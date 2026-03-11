Let’s get a look at last week’s Republican primary in Faulkner County. The Republican-Party-endorsed top of the ticket brought no surprises as Conway school board elections and a tax question in Greenbrier brought 22.08% of the county’s 76,855 registered voters to the polls. The Republican Party maintained its hold on Faulkner County: the majority of county-wide Republican positions drew no opponents and so were elected unopposed.

Full, complete County results have not yet been certified; corrections were submitted after Faulkner County’s Election Coordinator left out some early vote totals when initial unofficial results from election night were sent to the Secretary of State.

And, don’t forget that Faulkner County results shown below represent only part of the final results in statewide races or races that cross county lines (available via the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website).

Statewide

There was one big surprise from Tuesday last week: In the 3-way Secretary of State’s race voter sent a message by catapulting non-establishment candidate Bryan Norris to the top of the statewide results, leading to a March 31 runoff with term-limited, Governor-endorsed state Senator Kim Hammer (more good news as the third-place candidate pledged her support for Norris in the runoff). However, in Faulkner County voters still put Hammer on top.

In the “of course” category were Faulkner County winners of the “Junior” U.S. Senate seat (Tom Cotton by 84%), 2nd District Congressional seat (French Hill at 75%), and state Land Commissioner spot (Cole Jester at 74%) where Republican Party favorites led the pack to knock out MAGA-supported candidates across the County.

Statewide incumbents Governor Sarah Sanders, Lt. Governor Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General Tim Griffin, State Treasurer John Thurston, and State Auditor Dennis Milligan were unopposed in this Republican primary.

Legislative Seats

These incumbent state lawmakers had no challengers so they won as unopposed in this Republican primary:

— Senator Missy Irvin (District 24),

— Representative Mary Bentley (District 54),

— Representative Matt Brown (District 55), and

— Representative David Ray (District 69).

With no primary challenger, Republican state House candidate Mark Brannan (District 56) automatically won this Republican primary.

With no Democrat opponent in November, Senator Irvin is re-elected to a new term that begins in January 2027. In November,

— Representative Bentley runs against her losing Democrat opponent from 2024, Doug Corbitt;

— Representative Brown faces his losing 2024 Democrat opponent, Cynthia Nations, from 2024;

— Representative Ray opposes first-time Democrat candidate Dean Hunter; and

— challenger Brannan takes a third Republican swing at incumbent Democrat Representative Steve Magie.

In contested primary races, Jeremy Riddle bested Scout Stubbs in Faulkner County as well as statewide for District 42 State Representative. Andy Pennington beat incumbent Representative Cameron Cooper in Faulkner County, but Cooper won the District 57 primary statewide with 64% of the total vote.

Supreme Court

I was intrigued to see the new state Supreme Court Justice, Republican Nick Bronni, easily won on Tuesday across every single Arkansas county. (Does this send another “message” from the voters?)

Only two very different counties came in really close: Faulkner County, where 50.41% voted Bronni and 49.59% for challenger John Adams, and Jefferson County with an almost identical with 50.64% voting Bronni vs. 49.36% for Adams.

Circuit Court

Former city attorney/county attorney Chad Brown won the most votes for the Circuit Judge seat (vacated by retiring Judge H.G. Foster) in all three counties that make up the 20th Judicial District. Brown won by over 60% in both Searcy and Van Buren counties, dropping a bit to 55% in Faulkner County. Remember, March is THE election — and NOT a primary — for all Arkansas judicial races.

Unopposed Judicial Races

Several unopposed judicial incumbents were elected on the Faulkner County ballot, including Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland, Court of Appeals Judge Bart Virden, and District 20 Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews, as well as Circuit Judges Susan Weaver, Troy Braswell, Chuck Clawson, and David Clark.

County Constitutional Officers

None of Faulkner County’s incumbent Republican constitutional officers drew primary opponents so were elected unopposed on Tuesday’s primary ballot, including the current County Judge, County Clerk, County Sheriff, County Circuit Clerk, County Treasurer, County Collector, and County Assessor, as well as Republican JPs in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 13.

Republican JPs in six Districts (4, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 12) will face Democrat opponents in November.

Quorum Court

Only two of the 11 Republicans on the 13-member Quorum Court drew primary opponents. One long-term incumbent kept his primary seat while a former Governor appointee took the other position away from the current JP.

Eden Roberts (left), current JP12 David Meeks (right)

In JP District 12, Eden Roberts won Tuesday’s GOP primary with 64% of the vote, which makes former state Representative/opponent David Meeks, the current District 12 JP, a lame duck on the Court for the remainder of 2026. Roberts faces Democrat Lauralee Wilcox in November.

In JP District 10, long-time Republican incumbent Andy Shock handily won this primary over challenger Harley Mifflin. Former Faulkner County Sheriff Shock faces Democrat Charles Ruple for the JP District 10 seat in November. Former GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson named Shock to the Arkansas Post Prison Transfer Board (“the Parole Board”) back in 2015, but I can’t verify that he still serves on that Board (which is a major player in the Governor’s Franklin County prison boondoggle). Shock’s pictures is missing from the Parole Board’s website where names and photographs of the other six of the seven Board members are displayed.

Greenbrier Tax

Looks like City voters approved the restructuring of an existing 3/8 cent tax/ bond from 2018 that will continue funding for and augment the Greenbrier Fire Department.

Conway Schools

First-time candidate Ashley Lyon took her seat right away at the March 10 school board meeting after winning last Tuesday’s Conway school board election in Zone 2. In Zone 3, Shannan Knudsen and Tyler Moses — who both have children in Conway schools — will meet up in the November school board runoff (retiring Zone 3 board member Linda Hargis will continue serving until then). Moses has announced the support of Emily Railsback, last place finisher in Tuesday’s 4-way race for Zone 3.

School Millage Fails but Doesn’t Count This Time

Remember the totally useless school millage question that appears on every ballot? Votes here matter only if the school is seeking a millage change — and there’s not one in Faulkner County this time, best I can see. Voters in Conway, Greenbrier, Guy-Perkins, Mayflower, Quitman, and Vilonia School Districts are sure sending a message because the majorities all voted “NO.”

NOTE: Vote totals via the Secretary of State’s election results.