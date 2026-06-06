Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacque Martin's avatar
Jacque Martin
1d

Thanks for exposing what the RPA has been doing over the last two state conventions and the current state convention. Members who prefer maintaining their power vs. the RPA should have complaints filed against them beginning at the top. I'm sure SHS got her minions (state assembly members) to turn out today. Wonder if she bought them breakfast as a bribe to show up?🤔 Or does she use the stick instead?

Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Remember Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trumps spokesperson during Trump 1.0? Remember how she toed the line for Trump all the time she was in DC. Remember her campaign for governor here in Arkansas where she swore she was Trump in a dress? Well, she's not Trump in a dress or in pants. She's a slimy politician who has dreams of succeeding where her father failed. She wants to bring her ham-fisted politics to the country after she's done turning Arkansas into a machine politics stronghold.

Her pet Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA)Chairman Joseph Wood will do whatever she asks or demands. He has to. She took his loser political career and gave him a position of authority and power. He just didn't know it was her authority to exert and her power to use. Joseph Wood is a puppet.

The differences between Sanders and Trump are huge. He promises and delivers, she promises and deflects. I think she learned that from her father.

This is just predicate to todays biennial convention, where I'm sure RPA will continue to do the will of Sarah and not the people. Joseph Wood will do the governor's will. He always does. Wonder who's going to give him a job when Sarah's moved on?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Whadaya Say Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture