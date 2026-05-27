Who knew? Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford joined several D.C. lawmakers in a March 2024 class action lawsuit against the United States (DOJ) saying a long-standing Congressional practice to forego their own COLA salary hikes is unconstitutional, a violation of the 27th Amendment. The suit asserts Congress cannot constitutionally block those pay hikes for itself.

Now, just last week the Court ruled that, yes, the 27th Amendment applies here — setting up a likely runup to a higher court due to the “weighty constitutional issues” involved.

What?!

Of course we all know that Congress, using its authority to block those pay adjustments, has voted repeatedly since 2009 to freeze lawmaker salaries. This, despite the fact that 1989’s Ethics Reform Act requires annual COLA salary hikes.

As a result, the base salary for rank-and-file members has remained at $174,000 for the past 16 years, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

says the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (“NTUF”). DCJournal reported in late 2024:

Instead of the current $174,000, the Congressional Research Service estimates a rank-and-file member would be earning $243,300—far above the average American’s income. In total, the pay freezes implemented since 1994 have saved taxpayers over $600 million

A more recent estimate pegs that potential new salary at $274,900.

Judge Eric Bruggink presides over Davis et al. v. United States (No. 24-364 C) in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, where the Crawford and fellow plaintiffs are asking for back pay owed them since 2009 (the waived COLA hikes), a move that would also ramp up lawmaker pension costs.

Retroactive pay hikes alone were estimated in late 2024 to cost as much as $69 million — and could net every federal lawmaker as much as $419,000 each per a September 2025 estimate.

Luckily the Court, while rejecting a dismissal, has limited the possible damages to freezes since 2018 and has excluded any impact on pensions.

27th Amendment

The 27th Amendment says:

“No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.” James Madison proposed this in 1789 as part of the original Bill of Rights, to prevent lawmakers from granting themselves immediate pay raises without accountability from voters.

Crawford is an original plaintiff in the March 2024 lawsuit filed by former Virginia Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli along with former Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis (Illinois) and Tom Davis (Virginia), former Democrat Congressman Ed Perlmutter (Colorado), and former Republican Senator Mark Kirk (Illinois).

Congressman Rodney Davis led the lawsuit and current Democrat Congressmen Jim Clyburn (South Carolina) and Steny Hoyer (Maryland) joined in nine months after it was filed. The Court has ruled that claims by Tom Davis and Mark Kirk are moot because they left office before the 2018 cutoff date.

Hoyer invoked this lawsuit during a House appropriations markup meeting last week, and read aloud part of the Court’s latest ruling to the committee, explaining:

Seventeen years, I have gotten people from my side and people from the other side saying, ‘Can’t we fix this?” We now have a court decision.

A “political headache,” do you think?

As Hoodline Washington D.C. points out:

Critics warn that the visual of lawmakers collecting six-figure backpay after voting to freeze their own raises will be a political headache, regardless of how the legal argument fares.

Most plaintiffs voted to freeze pay

Interestingly, the DOJ noted that most of the plaintiffs have approved COLA freezes over the years that were mostly included as part of various omnibus appropriations bills — a practice Congress has repeatedly characterized as a fiscally responsible move, as the National Taxpayers Union Foundation points out in their chart showing those past votes:

The legislative record confirms that they had multiple opportunities to oppose annual COLA freezes but instead supported appropriations bills and continuing resolutions that included those provisions. None consistently opposed them.

Taxpayers would suffer

I think most taxpayers I know will agree with what NTUF said when the lawsuit was filed in late 2024:

Although agencies of the federal government are named as defendants in this case, the ultimate target is taxpayers who will be stuck with more deficit spending if it is successful.

Continuing to highlight the issue, NTUF concluded in April:

At its core, this dispute runs counter to the purpose of the 27th Amendment. As James Madison recognized, the Amendment was intended to prevent lawmakers from using their authority to increase their own pay without accountability, not to guarantee automatic pay increases or enable retroactive claims. The best outcome for taxpayers and for Congress would be to withdraw this case. Allowing it to proceed risks new fiscal burdens and further erosion of public trust at a time when that confidence is already in short supply.

A “political headache,” do you think? What are you doing, Congressman Crawford?