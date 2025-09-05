Gosh, it’s a new one on us. We always thought that “ignorance of the law is no excuse!” However, for Acting Ft. Smith City Administrator Jeff Dingman there’s no need to worry because, per the AG’s office, “While the results of the civil suit against you [for FOIA violations] showed the requisite wrongful act occurred, our investigation has not identified any evidence that your wrongful act was accompanied by the requisite mental state…” In other words, Dingman didn’t mean to do it. So, no perjury or felony FOIA charges will follow.

Ft. Smith FOIA bulldog attorney Joey McCutchen had asked Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue to probe Dingman’s possible destruction of documents McCutchen requested as part of his Sebastian County Circuit Court lawsuit about Ft. Smith’s hiring and subsequent firing of internal auditor Rebecca Cowan, who was found to be facing a felony criminal charge.

Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Dianna Hewitt Ladd ruled last June that Ft. Smith and Dingman actually did, in fact, violate the Arkansas FOIA. Meanwhile, Shue had recused and AG Tim Griffin’s office took over the investigation, finding that Dingman was let off because he lacked the “requisite mental state.”

In August, Ft. Smith also quickly settled another lawsuit where Dingman didn’t provide requested documents completely or on time. McCutchen filed that FOI suit for resident Marilyn Moore about meetings on Ft. Smith’s water supply for Governor Sanders’ proposed 3,000-bed Franklin County prison.

As McCutchen has often reminded us, “Conduct rewarded is conduct repeated.”

McCutchen says