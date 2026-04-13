During the March 10 Conway School Board meeting, Tami Marsh, a former Conway Schools teacher, called out “two attorneys, both well paid by this District,” saying they “stood up here and lied, knowing what they were doing.”"

She said she was deeply disturbed as she watched the two at the February Board meeting discuss a proposed settlement offered to the District in a recent Freedom of Information lawsuit — a proposed settlement the Board maintains it knew nothing about until the plaintiff, patron Jimmie Cavin, told them about it.

Marsh began her remarks by welcoming new Board member Ashley Lyon (Zone 2), who was attending her first School Board meeting since being elected in March to replace Dr. David Naylor, who chose not to run for re-election. Marsh also thanked Naylor for his “tireless dedication in serving” on the Board.

Honesty, Ethics Questioned

Discussing District staff attorney Shastady Wagner and Little Rock attorney Jay Bequette of Bequette, Billingsley & Kees, who are both engaged by Conway Schools to represent the District in legal matters, Marsh said

We expect honesty from our teachers and our students, so why then can we not expect honesty from our legal counsel being paid by our tax dollars?

Marsh supported her public remarks with her written statement and references below; her remarks were cut off at the three-minute limit before she finished. She distributed to Board members and attendees:

“a description of Ms. Wagner’s duties as legal counsel for CPS,

the invoices that have been paid out to Bequette, Billingsley, and Kees (BBK),

the contracts for Ms. Wagner as a public employee showing her pay, and the

Rules of Professional Conduct for the American Bar Association.”

These are “rules that both attorneys as members of the American Bar Association and the Arkansas Bar Association are expected to adhere to,” Marsh explained.

She also reiterated that, in a client-lawyer relationship the “lawyer shall promptly inform the client of any decision or circumstance with respect to which the client’s informed consent, as defined in Rule 1.0, is required; keep the client reasonably informed about the status of the matter. “

The first page of Shastady Wagner’s job description.

Duplicate Legal Costs?

Marsh also questioned duplicative spending for District staff attorney Wagner at a salary of $109,249 (for eight months through December, 2025) while the Board simultaneously paid attorney Bequette $123,510 from August of 2023 to January 2026.

From handouts Marsh distributed

Voters Disapprove?

Marsh was another public commenter at the March 10 School Board meeting who pointed out the high contrast between the May 2025 school millage vote where 2,227 voters clicked “NO,” and the March 2026 school millage question when 4,878 voted “NO,” more than double the 2025 result. Although the ballot question does not legally affect the millage rate this election cycle, she explained:

I’ve lived in this town my entire life. I’m third-generation, Faulkner County raised, and I know this community is very supportive of the schools. I’ll stop there.

Repeated Criticism

Actions by both attorneys have drawn repeated criticism from Marsh and patron Jimmie Cavin, as well as unanswered questions from outgoing Board member Linda Hargis, after a whistleblower approached Marsh with credible information about financial fraud in Conway School’s Maintenance Department in 2024.

Board Loses Freedom of Information Lawsuit

This last couple months of back-and-forth turmoil is just the latest part of earlier actions taken on behalf of the Conway School Board in Cavin’s recently finalized Freedom of Information (FOI) lawsuit against the School Board.

While the lawsuit back-and-forth gets a bit complex, the immediate controversy centers on how outgoing Board member Linda Hargis tried unsuccessfully at the February Board meeting to unravel truthful details from the attorneys, Black, and fellow Board members about who decided to reject Cavin’s proposed settlement without Board input and who knew about it.

Twentieth Judicial District Circuit Judge Susan Weaver ruled February 5 in Cavin’s favor that the Conway School Board violated the FOIA six times in an August 12 executive session under terms identical to the rejected settlement — but the Board and even the three Board members named as defendants maintain they were unaware a settlement had been offered until Cavin informed them at February’s Board meeting.

As a result the District paid more legal fees to continue the FOI lawsuit until the Judge ruled in Cavin’s favor, financial choices that just drew even more questions from both Hargis and patrons.

Marsh’s comments from the March 10 School Board meeting (from Conway Schools YouTube channel):