How They Voted
Selected votes in the House & Senate for the week of February 15, 2026
I’ll post weekly voting results from D.C. whenever I can grab the results. Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major votes during the week of February 15, 2026:
House
↑ Housing loans. Passed 390-9, the Housing for the 21st Century Act (HR6644) to increase eligibility for issuing and receiving house financing assistance from various federal housing agencies and make other changes to housing regulations and loans.
Bill sponsor Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., said: The bill “will streamline approvals and simplify the federal and local housing process to give rural and urban communities the tools they need to build homes faster.”
✔ Rick Crawford (R)
✔ French Hill (R)
✔ Bruce Westerman (R)
✔ Steve Womack (R)
↑ Taiwan, China and international groups. Passed 395-2, the Pressure Regulatory Organizations to End Chinese Threats to Taiwan Act (HR1531). The bill would state a U.S. policy of trying to exclude China from six different international financial organizations, including the Bank for International Settlements, due to China’s threat to Taiwan independence.
✔ Crawford (R)
✔ Hill (R)
✔ Westerman (R)
✔ Womack (R)
↑ Critical energy resources. Passed 223-206, the Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act (HR3617) to require the Energy Department to evaluate critical energy resource needs for the U.S. and potential ways to improve the supply and reliability of the resources.
Bill sponsor Rep. John James, R-Mich., said: “This legislation is a bold and necessary step to ensure that the United States leads the world in energy innovation, security, and independence.” Opponent Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said: “This bill does not help Americans address the critical mineral supply. It just props up polluting fossil fuels at the expense of cheaper and cleaner energy technologies.”
✔ Crawford (R)
✔ Hill (R)
✔ Westerman (R)
✔ Womack (R)
↑ Trade emergency declaration. Passed 219-211, a bill (HJRes72) that would revoke the national emergency declared on Feb. 1, 2025, by President Donald Trump, involving imposing trade duties on Canada with the stated intent of reducing illegal drug imports into the U.S. from Canada. Bill sponsor Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., called for “the termination of these unnecessary and harmful tariffs, which are just taxes on the American people.”
Opponent Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., claimed that “millions of Americans’ lives are being saved because President Trump has declared this national emergency and is actively forcing our neighbors, like Canada, to act.”
✖ Crawford (R)
✖ Hill (R)
✖ Westerman (R)
✖ Womack (R)
↑ Fiber optic cables. Passed 218-212, the Undersea Cable Protection Act (HR261) to bar the Commerce Department from imposing permit requirements for a planned undersea fiber optic cable in a national marine sanctuary if the cable has already been authorized by federal or state regulators. Bill sponsor Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said: “Permitting delays and overlapping approvals have made it effectively impossible to lay new cables in certain areas for decades.” Opponent Rep. Salud O. Carbajal, D-Calif., said: “It strips away critical environmental and economic safeguards that we and the communities we represent depend on to help power our nation’s blue economy.” The vote, on Feb. 11, was 218 yeas to 212 nays.
✔ Crawford (R)
✔ Hill (R)
✔ Westerman (R)
✔ Womack (R)
↑ Regulating elections. Passed 218-213, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (S1383) to require individuals registering to vote in federal elections to show proof of citizenship, and impose identification requirements on those seeking to vote in those elections.
✔ Crawford (R)
✔ Hill (R)
✔ Westerman (R)
✔ Womack (R)
↑ Regulating nonlethal weapons. Passed 233-185, the Law-Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act (HR2189) to exempt less-than-lethal projectile devices, including Tasers, from being regulated under the Gun Control Act.
Bill sponsor Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., said: The change would equip “our law enforcement and public safety officers with the best tools to keep our communities safe and our first responders out of harm’s way.” Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., said: “These exemptions would allow these weapons, which can be deadly, to be sold to anyone, including dangerous people, without having to undergo a background check.” The vote, on Feb. 12, was 233 yeas to 185 nays.
✔ Crawford (R)
✔ Hill (R)
✔ Westerman (R)
✔ Womack (R)
Senate
↑ Justice department attorney. Confirmed 52-46, the nomination of Daniel E. Burrows to be the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy. Burrows had been a White House aide for the past 13 months, after two years as a deputy attorney general for Kansas, attorney for the Justice Department and Social Security Administration in Colorado from 2010 to 2020, and, for the past 15 years, has also been an Army Reserve attorney.
✔ John Boozman (R)
✔ Tom Cotton (R)
↓ Taxing business partnerships. Rejected 51-47, a motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (SJRes. 95) that would have canceled an Internal Revenue Service rule, issued last July, that changed methods for applying the corporate alternative minimum tax to business partnerships.
✖ Boozman (R)
✖ Cotton (R)
↑ District of Columbia tax code. Passed 49-47, a bill (HJRes. 142) to cancel a December 2025 Washington, D.C., law that changed or ended several tax provisions included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and reestablished a child tax credit for D.C.
✔ Boozman (R)
✔ Cotton (R)
↓ Funding Homeland Security.
Rejected 52-47, a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to proceed to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act (HR7147). The bill would provide $101 billion to fund Homeland Security in fiscal 2026.
✔ Boozman (R)
✔ Cotton (R)