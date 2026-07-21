“Rush Was Right: The 2026 Receipts Prove Democrats Are Done With Elections … The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a scheme to nullify the Electoral College without amending the Constitution, by binding member states to award their electors to the national popular vote winner. It now includes 17 states plus D.C., holding 209 electoral votes, 61 short of activation, and every single enacting legislature was controlled by Democrats.

“This is a constitutional amendment executed without the amendment process, which exists precisely because changing the rules of the republic is supposed to require persuading a supermajority of it. And the destination is no longer whispered. The New York Times editorial board demanded the Electoral College’s abolition in December 2016, the moment its side lost under the rules, and on August 14, 2025, the paper published the full program in its own headline font: “Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court. Why the left can’t win without a new Constitution.”

“Rush was mocked for describing an agenda that the paper of record now prints as a subscription pitch, the prophecy did not merely come true, it got a byline, and the people who called him paranoid in 2020 assign the article in seminars today. Add Molly Ball’s famous 2021 TIME account of the “well-funded cabal of powerful people” working to “change rules and laws” and Elias’s own advertisement that “These 30 cases will determine the future of our elections,” and you have that rarest thing in politics, a confession filed in advance….”

— AMuse on X