Every sitting president has done it.

But in President Trump’s case the Senate GOP says “NO!”

President Trump’s administration has close to 100 nominations awaiting Senate approval for positions in the federal judiciary and executive branch.

But the Senate isn’t moving to approve those critical agency positions, nor will the Senate GOP leadership declare a recess. Why not? Because technically remaining “in session” blocks Trump’s ability to bypass Senate approval by exercising his right to recess appointments….

Arkansas

Voters seek to change Ft. Smith: Voters — critics of Ft. Smith’s current city administrator form of government — are on the way to gathering 2,608 valid city voter signatures to change Ft. Smith government to a mayor-council system by putting the question on their November ballot. Reason? The current City Board of Directors deadlocked 3-3 on the question. “Mayors are hired and fired by We the People,” says promoter and FOIA legal warrior Joey McCutchen.

Returning education to the states? Arkansas wants the U.S. Department of Education to OK its proposal “Reclaiming Arkansas Education” that would replace “overlapping state and federal education requirements in a single Arkansas-led system” to “reduce administrative burdens” and allow “local educators more flexibility to focus on students…”

Sue UA, of course: Every step, every action’s gotta be resisted by the Left, ya know… We just saw how the UA Board of Trustees stood by UA’s December termination of Shirin Saeidi as director of the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies, despite faculty pushback. Now Felicia Branch is suing UALR after the law prof got terminated for posting vile comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Branch says her constitutional right to free speech was violated.

“Teaching Tolerance/Learning for Justice” programming from the Southern Poverty Law Center is embedded into our K-12 schools. While “some content appears neutral, the sum of its work does promote far-left ideologies and viewpoints that push a leftwing agenda.” See Arkansas’ information on this tracking map…

National

Texas numbers don’t match: Our neighbor state filed four different “official counts” of voter participation in 2022 and 2024 so Unite4Freedom is suing to ensure Texas complies with the federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA)

Good on them: The WH anti-fraud task force co-chair explained the mission perfectly and it’s worth watching: Our whole society was designed for a high trust people. Then we imported the 3rd world….

Rising star from Texas: Watch for big things to come from freshman Republican Congressman Brandon Gill who heads up a 6-month Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses that aims at “illegal DEI policies, misuse of immigration and social welfare programs that defraud taxpayers, and efforts by foreign actors and dark money groups to suppress free speech.”

Another step forward: A U.S. District Judge has upheld President Trump’s EO that tightens mail-in voting, despite Democrats’ arguments that such actions could disenfranchise “millions” of voters (guessing that would be the ILLEGAL ONES!).

EBT / charity scam: “For over a decade” immigrants in Lawrence, Massachusetts have been stealing by openly buying food with food stamps and collecting it from charity food banks, then shipping it in large blue containers back to Santo Domingo bodegas to be resold or consumed.

Linking psychiatric drugs with mass violence since 2002: New Tennessee law mandates “therapeutic‑level testing for psychotropic drugs in the autopsies of deceased mass shooters.”

Tech

BOLO more surveillance: California police are urging homeowners to check their property for hidden cameras “planted by illegal alien burglary rings” after investigating a residential burglary and finding live cameras “hidden deep in the bushes” that were transmitting real-time surveillance to the burglars.

Better watch it: “Researchers left AI agents alone in a virtual town and watched it all unravel.”

Taming AI via FISA: The Senate Intel Committee headed up by Senator Tom Cotton has advanced the FY27 FISA legislation, adding AI pre-testing legislation along with tightened oversight of cybersecurity and foreign influence threats.

Who’s watching (again): Senator Tom Cotton asks FDA to look at pre-2023-made Chinese medical devices that are “programmed to allow unverified users to remotely control the device without a health provider's knowledge.”

Hoover Dam America 250 Main Event Image

Celebrating our glorious 250th: Nevada and Arizona leaders worked together to decorate the Hoover Dam with a 300-foot-tall, 150-foot-wide U.S. flag showcased by a gigantic red, white, and blue light display. This massive patriotic exhibit debuted over Memorial Day weekend ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, and will remain in place through July 4.