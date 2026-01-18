Almost five years have passed since the only remaining Confucius Institute (CI) in Arkansas was cleared out at the University of Central Arkansas, but does the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) still have its tight grip on Chinese students here?

If you’re a Chinese student at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville the answer is probably yes. Just take a look at the CCP’s re-branded Chinese Students and Scholars Association at UA-Fayetteville (a pretty much blank website).

Re-Branding

At one time, more than 110 Confucius Institutes were spread out all over U.S. schools, but Congress restricted federal funds to those schools due to national security concerns centered on disseminating propaganda, conducting espionage, lack of transparency, and controlling/monitoring Chinese students. Most CIs closed.

However, a 2022 National Association of Scholars (NAS) report found that

colleges and universities had replaced their Confucius Institute with a substantially similar program, or maintained closed relationships with Chinese institutions that had partnered in the Confucius Institute. These rebranding efforts match those of the Chinese government, which has reorganized Confucius Institutes under a new organization, the Chinese International Education Foundation.

UCA shuttered its Confucius Institute in 2021 and then re-opened a “Center for Chinese Language and Culture,” which UCA says is self-funded.

Chinese officials maintain that the closed CIs are victims of a U.S. "Cold War mentality." Supporters point out that CIs provided Chinese language and cultural programs for students, universities, and surrounding communities that may not otherwise be available.

CI or CSSA: Not Much Difference

The CSSA isn’t very much different than CI. The re-branded organization “pressures” Chinese students into advancing Beijing’s interests in America just like CIs did, says The Epoch Times, who described the newer CCP student program this way:

Actions undertaken by CSSAs often appear organic, such as bunches of students gathering to wave red flags on the streets to welcome Chinese authorities, or writing angry letters to school officials in opposition to events that displease the regime. But the grassroots appearance is a facade — behind it is the Party, the overseer, and often, the financier, an Epoch Times review of public records, archived pages of now deleted information, and interviews with former CSSA members show…. By weaponizing students, they said, the Chinese regime gains a foothold in U.S. academia, stifles alternative voices, amplifies its own, and perpetuates a climate of fear.

Today, it looks like there’s only one CSSA in Arkansas and it’s at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, where a small 2.6% of its 28,000 students are Asian.

Congressional Probe

In April 2024, Chinese students protested and disrupted a speech at Harvard by Ambassador Xie Feng. When a female protestor hoisted a protest flag, a CSSA leader attacked from across the room and forcibly dragged her out. Of course, she didn’t bring charges — but Congress reacted with a House Select Committee on the CCP investigation into the CSSA that has extended into 2025 with subpoenas and evidence-gathering.

“The American higher education system needs to wake up to the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on our nation’s campuses.”

— Republican Rep. John Moolenaar,

Chairman, House Select Committee on the CCP

Chinese Affiliates Still Active

The NAS list of “‘Closed’ Confucius Institutes” shows that, even though most CIs have been rebranded, most still maintain “a relationship with Chinese affiliate(s).”

The still-active Chinese Partners on the list of “closed” CIs in 38 states (East China Central University, Sichuan University, Beijing Normal University, Shandong University, etc.) are all part of China’s Ministry of Education — which, of course, operates under the control of the CCP. The Minister of Education is a Communist Party member and the fourth highest-ranking member of China’s State Council.

UCA’s Chinese affiliate, East China Central University, is part of the Ministry of Education and is co-funded with the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Do you think the CCP is “influencing” Chinese students at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville? WHY does UAF allow the CSSA to continue to operate on campus?

WHY would Arkansas universities pursue such close relationships with China’s Ministry of Education?

