It doesn’t appear anywhere on your March 3 ballot. That 3,000-bed Franklin County prison scheme Governor Sanders keeps pushing isn’t there. But the Governor’s heavy hand behind the scenes has been working hard this March 3 election season to keep prison opponents — fellow Republicans — away from the Arkansas Legislature, where continued funding for Sanders’ fever dream prison will be high on her legislative agenda in the upcoming April 2026 fiscal session.

Senate District 26

In Senator Gary Stubblefield’s Senate District 26, the Governor’s fever dream prison is at the heart of the March 3 contest between Republican runoff winner Brad Simon and candidate Adam Watson.

But it was Senator Stubblefield’s unexpected death on September 2, 2025 that set off a 5-person Republican scramble with the Governor’s influence looming in the background. Stubblefield and state Senator Bryan King were vocal, prominent critics of Sanders’ prison plan from the beginning, when they first learned along with Franklin County elected officials about the State’s property purchase after it happened.

The candidates

Watson is a Franklin County farmer who created the Gravel & Grit nonprofit to formally oppose the 3,000-bed state prison the Governor wants to build in his home county. He says he had no choice but to run after the state of Arkansas paid $2.95 million for 815 acres of undeveloped property for the Governor’s plan without even asking or informing county elected officials. Watson is running as an independent.

Watson’s opponent Brad Simon won the runoff against Republican Wade Dunn to become the Republican candidate in the Senate District 26 special election.

Disenfranchising Republican voters

Let’s back up. The Senate District 26 special election was first marred by Governor Sanders’ refusal to schedule this replacement election for Stubblefield in a lawful, timely manner.

Our Governor originally set it to coincide with the November, 2026 mid-term elections, leaving Senate District 26 voters without a voice in the Legislature for over a full year after Stubblefield’s seat became vacant in September, 2025.

That election date would have pushed Senate District 26 voters onto the sidelines without a voice during the April 2026 legislative fiscal session when lawmakers will deal with continued funding for Sanders’ prison plan for Franklin County, right there in District 26!

Then, after Franklin County voter Colt Shelby successfully sued the Governor and stuck-to-her-side Secretary of State Cole Jester over the issue, a Pulaski County Circuit Judge ordered Sanders to lawfully schedule the special election.

That Judge even commented on Sanders’ heavy-handed intention to ignore the Senate District 26 voters:

There would be far-reaching ramifications if the Governor were allowed to deny duly elected representation for the citizens of the State of Arkansas….

But Arkansas taxpayers still had to pay for our Sanders to appeal that ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court, where she lost. She then finally reluctantly set a reasonable special election schedule for Stubblefield’s state Senate seat, turning the focus toward how to best block prison opponents (most of the Republican contenders) from winning that seat in the Legislature.

BTW, at its annual convention this past weekend the Arkansas Libertarian party nominated Shelby as its 2026 candidate for Arkansas governor. Don’t forget, Shelby — who supports independent candidate Watson in the special election — is from Franklin County.

House District 70, too

Unbelievably, Governor Sanders wanted to push central Arkansas voters from House District 70 onto the sidelines too, after Republican state Representative Carlton Wing vacated his state House seat on October 1, 2025 to head up Arkansas TV.

Sanders originally set Wing’s replacement election for June, 2026, which would have left voters in parts of North Little Rock, Sherwood, Camp Robinson, and Gravel Ridge with no voice during this upcoming fiscal session of the Arkansas General Assembly. But, that same Pulaski County Circuit Judge ordered Governor Sanders to get moving on this election schedule, too.

Just think on that a moment! Governor Sanders, our so-called “most conservative governor in the country,” was willing to leave ALL the voters in TWO state legislative districts — including fellow Republicans — with no voice during this April’s fiscal session of the Arkansas legislature where continued funding for her prison scheme will be considered again after Republican lawmakers voted it down five times in 2026. What’s going on here?

Whadaya say now?

Dunn’s “strictly anti-prison campaign” was fake news

After that 5-man Republican scramble for the Republican nomination in Stubblefield’s Senate District 26, Arkansas political pundit Steve Barnes and his panel said Dunn’s loss to Simon in the February 3 Republican runoff was due to running a “strictly anti-prison campaign.” But they too acknowledged the Governor’s heavy-handed role in this race:

Dunno where that fake news originated, but in this Conduit News interview grassroots favorite Dunn discussed a wide range of concerns including red tape regulation, spending growth/surpluses, LEARNS, legislative PACs, and property tax relief.

The Money

A deep dive into earlier Simon-Dunn financial reports from the first of this year shows that Simon’s campaign spent five to six times the money Dunn spent ($185,260 vs. $32,075) with the majority of Simon’s campaign funds going to the Capitol Consulting Firm run by former Republican state legislators Ann Clemmer and Lance Eads along with Rett Hatcher who was former Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Director of Legislative and Agency Affairs.

By January 24 Simon spent nearly $221,000 ($175,000 in personal loans) and Dunn spent a little over $85,000 (almost two-thirds in personal loans).

(Watch for more to come on March 3 primary campaign financials across the board…)

Dark Money Flyers

I’m not even finished looking at PAC and special interest money across most of the Republican campaigns. But, I just gotta wonder about such an overwhelmingly well-funded candidate like Simon who would somehow think it wise to authorize flyers smearing his Republican opponent with inflammatory lies.

Voters in Senate District 26 received dirty anti-Dunn mailers/flyers full of “lies, misrepresentations, and half-truths” observed Ft. Smith attorney/FOIA warrior Joey McCutchen, who also noted a connection between similar ugly mailers lying about the voting records of Senator Bryan King and Senator Ron Caldwell, two other prominent opponents of the Governor’s prison who are running for re-election this year.

You know that all campaign material must contain some sort of disclaimer identifying its source. In this case, there’s no question where this unethical smear campaign came from because the flyers were clearly marked with Simon’s return address.

Do remember that the First Amendment shields from accountability political candidates who choose to lie outright about their opponents. That must come from We the People at the ballot box!

I’ve know I’ve strayed a bit away from the Governor’s behind-the-scenes, overwhelming presence in this campaign but her heavy-handed tactics and her fever dream of this Franklin County 3-000 bed state prison are running this March 3 election cycle ragged.

How will the Republican supermajority in our Legislature deal with this huge financial boondoggle of a project the Governor is so strenuously pushing? Will Arkansas voters rebel against the Governor’s tactics?

April’s fiscal session of the Legislature will surely tell the tale.