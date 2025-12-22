top picture by Caroline McCoy

"It would be the kiss of death if I got the governor's endorsement,"

one candidate said.

"It's all about the prison."

It doesn’t look like Queen Sarah’s distasteful stall technique in the Senate District 26 special election to replace beloved Republican Senator Gary Stubblefield has done her much good.

Not only did the court smack down her effort to delay the mandated replacement election, now we learn how all five of the Republican nominees for the January 6 primary feel about her Franklin County prison fever dream.

All five oppose the 3,000-bed state prison Governor Sanders continues to try to shove down Arkansans’ throats, but acknowledge other less costly approaches are probably needed to ease the state’s prison overcrowding issues.

The five Republican candidates are former state Rep. Mark Berry of Ozark, retired businessman Wade Dunn from Greenwood, Paris businessman Brad Simon, natural gas company community affairs coordinator Stacie Smith from Greenwood, and retired Paris businessman Ted Tritt. One of the five will face independent candidate Adam Watson of Branch in the special election on March 3, the general primary for the 2026 mid-term elections. Early voting for the GOP special primary begins December 30.

Sanders has not endorsed any of the Republican primary candidates but Stubblefield’s family endorsed retired businessman Wade Dunn of Greenwood early this year.

The Democrat-Gazette summarized the candidates’ positions on the Franklin County prison proposal and their plans if elected this way: