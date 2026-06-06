It's a Crazy Scheme, But Does It Work?
D-Day, water supply, Pride Month, "God is queer," hunting bans, our 250th, and more
It’s a crazy scheme every two years that seems to work. Or does it?
June 2026 brings the Republican Party of Arkansas’ biennial State Convention, promoted as the “final authority in all party matters.”
And -- as a follow-on to similar obstruction shenanigans in 2022 and 2024 -- the GOP old guard is again blocking the voices of everyday Republican Party members by refusing to recognize 31 out of 75 Arkansas counties, or around 40%, as authorized Convention voters this year.
It’s a crazy scheme as Arkansas Republicans regularly watch Governor Sanders promoting her “MAGA brand” (as she prepares her 2028 presidential run) across Fox News and other media, while at home the RPA continues to war against its grassroots conservative members.
Take just one example: contrast Sanders’ public support for President Trump’s election integrity plans with the orchestrated pushback on paper ballots across our state being driven by the Republican majority County Clerks Association and Republican AG Tim Griffin.
The Governor keeps herself “one step away” from the fray but never fear her hand-picked RPA Chair Joseph Wood carries on. Plausible deniability they call it.
But we see it for what it truly is: fraud on the Republican Party membership and disenfranchisement from decision-making when those Party members dare step out of line with the Governor’s Party elite.
It’s a crazy scheme. The RPA believes they are somehow protecting the Party’s “essence.” We grassroots folks know they are instead instead their behavior is rotting the once strong RPA from the inside out.
There’s a move afoot at today’s Convention to force a vote on eliminating Republican elected officials from automatic voting seats at the State Committee level. This is essentially the same proposal the 2024 State Convention approved but was nullified by the Party’s Executive Committee along with the rest of that Convention’s work.
Let’s see how the day’s meeting turns out. Will the Arkansas Republican Party’s crazy scheme work yet again?
Local
Getting serious: Even with copious rain last week, extreme drought conditions have reduced Lake Brewer, Conway’s water supply, to seriously low levels. Conway Corp has instituted mandatory conservation by restrictions on irrigation and “nonessential water usage.”
School finances: Patrons’ repeated criticisms about District spending at the administrative level vs. spending that directly benefits students don’t seem to be heard. ICYMI: Superintendent Jason Black “stands behind” hiring middle school principal Ty Hendricks as Finance Director in early May, saying the move will bring “long-term stability.” Hendricks was one of 2/6 applicants without a finance background…
Arkansas
“Stalled” in Grant County: Plans from the front company for a proposed Grant County data center that’s said to be possibly worth $5 to $6 billion are “stalled” because Clean Cloud Energy “either does not have a buyer, or it has yet to tell county officials it has one.”
Dismissed: Lonoke County GOP sheriff candidate Aaron Spencer saw his 2nd-degree murder charge dismissed when the special Circuit Court judge ruled that “conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that dismissal was warranted” due to missing "exculpatory” evidence. Dash camera footage collected from the victim’s truck by Lonoke County Sheriff’s office came up missing after Spencer shot and killed his daughter’s sexual predator. The prosecutor hasn’t indicated if he will appeal.
Cotton backs Paxton now? After taking out incumbent Senator John Cornyn in last week’s primary, Texas AG Ken Paxton told Maria Bartiromo he’s meeting this week with Senate GOP leadership, mentioning Senator Tom Cotton (Senate GOP Conference Chair) by name:
I think they’ve all pledged their support. I think they understand how important Texas is.
The more you know … about FOIA: As I often remind you, Arkansans are lucky in that we have a “gold standard” public records transparency law that protects citizens’ rights to know what our governments are doing. And like any law, it has its twists and turns, so check out “Your FOIA Questions Answered” on Substack. Learn about paying for records, government employee records, personnel records, along with other tips on how to probe the actions of your local taxpayer-funded entities (schools, government, anything funded with public money).
Deadline coming: July 3 is the deadline to submit signature petitions that could put three citizen-led constitutional amendments on our November ballot. While the AG’s office OKd seven ballot proposals, only 3 are being actively pursued.
— The Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2026 seeks to weaken the LEARNS Act by mandating that any school receiving public funds must implement full public school rules, regulations, and curriculum.
— Directly opposing Senator Kim Hammer’s successful weakening of citizen referendum/initiative process in 2025, the Amendment Concerning Constitutional Amendments, Initiated Acts, and Referendums bans lawmakers from amending the state Constitution’s citizen initiative/referendum process and voter-approved amendments.
— Again opposing Hammer’s laws, the Arkansas Ballot Measure Rights Amendment codifies the citizen referendum/initiative process as a “fundamental right” while also banning lawmakers from amending or repealing voter-approved amendments and creating a formal process for curing disqualified signatures.
Natural State hearing: This month Congressman Bruce Westerman will hold a hearing in Hot Springs as he pursues reauthorization for the Great American Outdoors Act, the 2020 bipartisan bill that boosts funding to hopefully cure the backlog of overlooked, deferred maintenance on federal lands and parks.
National
Operation Overlord: It was on June 6, 1944 that Allied forces stormed Normandy’s beaches from across the English Channel — the game-changing start to the massive effort that eventually liberated Nazi-occupied Western Europe and defeated Nazi Germany during World War II. In this 250th anniversary year, we pay tribute to the extraordinary planning, courage, and sacrifices of the Allied armed forces, including some 73,000 Americans, who shouldered their unimaginable duty that day with singular valor.
Make your child financially stable: The Trump accounts app can put your child born between January 2025 and December 2028 on the road to
a guaranteed financially stable future. Over six million have already signed up for the $1,000 deposit to each child’s account. Trump Accounts officially launch on our 250th birthday, July 4.
Gun ban: Maryland’s Democrat Governor just banned the country’s most popular handgun.
Animal rights activists gain enough signatures to put a ban on all hunting on Oregon’s ballot in November.
“God is Queer” says James Talarico’s church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian in Austin.
2020, it’s not over yet: In early April our President Trump signed an EO revoking Chris Krebs’ security clearance across all federal agencies and directing a DOJ probe into Krebs’ role as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the overthrow of the U.S. government on November 3, 2020. FOI docs from 2024 show CISA led a secret “Election Security Initiative” call that day involving over 200 private left-leaning companies and Democrat-centric groups, including folks from Dominion, ES&S, ERIC Systems, Amazon, Runbeck, Microsoft, Scytl, multiple Secretary of State offices, and the Associated Press.
Killed it; Senate GOP led the way: That $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund didn’t last long after Senate Republicans pitched a fit against it, then abandoned last week’s scheduled vote on that promised $70+ billion immigration funding bill and left D.C. to make their point. (Notice I didn’t say they declared a recess, just took their toys and went home to protest.) “We’re [Justice Department] not moving forward with the fund. Period,” acting AG Todd Blanche informed the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
Texas wins again: The Fifth Circuit has upheld the Texas law making it a state-level crime to enter Texas illegally, allowing Texas to conduct deportations on its own without federal involvement.
Not the same: Democrats are continuing their assaults on celebrating America’s 250th birthday but two similar groups are focused instead of creating various anniversary events. There the bipartisan Congressional commission America250, and Freedom 250, the quasi-government group President Trump created in 2025. Among America250’s plans are a student field trip, charitable giving event, and a push for “record volunteer service.” Freedom 250 is sponsoring the UFC fight at the White House, the recent Rededicate 250 event, student Patriot Games, Great American State Fair, and the nation-traversing Freedom Truck among its events.
Tech
But I like my Ring doorbell! Amazon collected another privacy-related lawsuit this week. A Virginia man sued for $5 million and class action status in federal court, saying the “Familiar Faces” feature stored people’s images without their permission.
Thanks for exposing what the RPA has been doing over the last two state conventions and the current state convention. Members who prefer maintaining their power vs. the RPA should have complaints filed against them beginning at the top. I'm sure SHS got her minions (state assembly members) to turn out today. Wonder if she bought them breakfast as a bribe to show up?🤔 Or does she use the stick instead?
Remember Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trumps spokesperson during Trump 1.0? Remember how she toed the line for Trump all the time she was in DC. Remember her campaign for governor here in Arkansas where she swore she was Trump in a dress? Well, she's not Trump in a dress or in pants. She's a slimy politician who has dreams of succeeding where her father failed. She wants to bring her ham-fisted politics to the country after she's done turning Arkansas into a machine politics stronghold.
Her pet Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA)Chairman Joseph Wood will do whatever she asks or demands. He has to. She took his loser political career and gave him a position of authority and power. He just didn't know it was her authority to exert and her power to use. Joseph Wood is a puppet.
The differences between Sanders and Trump are huge. He promises and delivers, she promises and deflects. I think she learned that from her father.
This is just predicate to todays biennial convention, where I'm sure RPA will continue to do the will of Sarah and not the people. Joseph Wood will do the governor's will. He always does. Wonder who's going to give him a job when Sarah's moved on?