Five speakers (including three teachers).

Five speakers echoing the same issues: honesty/dishonesty, misplaced and misdirected spending priorities, duplicative legal representation, lack of transparency and, perhaps most importantly, a deficient 41% literacy rate among our third graders.

Five different voices amplifying long-standing concerns centered around identical issues, but putting a singular focus on the Conway School Board’s inability to correct those ongoing problems.

Five reasoned assessments on actions by the Conway School Board, the Superintendent and Board attorneys that paint a continuing and disturbing picture that should unsettle parents and patrons/taxpayers alike.

Five patron taxpayers thoughtfully suggested improvements to the Conway School Board at its March 10 Board meeting, but the bad news is the picture doesn’t look to be changing much, despite these and other patrons who’ve repeatedly addressed similar or the same issues at earlier Board meetings.

What’s it gonna take to get the Conway School Board to change course?

No More Criticism

So after the Conway School Board sat through this barrage on March 10, this perfect storm of correctly aimed public remarks and honest appraisals, they’ve now hit on the solution: just disallow public remarks at school board meetings “that pertain to school personnel.” Really!?

Transparency and Honesty

Ironically, issues of transparency and honesty were at the center of most patron remarks on March 10, including those from Kathy Dolan, a former teacher who is part of a volunteer group of local former teachers and other adults willing to augment Conway Schools’ plans and programs to raise Conway’s lagging 41% literacy rate for third graders.

Literacy Should Be the Priority

Given the primary goal of educating our youngsters, changing this sad statistic should be Conway Schools’ top priority. The District has in fact hired a Reading Specialist; however, at the March 10 meeting Dolan questioned whether measurable progress has been made and relayed to the public, despite an ad hoc report in response to Dolan’s comments at the request of outgoing Board member Linda Hargis.

Transparency and honesty came up again and again as keys to public trust and constituted core criticisms from all five public speakers, whether the concern was duplicative, misdirected spending priorities as described by student advocate Audie Alumbaugh, excessive lawsuit fees Cavin pointed out, non-transparency from school attorneys that Walsh discussed, or sharing supposedly nonbiased strategic plans with the public as former teacher Alyce Hardee talked about.

Even Hargis begged her fellow Board members for transparency and honesty as she tried to determine why the Board (including the three defendants) was never told about a recent offer to settle a FOI-related lawsuit that would have saved the District legal fees (as carefully reported in detail elsewhere).

Just Stop ‘Em From Talking

So, it appears Conway’s School Board has a solution: Just stop patrons from criticizing school personnel.

Yep, at an April 2 School Board workshop Superintendent “Black and the Board have devised a plan to prevent Citizens from making comments pertaining to personnel,” Jimmie Cavin writes:

The stated intentions are to interrupt the citizen speaker by informing them they are not allowed to express that viewpoint and if they continue to do so, they will be removed from the meeting by School Resource Officers (SROs).

Cavin correctly points out, just as he did in his FOIA lawsuit, that this behavior — in this case, proposed censorship — is illegal. He says he’ll speak about it TOMORROW at the April 14 Conway School Board meeting (starts at 6 pm in the Administration building and is livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.)

The voices of five speakers, including three former teachers, speaking basically identical messages with repeated pleas for more transparency, honest dealing, and clear information don’t seem to be heard by the Conway School Board and administrators.

Conway students surely deserve better! What’s it gonna take to get the Conway School Board to change course?

Here’s what those five speakers had to say to the Conway School Board at its March 10 meeting: