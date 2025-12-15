Two medical marijuana licensees pushing back against changes lawmakers had made to Amendment 98 since 2016 saw the Arkansas Supreme Court overturn a 74-year-old precedent saying the Legislature could not change citizen-led legislation once enacted into law.

Good Day Farms and Capital City Medicinals lost their bid to stop those changes to Arkansas’s voter-passed medical marijuana laws — and the ruling has further weakened our state’s citizen referendum process the Republican-majority state Legislature has constantly attacked over the last few years.

In last week’s Supreme Court ruling Justice Cody Hiland wrote that “the plain language of the Arkansas Constitution’s Article 5, Section 1, gives the Legislature the authority to amend voter-approved constitutional amendments by a two-thirds vote of each legislative chamber.”

The Supreme Court decision overturned a 2023 lower court ruling from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch that struck down the various changes Arkansas lawmakers had made to the medical marijuana law.

Meanwhile, liberal groups Protect AR Rights and the Arkansas League of Women Voters are each pursuing their particular versions of what they call “direct democracy” bills described as “protecting the people, not politicians” against legislative power grabs — and have so far secured a temporary injunction in a separate lawsuit against the enacting of various bills passed in the last legislative session that make the citizen referendum process much more difficult.

Republicans maintain that the citizen referendum process has been taken over by high-dollar, out-of-state liberal interests pushing social issues such as abortion and marijuana. After the Supreme Court ruling Senate head Bart Hester now says the General Assembly “may look to change how medical marijuana is regulated” (although lawmakers have already made changes, now allowed, to the voter-approved 2016 law). He indicated “the same goes for other constitutional amendments funded by wealthy donors from out of state.” Those issues could include abortion, casinos, and the lottery, among others.