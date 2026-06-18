It’s less than a month away. The July 6 deadline won’t allow much more time to gather signatures for petitions that could put three citizen-led state constitutional amendments on our November ballot.

In mid-May most of the petition signature gatherers said they have a long way to go to collect at least 90,704 verified signatures to clear the next step in putting their items to a November vote. (So, don’t be surprised to see them out collecting signatures at your local Library or the latest “No Kings” protest…)

While the AG’s office has approved seven ballot proposal efforts, the three below are the only proposals being actively pursued.

Very similar, reconstituted but mostly interconnected Left-leaning groups are behind all three proposals:

1. Aiming at LEARNS - The Arkansas Education Rights Amendment

In an effort led by the Arkansas Education Association and Arkansas Public Policy Panel and backed by their For AR Kids coalition, the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2026﻿ aims at the LEARNS Act by mandating that any private school receiving public funds (school voucher funds) must implement full public school rules, regulations, and curriculum﻿.

For AR Kids also includes the Arkansas Citizens First Congress, NAACP Arkansas State Conference, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, Prince Hall Community Action Committee, and Arkansas AFL-CIO.

For AR Kids says their proposal corrects the misplaced priorities included in the LEARNS ACT caused by Republican-majority lawmakers that “diverted public taxpayer funds to charter and private schools,” leaving pre-K funding flat for “over 15 years” and so causing poverty-level and special ed students to come up short. They further criticize LEARNs for creating “a new tier of taxpayer-funded schools — private schools and homeschools that receive vouchers — making the education system even more uneven.”

2. “Strengthening” the process - An Amendment Concerning Constitutional Amendments, Initiated Acts, and Referendums

Spurred to directly oppose Republican Senator (now AG candidate) Kim Hammer’s successful weakening of the citizen referendum/initiative process, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas (LWVAR) represented by LR attorney David Couch filed an (ongoing) federal lawsuit last year in Fayetteville U.S. District Court against those newly enacted laws. They also spearhead Save AR Democracy’s campaign to put An Amendment Concerning Constitutional Amendments, Initiated Acts, and Referendums on the November ballot.

This proposal would attack Hammer’s legislation by banning amendments to the Arkansas Constitution’s citizen initiative/referendum process and banning lawmakers from amending or repealing constitutional amendments approved by Arkansas voters, as well as requiring voters’ approval for new laws affecting that process.

Save AR Democracy members include the League of Women Voters of Pulaski, Washington, Faulkner, and Benton Counties and has drawn support from Missouri’s chapter of the nationwide group Respect Voters Coalition as well as that state’s Conservatives Against Corruption — and that website leads to Action Networks’ Show Me Integrity group, which leads right back to the Respect Voters Coalition, all focused on “protecting our democracy.”

(Hmnn. The repeated invoking of that incorrect term for our government “democracy” is a tell, if you know what I mean.)

3. A “fundamental right” — The Arkansas Ballot Measure Rights Amendment

Another proposal that opposes Hammer’s kneecapping of our citizen referendum/initiative process comes from Protect AR Rights, a coalition between Arkansas Citizens First Congress, Arkansas Public Policy Panel, For AR People (“a proud member of the ProgressNow network that’s “building the online progressive movement”), Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, AFL-CIO, and Arkansas Education Association (AEA). (And look again at that last one. “You are known by the company you keep.” This is all about your kids’ schools.)

The Arkansas Ballot Measure Rights Amendment would codify the citizen referendum/initiative process as a “fundamental right” while also banning lawmakers from amending or repealing voter-approved constitutional amendments and also creating a formal process allowing voters to cure disqualified signatures.

Interestingly, Protect AR Rights seemingly argues against Save AR Democracy with this comparison of the two proposals — while similar interconnected Left-leaning groups are pushing for both.

The National Education Association (NEA) just gave $933,200 to Protect AR Rights, calling the donation “an historic investment to protect democracy in Arkansas.” (There’s That Word again….) The Arkansas Education Association noted:

Edu­cat­ors are step­ping up to save the bal­lot meas­ure pro­cess in Arkan­sas because they know that we can’t pass any of the edu­ca­tion meas­ures or any other reforms Arkan­sas voters want this cycle or in the future without it.

In 2024 the NEA — the country’s largest teachers union — sent 98.1% of their political contributions ($3.3 million) to Democrats.

LWVAR lawsuits

The LWVAR initiated lawsuits in both Pulaski County Circuit Court and U.S. District Court over the same signature-gathering restrictions:

2025 Federal court case

In Fayetteville’s U.S. District Court (April 21, 2025) the LWVAR and the groups currently seeking petition signatures are challenging the 2025 legislation regulating petition circulation, photo ID checks for petition signers, required crime/fraud warnings, required ballot-title reading, canvasser affidavits, and residency rules for paid canvassers, as well as some signature-invalidating rules.

Protect AR Rights and For AR Kids joined the suit later as intervenors.

The plaintiffs succeeded late last year in getting District Court Judge Timothy Brooks to temporarily halt several of Hammer’s new laws; however, Brooks kept these requirements in place:

— canvasser residency rules

— disqualifying offenses that apply to paid canvassers

— the ban on paying canvassers by the signature

— the requirement to gather signatures from 50 counties (see below)

— sponsors must reimburse statewide publication costs

In his ruling an the ongoing lawsuit Brooks observed

In the General Assembly’s book, high rates of signature invalidation under the existing, highly regulated petition validation system are only evidence that the system has failed, not that the system has worked. These high rates of invalidation are used to justify more regulation, which will inevitably result in even higher rates of invalidation, justifying even more regulation and steadily chipping away at the right to direct democracy enshrined in the Arkansas Constitution.

2023 Circuit court case

After Act 236 of 2023 was passed, LWVAR and State Senator Bryan King sued in Pulaski County Circuit Court in March, 2023, saying the 50-county minimum for collecting signatures for citizen-led initiatives is unconstitutional. In February 2026 the Court struck down the 50-county mandate; however, the State of Arkansas appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, followed by a cross-appeal from LWVAR and King. The case is ongoing.

“Tall task, almost impossible”

As a result the petition gatherers are saying they’ll still try to follow the heavily restrictive newer process laws per Hammer’s legislation, even though they’ve also insisted those restrictions (especially the “50-county” law) make a successful process into a “tall task” almost impossible to achieve.

There’s no current information on For AR Kids’ signature gathering efforts, nor do we know whether Protect AR Rights is getting close to the 90,000+ signatures they need.



And, despite being exempted because of their lawsuit from the much-more-restrictive new signature-gathering laws enacted by Senator Hammer in 2025, a mid-May report from Save AR Democracy doesn’t look promising. The group says it had collected less than half the petition signatures it would need to place its proposal on the November ballot.

July 3 is not far away. We’ll know soon enough if any of these proposals actually make it onto your November ballot.