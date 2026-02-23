Sure, I bet you’ve seen where Nick Bronni’s Arkansas Supreme Court campaign is criticized for taking money from many of our state’s powerful Republican PACs:

And, it’s true that Governor Sanders appointed Bronni, who served as the state’s solicitor general under two GOP attorneys general, to the state Supreme Court (in another position) in December 2024, which gives him the old guard GOP imprimatur.

But what I know about his opponent, John Adams, in this so-called “nonpartisan” race means I gotta cast my vote for Bronni. Adams, who’s clearly a Democrat activist, now wants to be elected as a nonpartisan Supreme Court justice. Our state Supreme Court now leans decisively in the conservative direction and I want it to remain that way.

Bronni’s challenger Adams, an attorney who’s “worried about where the current court is taking Arkansas law,” represented the Central Arkansas Library system in its 2023 lawsuit against criminal penalties for “providing harmful materials” to minors; a federal judge eventually ruled that parts of Republican-passed Act 372 are unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. Adams currently cites that case to support his claims of civil rights advocacy.

Adams ran as a Democrat for Congress in 2010 but lost that primary against fellow Democrat Chad Causey. Again in 2014, he ran unopposed in the primary as a Democrat for the state House but lost against Republican Jim Sorvillo in the general election.

“Someone” listed as “John Adams” on FEC records contributed $500 to Hillary for America in 2016. Adams’ resume says he’s been a teacher, an Assistant Arkansas Attorney General/Criminal Division (from 2009 to 2011 under Democrat former AG Dustin McDaniel), and a past adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas William H. Bowen School of Law.

The Washington Reporter says:

… conservatives in Arkansas are moving to ensure that voters understand the stakes. In their view, this is not simply a judicial election but a test of whether a Democratic activist can rebrand himself as a nonpartisan figure in a state where Democratic candidates have struggled for more than a decade. The outcome will signal whether judicial races remain an avenue for ideological activists to gain statewide office under the cover of a nonpartisan ballot.

(In the spirit of transparency, you should also know the right-of-center Washington Reporter was founded and is run by Matthew Foldi, Garrett Ventry, and Brian Colas. Colas served on Senator Tom Cotton’s Senate office staff since 2015 in various positions such as chief counsel and deputy chief of staff. He managed Cotton’s last election campaign, which got the highest number of Republican votes in Arkansas history.)

Take a good look at the last sentence in the above quote: “The outcome will signal whether judicial races remain an avenue for ideological activists to gain statewide office under the cover of a nonpartisan ballot.” It seems the authors are acknowledging the partisanship of our courts. Arkansas’ electoral practice of “nonpartisan” judicial races needs to change, but that’s another topic for another rant.

Musical Chairs

Supreme Court appointees like Bronni and Associate Justice Cody Hiland are not legally allowed to run for the seat they currently hold, but can run for any other open Supreme Court position.

That’s why Hiland will become the Position 6 Justice in 2027 — turns out Hiland is unopposed in this March 3 election.** Bronni and Adams are challenging Position 3 that Hiland currently holds.

Bronni’s and Hiland’s current appointments to the state Supreme Court both expire on December 31, 2026.

What a scramble! Guess I’ve gotta gamble in this “nonpartisan” Supreme Court race on the right-leaning state Supreme Court Associate Justice Bronni over the obviously Leftist candidate Adams.