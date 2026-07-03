It’s one of the few nationwide celebrations that hit central Arkansas for commemorating America’s fabulous 250th birthday. If you missed the Freedom Truck in NLR, I almost did, too! Had to hunt it down. See what’s inside and learn more about it here.

Wait, what’s all this confusion about America250 and Freedom250? Look what’s shaking all around the country from both groups, although their approaches are distinctly different.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!

Another One Out: Lately it seems like someone somewhere in Arkansas is resigning an elected position in mid-term. This time it’s Conway City Council member Drew Spurgers who just took office for the first time in January 2025. He’s moving out of town in November, announcing his resignation now “because of the timeline of November’s general election.” Conway can either appoint someone to fulfill the remaining 2 1/2 years or so of Spurgers’ term (through Dec, 2028) or add the open seat to the November ballot. Got any guesses which option the all-liberal-but-one City Council will choose??

And, then there’s this: Former School Board President Sheila Franklin — the Board President who just resigned May 11 because state law bars board members from employing relatives — has applied to be appointed to that open at-large Conway School Board position vacated by Trip Leach at that same May 11 meeting.

Here We Go … AGAIN and AGAIN : The Conway School District just earned yet another lawsuit over their continuing, direct efforts to obstruct the state’s Freedom of Information law. Their track record on ignoring the state FOIA is not good and is costing school patrons taxpayer money each time it happens (and the District loses yet again). This time it’s five counts of refusing to provide lawfully mandated records upon a lawful request. As sponsoring attorney Joey McCutchen says,

Kneecapping Reversed: U.S District Judge Timothy Brooks just gave the League of Women Voters, Protect AR Rights, Save AR Kids, and Save AR Democracy (working to put constitutional amendments on our November ballot) a victory in their lawsuit against the Secretary of State. Brooks issued permanent injunctions saying seven of Senator Kim Hammer’s 2025 citizen referendum laws are unconstitutional. However, Brooks upheld the requirement that citizen petitions must contain signatures from 50 counties. Two other challenged statutes are set for trial in Brooks court later this month.

Bring on the Freedom Truck: Ft. Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, disgusted by the Ft. Smith History Museum ‘s cancelling the Freedom Truck’s visit, has announced “we have made arrangements” for the Truck to visit Ft. Smith anyway on its original tour dates of July 11-13, just in a new and different location. As McCutchen said, “Freedom really doesn’t have a place for narrow mindedness.”

Voting Rights Win: The Supreme Court has declined to review an 8th Circuit ruling that Arkansas’ law restricting an individual from assisting “more than six voters in marking or casting a ballot during an election” is, in fact, legally proper — a ruling concerning section 208 of the Federal Voting Rights Act that created what’s called a “circuit split.” That’s where a Circuit Court rules one way and another Circuit Court rules another — something the Supreme Court many times is persuaded to finally settle one way or the other. The Trump Administration is using circuit splits to force lawsuits up to the Supreme Court, thereby obtaining final rulings on various MAGA-supported issues.

Task Complete, Return in Process: After 5 1/2 years as a State Senator, Ben Gilmore of Crossett returns to his roots. Gilmore is resigning mid-term to go back to the Arkansas Attorney General's Office, this time as a senior advisor. Gilmore was AG Tim Griffin’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director when he ran for the state Senate in November 2020. Remember, too, that Gilmore’s brother Jon runs Gilmore Davis Strategy Group, a key political ally of the Sanders Administration. The resignation triggers yet another special election to fill a vacated state Legislature position, making a total of four such Republican replacements this election cycle.

Can’t Count ‘Em Out Yet: The Franklin County prison power struggle goes on. Former Corrections Board Chair Benny Magness and member Lee Watson now ask Pulaski County Patricia James to allow them to intervene in the lawsuit the Magness-led Corrections Board filed against Governor Sarah Sanders in 2023, after new state laws enacted during that legislative session that the board argued are unconstitutional. The new laws removed the state constitution’s mandate that the Corrections Board remain independent of the Governor’s office so that the Corrections Secretary and Director of the Division of Correction served at the Governor’s pleasure of the governor instead of the board. Sanders then did her best to take over the remaining Corrections Board by stacking it with her cronies. Within 10 minutes of the new Board’s first meeting the Board had then immediately reversed everything Magness/Watson had done to preserve the independence of the Corrections Board.