Don’t miss this! YOU and your family can visit the Freedom Truck for free in an open parking lot at Riverfront Park in No. Little Rock this weekend, NOW through Sunday, as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Six mobile history museums dubbed “Freedom Trucks” are crossing the country throughout 2026 so all Americans can experience and learn about our American story of freedom in this, our 250th anniversary year.

The immersive history experience showcases key Founding events and figures with state-of-the-art storytelling and artifacts from the American Revolution.

Visitors can see first-of-their-kind AI portraits bringing the Founders to life, enjoy interactive touchscreen activities, digitally sign the Declaration of Independence, and view artifacts from Glenn Beck’s American Journey Experience.

You and your family can visit the Freedom Truck for free at No. Little Rock’s Riverfront Park this weekend. The Freedom Truck is parked in an open lot near the Arkansas Folklife Festival on

Friday, June 26 from 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, June 27 from 11 am – 10 pm

Sunday, June 28 from 11 am - 3pm -- Army.mil Freedom250 Military Communities

Sponsored by America250 & Freedom250

The six Freedom 250 Mobile Museums are sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and America250, the bipartisan group tasked by Congress in 2016 to lead the commemoration of America's 250th birthday.

PragerU and Hillsdale College partnered with the Freedom250 Task Force, powers this “historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream.”

Leftists Attack “Whitewashed History”

Of course, as you might guess, the Left is attacking this celebratory cross-country tour as “presenting a distinctly whitewashed view of American history,” while dismissing the epic experience as just “Trump propaganda.”

In fact, the next stop of the Freedom Truck in Arkansas that was planned for the Ft. Smith Museum of History was cancelled. Museum Director Caroline Spier decided the “Freedom 250 truck ‘did not align with the standards and expectations we set for museum-sponsored programming…. The Fort Smith Museum of History is an institution dedicated to preserving and presenting history with accuracy, integrity, and scholarly responsibility.”

UPDATE 6/26/26: Ft. Smith attorney Joey McCutchen reports

There has been an outpour of disgust and anger on social media and other venues regarding the decision by the Fort Smith Museum of History to nix this event. Many citizens believe the decision was made for political reasons. When learning of the decision, several citizens immediately started looking for another venue for the Freedom Truck. If the truck does not come to Fort Smith, we believe that it would be a slap in the face to every freedom-loving student, family, and citizen in Fort Smith. Since the time of the decision, we have made arrangements for the Freedom Truck to be located at 1400 South 6th St on the same dates that the Fort Smith Museum of History had originally scheduled.

America250 Supports Freedom250

The fact is, Freedom250 is an arm of Task Force 250 positioned as a “public-private partnership” that is fully supported by the Board of America250, as Board Chair Rosie Rios confirms.