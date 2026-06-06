It’s a crazy scheme every two years that seems to work. Or does it?

June 2026 brings the Republican Party of Arkansas’ biennial State Convention, promoted as the “final authority in all party matters.”

And -- as a follow-on to similar obstruction shenanigans in 2022 and 2024 -- the GOP old guard is again blocking the voices of everyday Republican Party members by refusing to recognize 31 out of 75 Arkansas counties, or around 40%, as authorized Convention voters this year.

It’s a crazy scheme as Arkansas Republicans regularly watch Governor Sanders promoting her “MAGA brand” (as she prepares her 2028 presidential run) across Fox News and other media, while at home the RPA continues to war against its grassroots conservative members.

Take just one example: contrast Sanders’ public support for President Trump’s election integrity plans with the orchestrated pushback on paper ballots across our state being driven by the Republican majority County Clerks Association and Republican AG Tim Griffin.

The Governor keeps herself “one step away” from the fray but never fear her hand-picked RPA Chair Joseph Wood carries on. Plausible deniability they call it.

But we see it for what it truly is: fraud on the Republican Party membership and disenfranchisement from decision-making when those Party members dare step out of line with the Governor’s Party elite.

It’s a crazy scheme. The RPA believes they are somehow protecting the Party’s “essence.” We grassroots folks know they are instead instead their behavior is rotting the once strong RPA from the inside out.

There’s a move afoot at today’s Convention to force a vote on eliminating Republican elected officials from automatic voting seats at the State Committee level. This is essentially the same proposal the 2024 State Convention approved but was nullified by the Party’s Executive Committee along with the rest of that Convention’s work.

Let’s see how the day’s meeting turns out. Will the Arkansas Republican Party’s crazy scheme work yet again?

Local

Getting serious: Even with copious rain last week, extreme drought conditions have reduced Lake Brewer, Conway’s water supply, to seriously low levels. Conway Corp has instituted mandatory conservation by restrictions on irrigation and “nonessential water usage.”

School finances: Patrons’ repeated criticisms about District spending at the administrative level vs. spending that directly benefits students don’t seem to be heard. ICYMI: Superintendent Jason Black “stands behind” hiring middle school principal Ty Hendricks as Finance Director in early May, saying the move will bring “long-term stability.” Hendricks was one of 2/6 applicants without a finance background…

Arkansas

Natural State hearing: This month Congressman Bruce Westerman will hold a hearing in Hot Springs as he pursues reauthorization for the Great American Outdoors Act, the 2020 bipartisan bill that boosts funding to hopefully cure the backlog of overlooked, deferred maintenance on federal lands and parks.

National

Operation Overlord: It was on June 6, 1944 that Allied forces stormed Normandy’s beaches from across the English Channel — the game-changing start to the massive effort that eventually liberated Nazi-occupied Western Europe and defeated Nazi Germany during World War II. In this 250th anniversary year, we pay tribute to the extraordinary planning, courage, and sacrifices of the Allied armed forces, including some 73,000 Americans, who shouldered their unimaginable duty that day with singular valor.

Tech