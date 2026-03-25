Our President Trump has placed two statues on the grounds of the White House, one on either side of the of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in a continuing effort to re-introduce and bring back cultural icons we lost during the Obama-Biden years in honor of our country’s 250th birthday.

On the north side, the resurrected statue of Christopher Columbus is an exact replica of the iconic piece first dedicated by Ronald Reagan in 1983 that Leftist protesters tore down, smashed, and dumped into Baltimore harbor during the 2020 George Floyd riots (yes, they were RIOTS!). Pieces were retrieved from the harbor and so the new statue was refabricated and is now visible from Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 17th Street NW; President Trump rededicated it last October.

On the south side the newly installed “Freedom’s Charge” statue by Chas Fagan is a life-size portrayal of two Continental Army soldiers, one holding a rifle positioned underneath the other who’s waving a huge Bunker Hill flag, to commemorate our country’s fight for freedom during the Revolutionary War.

Trump, of course, has condemned how the Left has toppled, dismantled, and destroyed so many statues of Columbus and other historical figures, calling the obliterations an “assault on our collective national memory.”

Last week’s installation of these two culturally meaningful statues prompted commentator Roger Kimball to mull Trump’s enduring legacy as President of the United States:

I suspect that his greatest achievement will be in the spiritual, not the material realm. In a word, Donald Trump has given America back its heroes. In recent years, we have been taught to disparage the giants who made us who we are. Christopher Columbus was supposed to have been bad for the Indians. Donald Trump restores Columbus to the pedestal upon which he used to stand, describing him as “the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth.” The late English philosopher Roger Scruton popularized a fancy Greek word for the disease that has held America and the West in its grip for decades: “oikophobia,” “the repudiation of inheritance and home.” By restoring our collective memory through nobly wrought works of art that celebrate America, by demanding that federal buildings be beautiful as well as utilitarian, by dismantling the racist impositions of DEI and kindred banners of self-hatred and resentment, Donald Trump has give us back the culture of affirmation. He has repudiating our repudiations. That is why a couple of statues on the grounds of the White House are much more than a couple of statues. They are tokens of our restoration on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary.

He’s the greatest President of my lifetime. Happy 250th Birthday, America!