Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
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The petitioning process should be made as easy as possible while still protecting against fraud and all the counties should participate in every statewide petition. That said, Arkansas biggest failure in this matter is not having a 60% threshold for constitutional amendments. Our constitution should have more protection. Leaders should grow a spine and lead on that issue.

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