It’s about time! Faulkner County has set a groundbreaking ceremony for Tuesday, February 10 at 10:30am to begin its construction of a new Unit II Max detention facility at 500 South German Lane set to open in June 2027 — a project that’s taken the County three decades to initiate.

The Quorum Court last month unanimously approved funding with cost projected at about $19.5 million and “a goal of trimming even more off of that cost as the project continues,” per local newspaper reports.

Construction kicks off with more than $2.268 million from the County’s ARPA (COVID-19) interest fund, $7.577 million from the capital improvement fund, and approval to borrow up to $5 million more. Officials anticipate the new jail facility, designated as “County Jail Construction in Progress” within the County budget, increases inmate capacity over the existing Unit I by about 50% without a corresponding hike in detention personnel due to more efficient operations.

Faulkner County detainees are currently held in two facilities: Unit I for the most dangerous inmates is located at Faulkner County’s 1936 Courthouse in downtown Conway, and was put into service in 1992. Unit II, housing less dangerous County inmates, is located south of downtown Conway on South German Lane. This project consolidates those two locations into a single footprint.

Three Decades to Get Here

Faulkner County has long been aware of overcrowding and deteriorating conditions at Unit I at the County Courthouse where we incarcerate the most violent and dangerous inmates.

2004 Lawsuit

As far back as the late 1990s, the County jail was described as overcrowded and understaffed, creating dangerous conditions for inmates and staff. Litigation from the ACLU followed in 2004 cited inadequate classification of inmates due to high inmate counts leading to a higher risk of violence and health/sanitation concerns due to overcrowding, but that suit was later dismissed by a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

At that time, an ACLU spox remarked on how “Faulkner County has begun to deal with this problem by authorizing the construction of a new jail…,” foreshadowing the construction of the existing Unit II around 2006.

That 2004 lawsuit also reported that the Faulkner County Detention Center had been cited by the Arkansas Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee for overcrowding and security concerns every six months since 1997, an apparent administrative-only issue that continued throughout at least 2019, when JPs finally began to seriously look at how to correct the now chronic problem.

New Tax but No Repairs

In 2007, JPs passed a 0.9 mill increase in property taxes to finance repairs at the County Courthouse, but the County “instead ended up saving revenue from that millage increase with a new facility in mind. When the savings reached $5 million, the county began construction” in 2009 for the Justice Building on property in front of Unit II.

Fees Don’t Offset Cost

To be fair, for many years the ongoing shortage of state prison beds has contributed to the County’s overcrowded jail problem (a problem not unique to Faulkner County). When detainees from areas outside Faulkner County are picked up and held here, those other entities and law enforcement agencies pay Faulkner County a fee — a fee that former County Administrator Jeff Johnston insisted be deposited into the County General fund and did not pass through to offset increased personnel and operational costs at the jail, according to then-Sheriff Karl Byrd as far back as 2008 when the County denied Byrd’s request for additional staffing.

Begging for Funds

Ten years later in 2018, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office again begged for repairs that would bolster the deteriorating conditions in Unit I and again alleviate the chronic overcrowding.

By 2019, Sheriff Tim Ryals told the Quorum Court the state would close down the jail unless overcrowding could be alleviated; he suggested a temporary jail. That year the County spent $302,500 for roof repairs, replacing rusted, unused jail locks, and other short-term needs. Officials said they’d plan to buy a 48-bed “jail pod” unit to offset Unit I overcrowding.

Sales Tax Idea

In 2021, Ryals talked to county officials across Arkansas about a potential half-cent sales tax that would be pooled and redistributed to augment pay for first responders and also help offset the cost of “updating the jail system, including construction of a new Unit 1 of the current two-unit detention center.” The proposal, while reportedly well received by several municipalities, didn’t take off.

Can’t Afford to Pay Overtime

In July 2022 JPs learned the jail couldn’t pay its overtime starting in August and the entire Sheriff Department would be in the negative for overtime starting in September. At that time, then-JP John Pickett, a Democrat economist who’d been on the Quorum Court since 2012 and had long served as Budget Chair, responded

If they’re going to be negative, then you just don’t hire overtime.

Fourteen months after that in September 2023, Faulkner County Reports noted that Ryals was working with County officials “on plans to build a new Unit 1 county jail (for violent offenders) behind the existing Unit 2” after Faulkner County had been placed a federal court order to relieve its jail overcrowding situation, but that no action had yet been taken.

Finally, almost two-and-a-half years later, Faulkner County will now begin constructing the replacement for Unit I at the Courthouse!

No Tax Hikes

The Republican-majority Quorum Court has long maintained it will not raise taxes to meet County expense needs. Now that JPs have taken the first concrete action steps toward addressing the County’s badly needed jail expansion, JP Kris Kendrick (District 9 and Faulkner County’s delegate to the Quorum Court Association/Association of Arkansas Counties) pointed out:

Anytime a large capital project comes along, you see taxes raised temporarily and often long term, we’re not doing that here. We’re going to be able to do a large capital project that keeps the community safer and we’re not raising taxes. I think that’s something really rare and shows the coordination and collaboration that we have between the court and our elected officials.

Faulkner County taxpayers should be thankful this “collaboration” has finally resulted in concrete action, even if it did take three decades.

Whadayasay now about that 24-year-old Unit II facility??