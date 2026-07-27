With Election Day November 3 less than 100 days away, Arkansas voters need to learn about the three upcoming constitutional amendments our state lawmakers placed on our November ballot.

The first two below would strengthen existing Constitutional mandates, placing Arkansas in a stronger position to defend existing rights and voter qualifications.

The third item, however, deserves an more detailed, close examination because it alters our state Constitution to radically expand how corporate welfare …er, economic development, works across Arkansas.



Watch for the Arkansas Secretary of State's office to assign official ballot issue numbers for each proposed amendment by August 20, the deadline to send the statewide ballot to county election officials. In the past, though, proposals from the Legislature got numbered in order of their approval for the ballot.

And study everything you can, because legislative proposals don’t have to score at an eighth-grade reading level like citizen initiatives do. Be on the lookout for complex, incomplete, or ambiguous language!

HJR1018, The Citizens Only Voting Amendment

Sponsored by Republican state Rep. David Ray, HJR1018 clarifies that only a U.S. citizen meeting existing Arkansas elector qualifications may vote in any state or local election in Arkansas.

It also adds an explicit prohibition that says a person who does not meet those qualifications “shall not be permitted” to vote in Arkansas while also touching on the provisional-ballot process and ensuring legislative authority to create exceptions to photo ID requirements, as well as restating these existing state voter qualifications among its other provisions:

— U.S. citizenship

— Arkansas resident

— At least 18 years old

— Lawfully registered to vote

Because Arkansas already mandates U.S. citizenship to be a qualified voter this proposed constitutional amendment serves to overall strengthen and emphasize that requirement.

Not proof-of-citizenship at the polls

If passed, it’s important to note this constitutional change does not, by itself, turn Arkansas voter ID into a separate, documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement at the polls. It says only that qualified U.S. citizens may vote. Arkansas’ existing photo ID rules still govern how voters verify identity/registration during the voting process, whether in person or by mail.

“YES” vote

As it stands today I will vote “YES” on ballot question #1 to emphasize and strengthen the U.S. citizenship requirement to cast a ballot in Arkansas elections.

SJR11 - A Constitutional Amendment to Amend Arkansas Constitution, Article 2, § 5, To Protect the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Republican Senator John Payton’s SJR11 is a proposed constitutional amendment that — in a similar fashion as HJR1018 (above) — adds broader and more explicit language to already existing Arkansas constitutional guardrails.

SJR11 would enhance the Arkansas Constitution’s confirmation of the U.S. Constitution’s 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms. These stronger 2A state-level protections also make future gun-control measures much more difficult.

This constitutional amendment explicitly states

T he right to keep and bear arms… is a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infrin ged.

Strong, more clear language

Why is this important? “Natural” frames the right as pre-existing and not something the state controls; “fundamental” tells courts our 2A right should be held paramount. The word “individual” rejects any idea that only militias or military forces (groups of individuals) should keep and bear arms.

Beyond defense

Specifically this legislation broadens this existing sentence in the Arkansas Constitution

“The citizens of this State shall have the right to keep and bear arms, for their common defense”

and expands it to say

Arkansans have the right to keep and bear arms for “common defense, lawful hunting and recreational use, and any other lawful purpose”

— taking our existing Arkansas mandated guardrail beyond only defense and expressly protecting “lawful” possession and use.

Not just weapons only

The bill also includes “without limitation” the possession and use of ammunition and firearm accessories and components, aiming to block possible related bans on magazines, ammo, triggers, parts, etc. as a way to prevent gun ownership.

On a practical level, if SJR11 is passed, Arkansas would become one of the states most protective of our 2nd Amendment because we’d have a state constitutional “backstop” that Arkansas courts could enforce even if 2A somehow gets weakened later. Also the Legislature as well as cities, counties, agencies, and courts would have much less leeway to regulate firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and accessories.

“YES” vote

My stand today is to vote “YES” to strengthen and enhance our state’s protection of our 2A right to keep and bear arms.

SJR15 - A Constitutional Amendment Concerning Economic Development in the State of Arkansas; And Authorizing The General Assembly to Provide For the Creation of Economic Development Districts to Promote Economic Development

Republican Senator Jonathan Dismang sponsored SJR15 that greatly expands the way economic development can be financed across the state, explicitly suspending various portions of our existing state Constitution.

SJR15 builds on just-passed Act 576’s city, county, and governmental compact “authorities” to authorize long-lived Economic Development Districts (EDDs) governed by enacting legislation our state lawmakers haven’t even passed yet.

Among other provisions, SJR15 exempts EDDs from constitutional bonds and debt limits to create a special tax structure totally exempted from ordinary taxation and governed by the entity itself.

SJR15 is so far-reaching it deserves its own post — look here at the many concerning details that all add up to my “NO” vote for SJR15.

Before You Vote

Above all, check out these three proposed constitutional amendments BEFORE YOU GO TO VOTE in November. Remember, changing a constitutional amendment is close to impossible; these amendments are pretty permanent. Our wonderful home state of Arkansas deserves your close attention!

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