If we didn’t search for it, we wouldn’t have found it! The America250 Freedom Truck was parked last weekend behind a walled-off parking lot on the North Little Rock side of Riverfront Park, the same parking lot used for the submarine tourist feature.

That’s because the Arkansas Department of Heritage, working with the sponsors of the first-ever Arkansas Folklore Festival held in NLR that weekend, had invited the truck — but the Folklore Festival nixed the idea of placing the truck where it would be visible inside or near the entrance of the Festival in NLR’s side of Riverfront Park.

Here’s What’s Inside

This spectacular celebration of America’s founding was well worth the hunt. Take a look at 75+ pictures and videos of what's inside (you can open and/or download everything).

Hunting it Down

Festival director Rachel Reynolds said “before she approved the inclusion of the truck — which she stressed was not an official part of the festival programming, but will be held in a nearby parking lot separate from the event — she did some research into the contents of the truck.”

It seemed like a whitewashed version of history but there was nothing offensive that made me think I needed to keep it out entirely

— so they just ensured it was not easy to find by placing it outside the Festival behind a walled-off-parking lot with no signs along Riverfront Drive to even show where it was parked.

Looking around inside: