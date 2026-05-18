Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major votes during the week of May 10, 2026. You’ll notice that our six Republican lawmakers in D.C. typically vote in lockstep, as has been the case for quite some time now.

HOUSE ↑ For­eign shrimp farms.

Passed 391-18, the Save Our Shrimpers Act (HR2071) to bar fed­eral funds from being used by inter­na­tional fin­an­cial organ­iz­a­tions, such as the World Bank, to fund for­eign shrimp farm­ing.

☑ Rick Craw­ford (R)

☑ French Hill (R)

☑ Bruce West­er­man (R)

☑ Steve Womack (R)

↑ Retail theft gangs.

Passed 348-60, the Com­bat­ing Organ­ized Retail Crime Act (HR2853) to take sev­eral meas­ures to increase pen­al­ties for the inter­state move­ment of stolen products that are dis­trib­uted through retail chan­nels.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Eth­anol meas­ure.

Passed 213-208, a bill (H. Res. 1274) to strike from a recently passed House res­ol­u­tion a require­ment to include the Nation­wide Con­sumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the farm bill (HR7567).

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Police fatal­it­ies.

Passed 418-2, a bill (H. Res. 1252) to memori­al­ize law enforce­ment officers killed on the job.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Eth­anol in gas­ol­ine.

Passed 218-203, the Nation­wide Con­sumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act (HR1346). The bill would make yearround, rather than merely sea­sonal, a fed­eral waiver allow­ing gas­ol­ine to con­tain up to 15% eth­anol, rather than the cur­rent year-round 10% eth­anol stand­ard.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said a stand­ard would sup­port “a reli­able, clean and afford­able homegrown fuel that strengthens every link in our domestic energy sup­ply chain.” Oppon­ent Rep. Har­riet Haged­orn, R-Wyo., said: “If higher eth­anol blends were truly com­pet­it­ive on their own mer­its, they would not require fed­eral blend­ing man­dates, com­pli­ance credit schemes, sub­sidies and spe­cial reg­u­lat­ory carve-outs to sur­vive in the mar­ket­place.”

☒ Craw­ford (R)

☒ Hill (R)

☒ West­er­man (R)

☒ Womack (R)

↑ Prais­ing law enforce­ment.

Passed 243-173, a bill (H. Con. Res. 96) to express sup­port for police and other law enforce­ment officers. Bill spon­sor Rep. Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa, said: “When we sup­port local law enforce­ment, it works, and we have proven it. Hom­icide rates are the low­est in over a cen­tury. Drug over­dose deaths are at their low­est in over a dec­ade.” Oppon­ent Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said it made “a tired, false, cliche-rid­den par­tisan claim about defund­ing the police.”

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Anti­semit­ism.

Passed 419-0, a bill (H. Res. 1251) to call for politi­cians and cul­tural lead­ers to con­demn anti­semit­ism and sup­port reli­gious free­dom in the U.S.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Detain­ees held by China.

Passed 414-0, a bill (H. Res. 1259) to call on Pres­id­ent Trump to pri­or­it­ize the release of five indi­vidu­als, includ­ing two pas­tors and a news­pa­per founder, in his talks with Chinese Pres­id­ent Xi Jin­ping.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Reg­u­lat­ing bail funds.

Passed 243-179, the Keep­ing Viol­ent Offend­ers off Our Streets Act (HR6260) to clas­sify as insur­ance busi­nesses, for the pur­pose of fed­eral insur­ance fraud law, entit­ies that deal with post­ing bail pay­ments for defend­ants.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↓ Iran war author­ity.

Rejec­ted 212-212, a bill (H. Con. Res. 75) to require the ces­sa­tion of mil­it­ary action against Iran in the absence of a con­gres­sional declar­a­tion of war. Bill spon­sor Rep. Josh Got­theimer, D-N.J., said the meas­ure was “a call to action to the pres­id­ent of the United States to do what the Con­sti­tu­tion requires and to brief the Con­gress and the coun­try on the state of the con­flict.” Oppon­ent Rep. Rick Craw­ford, R-Ark., said “intro­du­cing this pro­vi­sion at this point in time reeks of polit­ical games­man­ship when Pres­id­ent Trump and his admin­is­tra­tion are act­ively engaged in nego­ti­ations to bring the tyr­an­nical reign of Iran, the largest state spon­sor of ter­ror­ism, which the text indic­ates is the case, to an end.”

☒ Craw­ford (R)

☒ Hill (R)

☒ West­er­man (R)

☒ Womack (R)

↑ Cash­less bail.

Passed 308-116, the Cash­less Bail Report­ing Act (HR5625) to require the Justice Depart­ment to annu­ally pub­lish lists of state and local gov­ern­ments that do not require cash bail for those accused of com­mit­ting crimes against pub­lic safety and order.

☑ Craw­ford (R) ☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

↑ Con­sent decree mon­it­ors.

Passed 219-204, the Mon­itor Account­ab­il­ity Act (HR8365) to estab­lish vari­ous con­di­tions for the appoint­ment of mon­it­ors of state and local gov­ern­ments by the Admin­is­trat­ive Office of the U.S. Courts, fol­low­ing civil set­tle­ment agree­ments and con­sent decrees the gov­ern­ments have reached with the fed­eral gov­ern­ment.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said, “This bill actu­ally would help save money by hold­ing mon­it­ors respons­ible, mak­ing sure that they are respons­ible.”

Oppon­ent Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ques­tioned whether the con­di­tions were “an attempt to under­mine fed­eral mon­it­or­ships” he said were needed “to rem­edy entrenched, sys­temic viol­a­tions of fed­eral law.”

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

SENATE ↑ Fed­eral reserve mem­ber.

Con­firmed 51-45, the nom­in­a­tion of Kevin Warsh to be a mem­ber of the board of the Fed­eral Reserve bank­ing sys­tem for a 14-year term end­ing 2040. Warsh was on the board from 2006 to 2011. Since then, he has been a scholar at Stan­ford Uni­versity and a mem­ber of the board at UPS since 2012.

☑ John Booz­man (R)

☑ Tom Cot­ton (R)

↑ Iran war author­ity.

Rejec­ted 50-49, a motion to dis­charge from its For­eign Rela­tions Com­mit­tee a bill (SJ Res. 163) that would have dir­ec­ted an end to com­bat action against Iran absent a declar­a­tion of war by Con­gress. Bill spon­sor Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., cited a tend­ency for the exec­ut­ive branch “to com­mit troops and treas­ure to battles that made no sense in a gov­ern­ment by and for the people in a demo­cratic repub­lic.”

Sen. John Bar­rasso, R-Wyo., said, “Pres­id­ent Trump has com­plied with the law. Enfor­cing a block­ade is not the same as act­ive hos­til­it­ies under the War Powers Act.”

☒ Booz­man (R)

☒ Cot­ton (R)

↓ Loans to mil­it­ary mem­bers.

Rejec­ted 52-48, a motion to pro­ceed to con­sid­er­a­tion of a bill (SJ Res. 132) that would have can­celed a Con­sumer Fin­an­cial Pro­tec­tion Bur­eau rule issued last year to with­draw a 2021 bur­eau rule regard­ing high-interest loans to mem­bers of the mil­it­ary.

☒ Booz­man (R)

☒ Cot­ton (R)

↓ Med­ical debt col­lec­tion.

Rejec­ted 50-50, a motion to pro­ceed to con­sid­er­a­tion of a bill (SJ Res. 141) that would have can­celed a Con­sumer Fin­an­cial Pro­tec­tion Bur­eau rule issued 12 months ago that with­drew a Biden admin­is­tra­tion rule on med­ical debt col­lec­tion prac­tices.

Bill spon­sor Sen. Raphael War­nock, D-Ga. said the with­drawal “will make it easier for debt col­lect­ors to aggress­ively go after sick or strug­gling Amer­ic­ans and prey on fam­il­ies already saddled with med­ical debt.”

Oppon­ent Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said debt com­pan­ies would peer “into your med­ical records to determ­ine which debt should be and which debt should not be a part of their pro­cess.”

☒ Booz­man (R)

☒ Cot­ton (R)

↓ Bank over­draft charges.

Rejec­ted 53-47, a motion to pro­ceed to con­sid­er­a­tion of a bill (SJ Res. 130) that would have can­celed a Con­sumer Fin­an­cial Pro­tec­tion Bur­eau rule issued 12 months ago that with­drew an Octo­ber 2024 Bur­eau rule on bank over­draft opt-in prac­tices.

☒ Booz­man (R)

☒ Cot­ton (R)

↑ Debat­ing nom­in­ees.

Approved 51-46, a clo­ture motion to end debate on a bill (S. Res. 690) that would con­firm the nom­in­a­tion of 49 dif­fer­ent nom­in­ees to exec­ut­ive branch pos­i­tions, includ­ing ambas­sad­ors and U.S. attor­neys and mar­shals for state dis­tricts. Thune said en bloc con­sid­er­a­tion con­tin­ued to be neces­sary because of Demo­crats’ refusal to allow the Sen­ate to con­firm indi­vidual nom­in­ees by either voice vote or unan­im­ous con­sent.

☑ Booz­man (R)

☑ Cot­ton (R)