I fell for it. I’m not the only one. At first I thought that January 6, 2026 marks the end of a five-year statute of limitations (SOL). That the DOJ couldn’t then charge anyone after the J6 fiasco and fallout from 2021. That it would mean no justice for perpetrators of the entire weaponized House Select Committee production after they shaped an insurrection narrative out of what we now know was a carefully arranged ambush for American patriots who mostly wanted only to exercise their 1st Amendment rights that horrible day.

On Monday this week Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ Assistant AG for Civil Rights, set off a firestorm when she forcefully corrected that mistaken assumption via her personal X account with this:

No statute of limitations will hinder DOJ's efforts to bring justice to those who weaponized persecution of American citizens. January 6th 2026 is NOT a deadline for DOJ to bring prosecutions.

Some say she’s one of the smartest members of President Trump’s Cabinet, but it’s also obvious there’s major mistrust in MAGA land and, of course, that provides a wide opening for disrupters to blow up the whole issue from either side.

President Trump’s supporters, of which I am one, should be very careful to discern the truth of what’s happening here. Dhillon explained:

Activist attorney/podcaster Tom Renz was one of the people who attacked AG Pam Bondi in his post about the upcoming deadline and Dhillon’s remarks:

I believe Dhillon was right on track below. It’s true that social media (X in this case) is the new town square, but no one paid the town crier for flooding the square with his opinion, as many “influencers” are paid these days for rising numbers of “likes” and retweets of their opinions. It’s also true that sometimes influencers craft opinions just to be sensationalist as they reach out for more likes/retweets.

Dhillon’s staff rightly criticized her strong choice of words but her message is unmistakable.

So many MAGA responded to her angrily like this:

Now, that’s a good question. And here’s the answer: When you crookedly control the process, the prosecutors, the supposed evidence, and the judges — and you know it — you don’t need ironclad proof that can’t be thrown out in court. We gotta have that now or all Trump DOJ’s work on J6 will be for naught.

However, Jeffrey Morford’s remark below about the midterm election cycle is what I worry about the most when I think about J6 and this whole firestorm yesterday.

Can Trump’s hand-picked loyal Cabinet deliver what we all want, and do it in time for the midterms? Can Trump supporters be patient and “wait and see” for a while longer? Should we?

You know what? I sincerely pray for our country that Dhillon is correct and that the disrupters/detractors are proven wrong. Whadaya say?