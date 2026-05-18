How They Voted
Selected votes in the House & Senate for the week of May 10, 2026
Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major votes during the week of May 10, 2026. You’ll notice that our six Republican lawmakers in D.C. typically vote in lockstep, as has been the case for quite some time now.
HOUSE ↑ Foreign shrimp farms.
Passed 391-18, the Save Our Shrimpers Act (HR2071) to bar federal funds from being used by international financial organizations, such as the World Bank, to fund foreign shrimp farming.
☑ Rick Crawford (R)
☑ French Hill (R)
☑ Bruce Westerman (R)
☑ Steve Womack (R)
↑ Retail theft gangs.
Passed 348-60, the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (HR2853) to take several measures to increase penalties for the interstate movement of stolen products that are distributed through retail channels.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Ethanol measure.
Passed 213-208, a bill (H. Res. 1274) to strike from a recently passed House resolution a requirement to include the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the farm bill (HR7567).
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Police fatalities.
Passed 418-2, a bill (H. Res. 1252) to memorialize law enforcement officers killed on the job.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Ethanol in gasoline.
Passed 218-203, the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act (HR1346). The bill would make yearround, rather than merely seasonal, a federal waiver allowing gasoline to contain up to 15% ethanol, rather than the current year-round 10% ethanol standard.
Bill sponsor Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said a standard would support “a reliable, clean and affordable homegrown fuel that strengthens every link in our domestic energy supply chain.” Opponent Rep. Harriet Hagedorn, R-Wyo., said: “If higher ethanol blends were truly competitive on their own merits, they would not require federal blending mandates, compliance credit schemes, subsidies and special regulatory carve-outs to survive in the marketplace.”
☒ Crawford (R)
☒ Hill (R)
☒ Westerman (R)
☒ Womack (R)
↑ Praising law enforcement.
Passed 243-173, a bill (H. Con. Res. 96) to express support for police and other law enforcement officers. Bill sponsor Rep. Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa, said: “When we support local law enforcement, it works, and we have proven it. Homicide rates are the lowest in over a century. Drug overdose deaths are at their lowest in over a decade.” Opponent Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said it made “a tired, false, cliche-ridden partisan claim about defunding the police.”
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Antisemitism.
Passed 419-0, a bill (H. Res. 1251) to call for politicians and cultural leaders to condemn antisemitism and support religious freedom in the U.S.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Detainees held by China.
Passed 414-0, a bill (H. Res. 1259) to call on President Trump to prioritize the release of five individuals, including two pastors and a newspaper founder, in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Regulating bail funds.
Passed 243-179, the Keeping Violent Offenders off Our Streets Act (HR6260) to classify as insurance businesses, for the purpose of federal insurance fraud law, entities that deal with posting bail payments for defendants.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↓ Iran war authority.
Rejected 212-212, a bill (H. Con. Res. 75) to require the cessation of military action against Iran in the absence of a congressional declaration of war. Bill sponsor Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said the measure was “a call to action to the president of the United States to do what the Constitution requires and to brief the Congress and the country on the state of the conflict.” Opponent Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., said “introducing this provision at this point in time reeks of political gamesmanship when President Trump and his administration are actively engaged in negotiations to bring the tyrannical reign of Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism, which the text indicates is the case, to an end.”
☒ Crawford (R)
☒ Hill (R)
☒ Westerman (R)
☒ Womack (R)
↑ Cashless bail.
Passed 308-116, the Cashless Bail Reporting Act (HR5625) to require the Justice Department to annually publish lists of state and local governments that do not require cash bail for those accused of committing crimes against public safety and order.
☑ Crawford (R) ☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
↑ Consent decree monitors.
Passed 219-204, the Monitor Accountability Act (HR8365) to establish various conditions for the appointment of monitors of state and local governments by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, following civil settlement agreements and consent decrees the governments have reached with the federal government.
Bill sponsor Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said, “This bill actually would help save money by holding monitors responsible, making sure that they are responsible.”
Opponent Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., questioned whether the conditions were “an attempt to undermine federal monitorships” he said were needed “to remedy entrenched, systemic violations of federal law.”
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
SENATE ↑ Federal reserve member.
Confirmed 51-45, the nomination of Kevin Warsh to be a member of the board of the Federal Reserve banking system for a 14-year term ending 2040. Warsh was on the board from 2006 to 2011. Since then, he has been a scholar at Stanford University and a member of the board at UPS since 2012.
☑ John Boozman (R)
☑ Tom Cotton (R)
↑ Iran war authority.
Rejected 50-49, a motion to discharge from its Foreign Relations Committee a bill (SJ Res. 163) that would have directed an end to combat action against Iran absent a declaration of war by Congress. Bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., cited a tendency for the executive branch “to commit troops and treasure to battles that made no sense in a government by and for the people in a democratic republic.”
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, “President Trump has complied with the law. Enforcing a blockade is not the same as active hostilities under the War Powers Act.”
☒ Boozman (R)
☒ Cotton (R)
↓ Loans to military members.
Rejected 52-48, a motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (SJ Res. 132) that would have canceled a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule issued last year to withdraw a 2021 bureau rule regarding high-interest loans to members of the military.
☒ Boozman (R)
☒ Cotton (R)
↓ Medical debt collection.
Rejected 50-50, a motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (SJ Res. 141) that would have canceled a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule issued 12 months ago that withdrew a Biden administration rule on medical debt collection practices.
Bill sponsor Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. said the withdrawal “will make it easier for debt collectors to aggressively go after sick or struggling Americans and prey on families already saddled with medical debt.”
Opponent Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said debt companies would peer “into your medical records to determine which debt should be and which debt should not be a part of their process.”
☒ Boozman (R)
☒ Cotton (R)
↓ Bank overdraft charges.
Rejected 53-47, a motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (SJ Res. 130) that would have canceled a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule issued 12 months ago that withdrew an October 2024 Bureau rule on bank overdraft opt-in practices.
☒ Boozman (R)
☒ Cotton (R)
↑ Debating nominees.
Approved 51-46, a cloture motion to end debate on a bill (S. Res. 690) that would confirm the nomination of 49 different nominees to executive branch positions, including ambassadors and U.S. attorneys and marshals for state districts. Thune said en bloc consideration continued to be necessary because of Democrats’ refusal to allow the Senate to confirm individual nominees by either voice vote or unanimous consent.
☑ Boozman (R)
☑ Cotton (R)