Didn’t have to wait long to find out. Sadly it appears their crazy scheme still works.

The Republican Party of Arkansas held its 2026 biennial State Convention on Saturday, and reactions to the Party circus … er, Convention are splashing all across Arkansas.

Whether it’s bringing in the police in 2022 to prevent votes against the GOPe from Pulaski County (police were at Saturday’s Convention, too),

— Kenny Wallis, keeparkansaslegal



or just nullifying the entire Convention itself along with historic changes that the Convention put in place to balance power in 2024, last Saturday’s continued RPA scheming clearly demonstrates the outright obstruction the GOP old guard employs in this ongoing Party war to eliminate and/or run off Arkansas’ conservative grassroots voter base.

It’s worked now for at least six years at the last three State Conventions, so why should the state Party worry?

And, sadly, once again the newest, passionate grassroots Republican Party members who attended Saturday’s “final authority in all Party matters” Convention for the first time saw with their own eyes how the Arkansas GOP machine disregards their voices of its own voters on Party matters. I’ve heard from several who attended. The disappointment is palpable and the observation identical: “Why did I waste my time?”

As this new, younger Republican Party member points out (and clarified on his Facebook page):

— Zack Riordan, Facebook

Here’s a rundown on the 2026 GOP Biennial State Convention one active County group described as “a long day in which little business was accomplished,” reposted here with permission from Little Rock’s Val Emmons:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A rule requiring candidates running as Republicans to be registered Republicans beginning in 2028 was approved Saturday at the Arkansas Republican Party’s State Convention, but much of the four-hour meeting was dominated by disputes over delegate credentialing, convention procedures and representation within the party.

According to reporting by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, delegates approved the rule change by voice vote without audible opposition. The proposal, submitted by state Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, will require candidates seeking the Republican nomination to be registered Republicans before filing for office beginning with the 2028 election cycle.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that convention delegates voted to seat eight delegates from Lawrence County while rejecting efforts to seat delegates from Crawford, Prairie, Randolph and Washington counties. Drew Martin, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, told the newspaper that 52 counties had seated delegates at the convention in addition to Lawrence County.

Those figures have generated additional questions because Arkansas has 75 counties. If delegates from 53 counties were ultimately seated, activists are asking what happened to the remaining counties and why they were not represented on the convention floor.

Some counties may not have submitted delegate information. Others may have submitted delegates but encountered credentialing challenges, missed deadlines or procedural disputes. As of publication, the Republican Party of Arkansas had not released a county-by-county credentialing report detailing the status of all 75 counties.

The lack of publicly available information has fueled debate among activists, county party leaders and Republican officials.

In a Facebook post following the convention, Kenny Wallis shared information he said came from another report regarding the credentialing process. According to Wallis, 63 counties submitted delegate information while 12 did not. He also stated that counties were affected for a variety of reasons, including missed deadlines, rules disputes and submission issues.

Wallis further claimed that approximately 1,300 delegates and alternates were impacted by credentialing decisions. Those figures have not been independently verified.

Republican activist Coty Powers also commented on the convention in a Facebook post, writing that Lawrence County was the only county among more than 20 challenged counties to successfully gain seating on the convention floor.

Powers criticized what he described as efforts to prevent grassroots Republicans from having a voice in party affairs.

“What is even more aggravating, however, is the extent to which these same individuals go to keep the Republicans of this state from having a real voice,” Powers wrote.

Additional criticism came from the Cleburne County Republican Women, who questioned several convention procedures in a Facebook post.

The group criticized the decision not to allow new business from the floor and questioned delegate seating arrangements.

“What do they have to hide by not allowing new business to be heard?” the organization wrote.

The group also stated that counties were not seated alphabetically or by congressional district and described the convention as a long day in which little business was accomplished.

The organization did praise the adoption of the registered-Republican candidate requirement, calling it a “no-brainer.”

Former Republican secretary of state candidate Bryan Norris also weighed in on the controversy, calling for greater transparency regarding the credentialing process.

“There is a serious fight happening inside the Republican Party of Arkansas,” Norris wrote in a Facebook post. “It is not just insider drama. It is about representation.”

Norris called on party officials to release a county-by-county accounting of credentialing decisions, including applicable rules, deadlines and explanations for any exclusions.

“The RPA should publish the facts. County by county. Rule by rule. Deadline by deadline,” Norris wrote.

Norris argued that county committees form the foundation of the party’s grassroots structure and questioned whether delegates and county organizations were receiving the representation guaranteed under party rules.

“If a county’s delegates can be excluded without a clear written basis, the county loses its voice,” Norris wrote.

Questions also emerged regarding media access during the convention.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Mike Wickline attended and covered the convention. Attendees also observed Kenny Wallis recording portions of the proceedings.

However, concerns were raised after Wayne Beech sought access to cover the convention on behalf of 101.1 FM The Answer and Salem Media and was reportedly informed he would not initially be granted entry.

The situation prompted questions among attendees regarding how media credentials were issued and whether standards were applied equally among news organizations.

Party officials have not publicly stated that any media outlet was denied access based on editorial viewpoint or affiliation.

The controversy has also prompted discussion regarding what options remain for counties that were excluded from participation.

Political parties are generally considered private associations, making court challenges difficult unless there is evidence that party rules were violated, members were denied rights guaranteed under governing documents or rules were applied unequally.

Affected counties may instead seek relief through internal party appeals, requests for records, proposed rule changes or efforts to obtain documentation related to credentialing decisions.

As debate continues, a common theme has emerged from activists across multiple counties and factions: calls for transparency.

Many attendees and party activists are urging party leadership to release a complete Credentials Committee report showing all 75 Arkansas counties, whether delegates were submitted, whether challenges were filed, what rules were applied and how final decisions were reached.

Until such documentation is released, questions surrounding representation, credentialing and convention procedures are likely to remain a source of debate among Arkansas Republicans.