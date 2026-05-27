Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Pure and simple - The legal theory may survive the courthouse door, but the political stink does not. Members who voted to block their own COLAs are now asking a court to treat those very freezes as unconstitutional underpayments. That is not Congress courageously correcting an error. That is Congress hiding from voters, voting one way in public, and then asking judges to make them whole in private. They should lose the suit, and all who participated should be primaried and replaced.

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