I’ll post weekly voting results from D.C. whenever I can grab the results. Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major votes during the week of February 15, 2026:

House

↑ Hous­ing loans. Passed 390-9, the Hous­ing for the 21st Cen­tury Act (HR6644) to increase eli­gib­il­ity for issu­ing and receiv­ing house fin­an­cing assist­ance from vari­ous fed­eral hous­ing agen­cies and make other changes to hous­ing reg­u­la­tions and loans.

Bill spon­sor Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., said: The bill “will stream­line approvals and sim­plify the fed­eral and local hous­ing pro­cess to give rural and urban com­munit­ies the tools they need to build homes faster.”

✔ Rick Craw­ford (R)

✔ French Hill (R)

✔ Bruce West­er­man (R)

✔ Steve Womack (R)

↑ Taiwan, China and inter­na­tional groups. Passed 395-2, the Pres­sure Reg­u­lat­ory Organ­iz­a­tions to End Chinese Threats to Taiwan Act (HR1531). The bill would state a U.S. policy of try­ing to exclude China from six dif­fer­ent inter­na­tional fin­an­cial organ­iz­a­tions, includ­ing the Bank for Inter­na­tional Set­tle­ments, due to China’s threat to Taiwan inde­pend­ence.

✔ Craw­ford (R)

✔ Hill (R)

✔ West­er­man (R)

✔ Womack (R)

↑ Crit­ical energy resources. Passed 223-206, the Secur­ing Amer­ica’s Crit­ical Min­er­als Sup­ply Act (HR3617) to require the Energy Depart­ment to eval­u­ate crit­ical energy resource needs for the U.S. and poten­tial ways to improve the sup­ply and reli­ab­il­ity of the resources.

Bill spon­sor Rep. John James, R-Mich., said: “This legis­la­tion is a bold and neces­sary step to ensure that the United States leads the world in energy innov­a­tion, secur­ity, and inde­pend­ence.” Oppon­ent Rep. Frank Pal­lone Jr., D-N.J., said: “This bill does not help Amer­ic­ans address the crit­ical min­eral sup­ply. It just props up pol­lut­ing fossil fuels at the expense of cheaper and cleaner energy tech­no­lo­gies.”

✔ Craw­ford (R)

✔ Hill (R)

✔ West­er­man (R)

✔ Womack (R)

↑ Trade emer­gency declar­a­tion. Passed 219-211, a bill (HJRes72) that would revoke the national emer­gency declared on Feb. 1, 2025, by Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump, involving impos­ing trade duties on Canada with the stated intent of redu­cing illegal drug imports into the U.S. from Canada. Bill spon­sor Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., called for “the ter­min­a­tion of these unne­ces­sary and harm­ful tar­iffs, which are just taxes on the Amer­ican people.”

Oppon­ent Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., claimed that “mil­lions of Amer­ic­ans’ lives are being saved because Pres­id­ent Trump has declared this national emer­gency and is act­ively for­cing our neigh­bors, like Canada, to act.”

✖ Craw­ford (R)

✖ Hill (R)

✖ West­er­man (R)

✖ Womack (R)

↑ Fiber optic cables. Passed 218-212, the Under­sea Cable Pro­tec­tion Act (HR261) to bar the Com­merce Depart­ment from impos­ing per­mit require­ments for a planned under­sea fiber optic cable in a national mar­ine sanc­tu­ary if the cable has already been author­ized by fed­eral or state reg­u­lat­ors. Bill spon­sor Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said: “Per­mit­ting delays and over­lap­ping approvals have made it effect­ively impossible to lay new cables in cer­tain areas for dec­ades.” Oppon­ent Rep. Salud O. Car­ba­jal, D-Calif., said: “It strips away crit­ical envir­on­mental and eco­nomic safe­guards that we and the com­munit­ies we rep­res­ent depend on to help power our nation’s blue eco­nomy.” The vote, on Feb. 11, was 218 yeas to 212 nays.

✔ Craw­ford (R)

✔ Hill (R)

✔ West­er­man (R)

✔ Womack (R)

↑ Reg­u­lat­ing elec­tions. Passed 218-213, the Safe­guard Amer­ican Voter Eli­gib­il­ity Act (S1383) to require indi­vidu­als regis­ter­ing to vote in fed­eral elec­tions to show proof of cit­izen­ship, and impose iden­ti­fic­a­tion require­ments on those seek­ing to vote in those elec­tions.

✔ Craw­ford (R)

✔ Hill (R)

✔ West­er­man (R)

✔ Womack (R)

↑ Reg­u­lat­ing non­lethal weapons. Passed 233-185, the Law-Enforce­ment Innov­ate to De-Escal­ate Act (HR2189) to exempt less-than-lethal pro­jectile devices, includ­ing Tasers, from being reg­u­lated under the Gun Con­trol Act.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Scott Fitzger­ald, R-Wis., said: The change would equip “our law enforce­ment and pub­lic safety officers with the best tools to keep our com­munit­ies safe and our first respon­ders out of harm’s way.” Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., said: “These exemp­tions would allow these weapons, which can be deadly, to be sold to any­one, includ­ing dan­ger­ous people, without hav­ing to undergo a back­ground check.” The vote, on Feb. 12, was 233 yeas to 185 nays.

✔ Craw­ford (R)

✔ Hill (R)

✔ West­er­man (R)

✔ Womack (R)

Senate

↑ Justice depart­ment attor­ney. Con­firmed 52-46, the nom­in­a­tion of Daniel E. Bur­rows to be the Justice Depart­ment’s assist­ant attor­ney gen­eral for the Office of Legal Policy. Bur­rows had been a White House aide for the past 13 months, after two years as a deputy attor­ney gen­eral for Kan­sas, attor­ney for the Justice Depart­ment and Social Secur­ity Admin­is­tra­tion in Col­or­ado from 2010 to 2020, and, for the past 15 years, has also been an Army Reserve attor­ney.

✔ John Booz­man (R)

✔ Tom Cot­ton (R)

↓ Tax­ing busi­ness part­ner­ships. Rejec­ted 51-47, a motion to pro­ceed to con­sid­er­a­tion of a bill (SJRes. 95) that would have can­celed an Internal Rev­enue Ser­vice rule, issued last July, that changed meth­ods for apply­ing the cor­por­ate altern­at­ive min­imum tax to busi­ness part­ner­ships.

✖ Booz­man (R)

✖ Cot­ton (R)

↑ Dis­trict of Columbia tax code. Passed 49-47, a bill (HJRes. 142) to can­cel a Decem­ber 2025 Wash­ing­ton, D.C., law that changed or ended sev­eral tax pro­vi­sions included in the One Big Beau­ti­ful Bill Act, and rees­tab­lished a child tax credit for D.C.

✔ Booz­man (R)

✔ Cot­ton (R)

↓ Fund­ing Home­land Secur­ity.

Rejec­ted 52-47, a clo­ture motion to end debate on a motion to pro­ceed to the Depart­ment of Home­land Secur­ity Appro­pri­ations Act (HR7147). The bill would provide $101 bil­lion to fund Home­land Secur­ity in fiscal 2026.

✔ Booz­man (R)

✔ Cot­ton (R)