GOP Senate Primary Candidates Weigh In on Franklin County Prison
Queen Sarah has yet to endorse a replacement for Senator Gary Stubblefield
"It would be the kiss of death if I got the governor's endorsement,"
one candidate said.
"It's all about the prison."
It doesn’t look like Queen Sarah’s distasteful stall technique in the Senate District 26 special election to replace beloved Republican Senator Gary Stubblefield has done her much good.
Not only did the court smack down her effort to delay the mandated replacement election, now we learn how all five of the Republican nominees for the January 6 primary feel about her Franklin County prison fever dream.
All five oppose the 3,000-bed state prison Governor Sanders continues to try to shove down Arkansans’ throats, but acknowledge other less costly approaches are probably needed to ease the state’s prison overcrowding issues.
The five Republican candidates are former state Rep. Mark Berry of Ozark, retired businessman Wade Dunn from Greenwood, Paris businessman Brad Simon, natural gas company community affairs coordinator Stacie Smith from Greenwood, and retired Paris businessman Ted Tritt. One of the five will face independent candidate Adam Watson of Branch in the special election on March 3, the general primary for the 2026 mid-term elections. Early voting for the GOP special primary begins December 30.
Sanders has not endorsed any of the Republican primary candidates but Stubblefield’s family endorsed retired businessman Wade Dunn of Greenwood early this year.
The Democrat-Gazette summarized the candidates’ positions on the Franklin County prison proposal and their plans if elected this way:
Berry said in a recent interview that “the biggest bottom line is the people don’t want (the governor’s proposed 3,000-bed prison) here,” and he opposes the proposed prison near Charleston.
He said alternatives to the 3,000-bed prison include a 1,000- to 1,500-bed prison; a 500-bed expansion at some other location, such as Calico Rock; and exploring other options to free up bed space at existing prisons.
Berry said the state should look at placing a prison on federal property that has been leased to the state at Fort Chaffee in a remote portion of Franklin County.
Dunn said he would rather have several 300-bed facilities, with a few facilities focusing on inmates with mental health issues, rather than a single 3,000-bed prison.
“There are just better options (than the proposed Franklin County prison site near Charleston), and areas that want the prison,” he said.
Simon said he is strongly opposed to the proposed prison plan.
He said he doesn’t think a 3,000-bed prison is practical, because it would be difficult to staff such a prison anywhere in the state.
Simon said the state should look at other options such as expanding the prison in Calico Rock or finding a more suitable location in a community that welcomes it.
Smith said she is concerned about the governor’s proposed 3,000-bed prison site in Franklin County, calling instead for a smaller facility.
“I am hoping we can have some common sense and walk this back, and possibly have a 1,000-bed prison in a community that wants a prison and has utilities to support the prison,” she said.
Tritt said he is a “hard no” on the proposed 3,000-bed Franklin County prison, “but I am not anti-prison.”
He said he would vote for a prison in another community that embraced the facility, and if it’s “the right business decision” for the state. The state could possibly need 3,000 more prison beds, but he said he thinks the prison space shouldn’t be located in one place -- due partly to problems staffing such a prison -- and that there should be more beds for inmates with mental health issues….
Berry said his top priorities in the Senate would include providing for the safety and security of the state’s citizens by advocating for increased state spending in these areas, continuing to support cuts in state individual and corporate income taxes, and balancing the needs of the state for more prison space with fiscal responsibility.
He said his other top priorities would include providing incentives to attract doctors to rural areas, and pressing the congressional delegation to complete the final 130 miles for the Interstate 49 corridor stretching from the Gulf Coast to Canada.
Dunn said his top priorities in the Senate would include eliminating property taxes for people who are 65 years old and older and for veterans, Department of Governmental Efficiency-style cost cutting measures, and stopping the prison proposed by the governor from being built in Franklin County.
He said his other top priorities would include making government more friendly to small businesses and promoting economic development to lure more businesses to Arkansas.
Simon said his top priorities in the Senate would include eliminating the sales tax on used cars, spearheading an effort to find a more fiscally responsible solution to prison overcrowding, and continuing to responsibly lower state income taxes with the aim of phasing them out.
He said his other top priorities would include making sure that parents keep their voice in education, and that teachers are well paid and public schools properly funded.
Smith said her top priorities in the Senate would include strengthening education, improving health care and improving workforce development.
Her other top priorities would include opposing funding for the proposed Franklin County prison site and championing agricultural interests, she said.
Tritt said his top priorities would include stopping government overreach, protecting rural hospitals and rural health clinics, advocating for mental health services, bringing back money to the Senate district, and defending the constitutional rights to bear arms.