Faulkner County Fair Faces Criminal Probe on "Questionable Disbursements"
DST always, Conway School Board circus, buying "direct democracy," looking hard at SCOTUS, "Rush was right," doom-scrolling, and more....
Whadaya know? The Arkansas State Police are conducting a criminal investigation after a 2025 legislative audit probed “questionable disbursements” from January 2023 through December 2024 related to the Faulkner County Fair. The audit’s review of only “selected disbursements” found at least $21,741 that was not properly identified or documented.
Prosecutor Carol Crews requested State Police involvement after reports of “possible financial malfeasance.” Faulkner County JPs say they’ve received “call after call” to check into Fair finances.
Longtime Fair General Manager David Henze and the 4-member Fair Board insist there’s nothing wrong, and that
in trying to find all these records they were requesting, there were just some records we couldn’t put our hands on.
There’s more … and stay tuned!
Local
The Circus that is Conway’s School Board: Conway students are suffering as the Conway School Board distractedly flounders through fiasco after fiasco due to incompetence by its staff attorney, a lack of transparency and a continuing and deliberate ignoring of serious patron concerns and even state law. What’s it gonna take to straighten out this mess?
Someone else’s money: Conway’s sycophant Council just voted 7-0 to increase their own pay from $9,127 to $12,000 along with hiking the Mayor’s salary from $123,974 to $145,000 along with approving various department restructuring plans and employee pay adjustments. Why have these meetings at all? The Council seems to always unanimously pass every item on each meeting agenda while always voting to waive legally required legal readings (7-0) so that important items are routinely discussed publicly for the first time and then approved with no public input or comment, all in one fell swoop. Look how many decades (yes, decades!) some Council members have been sitting there. It’s past time for new, fresh ideas, Conway!
Arkansas
Just Say NO: The Legislature’s proposed constitutional amendment SJR15 permanently enshrines a major change to economic development in Arkansas — right on top of major changes the GOP-controlled Legislature created when it passed Act 576 in 2025. Don’t fall for the Chamber / business / lobbyist / Association of Counties propaganda about economic development. This item would bless the use of tax dollars for selected private developments, give lawmakers total control in the future, plus a whole lot more. Just say “NO” in November to SJR15.
Buying the Ballot? Protect AR Rights turned in 20,000 pages with 108,837 voter signatures on July 3 for The Arkansas Ballot Measure Rights Amendment. They say that even though they were exempted from the new requirement to gather signatures from at least 50 Arkansas counties, they did it that way anyway (but … they didn’t choose to follow the other exempted canvassing requirements enacted in 2025). Next step? The Secretary of State is checking signatures. The initiative will qualify for the November ballot if the group has submitted the legally required, verified 90,704 voter signatures from at least 15 counties. Of course, when you have a $933,200 donation from the National Education Association (NEA) you can easily afford to buy the assurance you need to (pay more than 400 canvassers) to ensure that “the people” are able “to protect democracy in Arkansas.” The group’s roughly 500 volunteers collected only 32% (35,000) of the 108,8837 signatures submitted. How is this “direct democracy” when this is clearly just bought-and-paid-for false advocacy?
Excited? Uh, nah… Governor Sanders hit the news recently to crow about a MASSIVE 0.5% reduction in our state’s spending via her 2024 DOGE-style Arkansas Forward “savings” program. The most current available numbers (from last year) show the plan identified $300 million in savings — over a 10-year timeline! Arkansas’ annual budget is around $6 billion. It’s all about the new Arkansas Forward dashboard Sanders can use to position herself as she eyes her next political stepping stone: a run for U.S. Senator? or maybe even President?
On the bottom (again): WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism; Arkansas came out 50th overall.
National
Historic and Monumental Attack on the “Deep State” Hurrah for the recent SCOTUS ruling that Presidents (ALL of them!) do indeed operate as the executive branch CEO in hiring/firing the heads of federal agencies! Attorney Jeff Childers explains it this way:
SCOTUS scotched a 91-year-old rule allowing for unaccountable “independent commissioners” to be placed on various important boards and powerful federal commissions. That rule was created amidst progressives’ Cambrian Explosion Period, in the infamous 1935 case of Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, which arguably launched the modern deep state.
Put plainly, Humphrey’s moved major administrative decision-making agencies, such as the FTC and the EPA, out of Presidential control. After Humphrey’s, Congress kept creating agencies with five-member boards having staggered six-year terms, so that a new president could replace only two seats in their first six years in office.
In other words, aided by FDR’s Supreme Court, Congress minted a permanent executive-branch government that ran outside both the president’s and the voters’ control. Ultimately, this became the Deep State.
Childers also goes deep into showing how SCOTUS popped out two more, “lukewarm” rulings that basically pushed those issues right into Congress’ court. Historic and monumental! Whadaya say now?
DST Always? In a 308-117 vote, the House passed the "Sunshine Protection Act” yesterday that would eliminate the annual daylight savings / standard time change in favor of daylight saving time year-round. Arkansas lawmakers killed time change bills in 2022 and 2025… pundits say the GOP-led Senate won’t follow suit (?)
“Rush Was Right: The 2026 Receipts Prove Democrats Are Done With Elections … The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a scheme to nullify the Electoral College without amending the Constitution, by binding member states to award their electors to the national popular vote winner. It now includes 17 states plus D.C., holding 209 electoral votes, 61 short of activation, and every single enacting legislature was controlled by Democrats.
“This is a constitutional amendment executed without the amendment process, which exists precisely because changing the rules of the republic is supposed to require persuading a supermajority of it. And the destination is no longer whispered. The New York Times editorial board demanded the Electoral College’s abolition in December 2016, the moment its side lost under the rules, and on August 14, 2025, the paper published the full program in its own headline font: “Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court. Why the left can’t win without a new Constitution.”
“Rush was mocked for describing an agenda that the paper of record now prints as a subscription pitch, the prophecy did not merely come true, it got a byline, and the people who called him paranoid in 2020 assign the article in seminars today. Add Molly Ball’s famous 2021 TIME account of the “well-funded cabal of powerful people” working to “change rules and laws” and Elias’s own advertisement that “These 30 cases will determine the future of our elections,” and you have that rarest thing in politics, a confession filed in advance….”
— AMuse on X
On Prison & Perseverance: Lara Logan interviews Tina Peters … “Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.”
Who Wants to Live Like This? Newport Beach police arrested more than 400 agitators on July 4 between midnight and 6am July 5 due to this viral “takeover” incident that was promoted across TikTok. Were “streamers” involved??
Who Else Opposes Data Centers: The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) says much of so-far-successful opposition to data centers is actually a foreign influence campaign backed by a “Shangai-based Marxist” who is “one of the largest private funders of left-wing political organizing and the subject of multiple congressional inquiries with documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party: Neville Roy Singham.” BPI says the Party for Socialism and Liberation that Singham funds is running “a foreign influence campaign that has worked to amplify public division and opposition to American AI infrastructure.”
Tech
Doom-scrolling: If you spend time on social media you should understand how algorithms are building a surprisingly accurate “picture” of who you are… regardless, in most cases, of what you do to prevent it.
Even a broken clock …
What changed, indeed!?
AI it may be … but even British citizens are getting fed up:
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