frustrated about Fair finances for a couple of years, pointing out:

I had asked them (fair board) to increase their transparency, and they never did.

David Henze, Fair chair/general manager since 2008, says he wasn’t aware of the ongoing follow-on State Police criminal investigation Crews requested — but Coats asked Crews for an update on that probe back in April. Coats got a copy of the 12/9/25 legislative audit report in January, 2026.

About Shock’s audit request, Henze has said, “What prompted that audit had absolutely nothing to do with the county fair” but stopped short of explaining that remark.

Now that he knows the State Police are involved, Henze says “we have to protect ourselves and the Fair,” so the Fair Board plans to hire an attorney.

Transparency and Non-Response

Following up on Coats’ request last October, the Quorum Court’s Budget Committee asked 11 groups receiving Faulkner County taxpayer funds to provide financial details. Ten groups submitted details; the Fair Board refused.

Henze says he was given legal advice that he didn’t have to comply with the JPs’ request.

Henze also told JPs last October that the Faulkner County Fair & Livestock Exposition is not a 501(c)(3) entity. The Fair Board had assumed that nonprofit status transferred over to the Fair Board when they took over running the Fair from the Young Business Men’s Association (YBMA) in 2010, he explained.

Although Henze told JPs last October the Fair Board would obtain 501(c)(3) status, he says this week that the group was “within 30 days of having all that wrapped up to apply for this … when we got hit with this Legislative Audit stuff. That has really sidetracked us.” He adds

We’re volunteers, so we don’t have 24 hours a day to spend on this. I just haven’t had time to put it together on some of these things.

There’s more in the 2025 legislative audit report — and many more details in local reporter Tammy Keith’s excellent, lengthy piece about it all.

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