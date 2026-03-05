Whadaya say now, Republicans? Some of the March 3 Republican primary results should leave a bad taste in the mouths of the dirty-tactic, old guard party faithful who spent a lot of time and treasure trying to smear Republican primary challengers across Arkansas!

Governor and company

At the top of the ballot, our “most conservative Governor” had no primary challenger but I saw that didn’t stop Left-leaning NBC News from misleading national voters with this headline where they “projected” her primary win that night. Talk about misinformation that likely misled scores of potential national presidential voters!!

Jester vs. Olsen

And here we go again where the Governor’s hand shapes the entire electoral picture. I didn’t need the Governor’s constant endorsement of her hand-picked “Jester of all trades,” but her/his nonstop name recognition (“money spent”) certainly counted in this primary — because most folks couldn’t tell you on a bet what the Land Commissioner does!

Jester’s ascent within old guard Republicanism is actually pretty stunning: As I reported last year, he had held only three jobs since graduating from law school in May 2022 when Sanders selected him for appointment as her administration’s current Secretary of State.

Cotton vs. Shoffner

Senator Tom Cotton won the March 3 Republican primary, of course. But, last time in 2020 he had no opponent in the primary. The losing Libertarian candidate in the 2020 general nevertheless got the best Libertarian result in any U.S. Senate election in Arkansas, coming in at 33.5%. Results from primary challengers Jeb Little and Micah Ashby put together shows that 18.5% of Republican voters are looking for a change. Two-term Cotton faces Democrat Hallie Shoffner in November’s general election.

Norris vs. Hammer

With three candidates, this Republican primary was always likely headed for a runoff — but MAGA voter favorite Bryan Norris actually took home the most votes and won the most counties overall in the March 3 Republican primary.

Because no one received over 50%, Norris and Hammer compete in the March 31 runoff.

Speaking from the Republican side of the aisle, this race centered around election integrity processes the Secretary of State is directly responsible for implementing — and March 3 results prove it!

The Republican Party of Arkansas cannot continue to ignore numerous influential conservative Republicans like the MAGA voters they’ve cavalierly removed and thrown away after the Party nullified the results of that 2024 State Convention. (Do you think that $100,000 money drop to the Republican Patriots of Arkansas helped put “We the People” into the money game to keep pushing the ARGOP back to its self-professed “American First” principles?)

On the Democrat side, I can only surmise that hard Left voters changed their voter registrations and lodged “protest votes” for Norris to prevent Hammer from winning. They — like us! — have every reason to believe Hammer is the more offensive of the two Republican candidates after his outright war against citizen initiatives (meaning “after Hammer’s outright war against allowing the Democrats to put constitutional abortion on the Arkansas ballot.”)

Losing Legislative challengers

All three legislative candidates the Governor’s machine heavily supported lost their bids to replace individuals who’ve opposed her heavy-handed plans on key issues, especially that Franklin County prison debacle. Incumbent Senators Bryan King and Ron Caldwell prevailed in the face of huge monetary support from “the machine” for their opponents. And, to complete the Governor’s losing picture, Senator Majority leader Blake Johnson lost his race as well.

Whadaya say now? It’s clear the political landscape is changing. It’s not a good omen for those old guard Republican party faithful or the Governor Who Wants to be President, but whatever these results might mean to her current political trajectory has yet to be determined. Only time will tell us that, and the way Republican lawmakers handle the quickly coming 2026 fiscal session / Franklin County prison funding deal.