Early voting is ongoing for the statewide Republican runoff between Bryan Norris and state Senator Kim Hammer for Secretary of State. Let’s make sure we get someone in that office who will support President Trump’s executive orders on election integrity (paper ballots, same day voting, etc.).

Go TODAY and

Vote Bryan Norris for Secretary of State!

ICYMI: The Arkansas Right to Life organization (“AR RTL”) refuses to endorse the people’s favorite, Bryan Norris, in the Secretary of State race.

When he asked them about it they called him “an abolitionist” — the exact response that gives this organization away as pushing a sliding scale back and forth on abortion. (“Abortion is murder, but only if the pregnancy didn’t result from rape, etc. Then we don’t oppose it…”) What’s an “abolitionist”? Look it up. Used mostly when talking about slavery, it means a person who advocates against something and seeks to abolish it. Why would AR Right to Life make that into a personal attack on Norris??

Conway

More road construction, your tax dollars: More bike pathways and “shared-use infrastructure” are in the works for Conway as the City plans to replace the bridge/add pedestrian underpass at Tucker Creek & College now that the new Salem Road Bridge at Kinley Trail has been completed, which was a prelude to widening Salem Road from Dave Ward to College Avenue. The Chamber continues pursuing “quality of place” with plans for expanding “Conway’s existing trail network” with a “greenway expected to expand mobility, improve access across the city, and help shape the next phase of local development,” they describe this way: Once complete, Connect Conway will link parks, schools, universities, retail centers, employment hubs, and neighborhoods, creating an alternative transportation corridor while improving how residents move between daily destinations.

Arkansas

Whose side are they on? The Left-leaning National Education Association (NEA) has donated $68,000 to the group “For AR Kids,” sponsor of the proposed Educational Rights Amendment, for which the group is currently gathering signatures. For AR Kids has raised only $10,000 more than that in their coffers, as reported in their latest financial reports. The proposed constitutional amendment — a response to the LEARNS Act — would require private schools accepting state funds to follow the same regulations as public schools and mandate state-provided universal pre-K education. If passed, the proposal would impose impossible-to-meet financial obligations on private schools that would be mandated to provide after-school, summertime and special education programs, as well as wrap-around services for students within 200% of the federal poverty line. The proposal would also set a new standard for what type of education the state is required to provide to students.

Gonna say it again: If you wonder why Saline County is home to so much, let’s call it “Republican political intrigue,” ya gotta take a look at The Saline County Chassis that delves into and explains how the Republican interconnected, incestuous politicos are driving Arkansas, all coming out of Saline County!

Fraud again: “They did this to themselves,” said state lawmakers after “long-standing financial mismanagement” led to 27 positions being permanently eliminated at the Arkansas Division of Services for the Blind, “a reported savings of more than $1 million.” Q : WHY did state lawmakers / appropriators allow “long-standing financial mismanagement” to continue since 2020 under former Director Dr. Cassondra Williams-Stokes, who quietly retired … when? Last month.

A leg up: You no doubt have heard that Governor Sanders “was kicked out of The Croissanterie” on Highway 10 in west Little Rock, but I wonder if the Leftists there realized how they gave Sanders a pretty effective national platform to reinforce her image as “the most compassionate, most kind, most conservative Governor in the country.” Her story splashed all across social media and led to at least four appearances on Fox News over the last few days. Not a bad “soft start” to a presidential run for the Governor that says she heads up a state like “Arkansas working with the [Trump] Administration to deliver results.”

National

SO Gratifying: On March 22 a new Christopher Columbus statue was installed at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, made from pieces of a monument that was destroyed in 2020 by Black Lives Matters protesters and dumped in Baltimore Harbor. President Trump commissioned the 13-foot, 1-ton replica as part of America's 250th anniversary celebration.

In front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

#TheMoreYouKnow Did you know that Mark Levin’s stepson, David Milstein, is Senior Advisor to Mike Huckabee, our U.S. Ambassador to Israel? (Milstein’s mother is a First America legal Senior Counsel married to Levin.) He also served for a few month as a Jewish/pro-Israel advisor to the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign in 2023, as well as working for Senator Ted Cruz and the previous Ambassador to Israel. Nothing wrong with any of that, of course. But there’s a transparency issue here that speaks to credibility. Levin, whose shows reach about seven million weekly listeners, has consistently supported DeSantis and had him as a guest on his show numerous times without sharing this information with his viewers . During all those many hours of his constant pro-Israel commentary Levin has not disclosed that his stepson works for Huckabee. Milstein allegedly arranged the controversial 2025 meeting between Huckabee and convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard in Jerusalem.

Great career in the skilled trades: Who do you know who wants a great career outside of a college degree on paper? Applications are now open for $10 million of Mike Rowe Work Ethic Scholarship awards for students seeking careers in skilled trades like welding, pipefitting, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work. This excellent program puts work ethic, personal responsibility, and positive attitude above academic metrics and covers tuition, tools, and certification costs, with individual awards varying based on financial need and program expenses.

“Baseless” ballot probe? Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a California gubernatorial candidate, confiscated more than 650,000 ballots from the November 2025 election to probe discrepancies in the county’s vote count. Riverside County’s registrar says machines counted more than 657,000 votes, but an independent citizen investigation finds only 611,000 votes were cast. Of course, California’s AG is suing Bianco and officials there say the probe is “baseless.”

Just leaving this here as a reminder: