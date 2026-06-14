KARK unexpectedly showed up to film Entergy reps who were invited to discuss the planned Conway data center with the Informed Citizens of Faulkner County last week at their weekly open-to-the-public lunch meeting. Answers to questions and the material covered centered on how and where Entergy supplies power in Arkansas and not so much on details the attendees sought about the data center itself.

In Pulaski County the Quorum Court just postponed its ongoing discussions on regulating data center projects as concerns mount about possible legal liability stemming from immediately imposing ordinances that would try to reign in or slow down this very rapidly growing data center boom across our state.

Data center tracking site Cleanview reports one operating data center and seven planned projects in Arkansas; the Arkansas Advocate discusses these five developing data centers across the state:

Two huge hyperscale data centers, AVAIO near Wrightsville and Google near Sweet Home/LR Port, going into the Little Rock area

The faux front company Forgelight (most assume it’s a front for Google) pursuing a $1 billion installation in Conway

Google’s $4 billion operation in West Memphis and collaboration with Entergy Arkansas on a 600-megawatt solar project

A California company that “owns data centers across the country” working on its $8 billion data center in Clarksville

So far everyone we know is alarmed and asking many questions but not getting many concrete answers. Concerns range from power and water usage, tax breaks, and future electricity costs to quality of life impacts on wildlife and people living nearby these huge, imposing facilities we’re told we must have in our communities to support the artificial intelligence industry.

And, what about the impenetrable secrecy around these data center projects, secrecy enforced by your local government via the developers’ liberal use of nondisclosure agreements and faux front companies? Those agreements are part of a broader strategy developers use to secure land without public scrutiny, which can significantly affect local communities and land values.

Whadaya Say Now? What do you think? Are you, your friends, or family living near one of these developments? Are they good for our future, for the state’s economic development, or not?

Local

“Best place” & “Fastest-growing” Conway is ranked #4 best place to live in Arkansas says U.S. News & World Report, Arkansas. Census Bureau data from 2025 ranks Faulkner County as the 4th fastest-growing county in Arkansas and Conway as the 76th fast-growing city with population at least 50,000.

Messaging sets the stage: As November gets closer, watch for more media articles touting the benefits of government-driven economic development. Ballot proposal #3, ArkLeg’s “Arkansas Creation of Economic Development Districts,” gives a green light to lawmakers to create Economic Development Districts within a city, county or ‘cooperative area’.” It would codify the use of public money for loans, grants, and other incentives that some communities already offer. Read more before you vote!

“Economic Development” Conway reports 9 economic development projects show “more than $1.4 billion invested” and 1,220 new jobs…

Arkansas

Money Raining Down: Not only has an anonymous donor given $1 million/year for 3 years, and not only have Friends of Arkansas PBS raised more than $2.1 million “to keep the lights on” with PBS programming, but now Governor Sanders is “offering” $500,000 from the state’s restricted reserve funds “to help pay for operations and infrastructure improvements.”

More data center secrecy: Google’s holding secret, invitation-only meetings about its plans for their Little Rock data center, saying “Before we build … we chat directly with local voices.” WHY the secrecy?? As one invitee, pastor Ragan Sutterfield at Little Rock’s Christ Episcopal Church, says

Going after the Judge: Attorneys Chris Corbitt and Robert Steinbuch’s lawsuit has forced the City of Little Rock to allow individuals with enhanced concealed-carry permits to carry their weapons at City Hall. Judge Timothy Fox’s June 5 ruling says “the city policy prohibiting anyone other than active or retired law enforcement officials from carrying firearms on city property violates state law when applied to those with legal concealed-carry permits.” Fox’s ruling comes after the state Supreme Court also ruled that lawyers, as officers of the court, can carry in state courthouses. Corbitt and Steinbuch are now asking the state Supreme Court to remove Fox, calling him “a stain on the entire judicial system,” saying Fox “can’t help him­self” from launch­ing “unseemly and uneth­ical per­sonal attacks” and has demon­strated a “repeated abuse of his author­ity” that neces­sit­ates his imme­di­ate removal.

National

U.S. & Biolabs. We Knew It! Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing newly declassified documents about the 12 biolabs in 30 different counties that our U.S. government has secretly funded, many of which were “engaged in research involving highly contagious pathogens and gain-of-function research with little oversight, according to the ODNI release.” Gabbard’s release sparked heavy pushback from critics who say the “treasonous” claims are Russian propaganda. Supporters argue the labs have significant potential risks, especially in war-torn countries like Ukraine, where some reports say the U.S. has funded up to 40 such secret facilities.

Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Political vandals etched “8647” into the grass at the newly renovated National Mall just 4 days before the UFC match at the White House on President Trump’s birthday.

What is a Woman? The Daughters of the America Revolution (DAR) votes soon on reversing the woke ruling that men who pretend to be women can be members of the esteemed organization. “The Daughters of the American Revolution will take an historic vote to define the word ‘woman’ on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Memorial Continental Hall in Washington, D.C.”

Safer Memphis: Since September, the DOJ anti-crime push in Memphis has made more than 10,000 arrests. Think about that — an average of 40-50 per DAY.

It’s Working All Over: The FBI said in May that violent crime across the U.S. dropped an estimated 9.3% from 2024 to 2025. Murder and non-negligent manslaughter dropped around 18.1% , rape dropped 7.6% , and robberies were down 18.5% .

Forcing 2A to Supremes: The DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon explains President Trump’s strategy to create circuit splits that push important 2A cases to the Supreme Court “for purposes of ultimate Supreme Court determination.”

Save the SAVE Act: Unanimous consent would work, like you’ll recall the Senate GOP used around 2 am on March 27 to end the partial shutdown of DHS, when only FIVE senators were physically present on the Senate floor: GOP Leader John Thune and GOP Senators Eric Schmitt and Bernie Moreno along with Democrat Senators Mazie Hirono and Andy Kim. Yep, if just a handful of GOP Senators would agree to meet up there in the middle of the night, they could pass it because the GOP-led Senate doesn’t ever go into recess now in order to block President Trump’s recess appointments.

Trust Those Cameras? Cases are growing where police officers are illegally using Flock license plate readers (LPRs) to stalk romantic/married partners and others. Flock can track the whereabouts of individuals, police do not need a warrant to use the system, and can generally look up any license plate for any reason. Flock LPRs are proving very useful in combating crime; however, the company also faces mounting community scrutiny amid continuing privacy-oriented lawsuits.

Tech

There Can Be Only One (Left): Researchers built a virtual town and populated it with ten AI residents, then sat back for 15 days to see what happened as they put the town under the control of various AI systems (Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, xAI’s Grok, Anthropic’s Claude, etc.). Regardless of which AI system was in charge, the wildly different results were both extreme and highly disturbing. Which system survived the entire 15 days? And, what disturbing concern surfaced as a result? “Essentially, the results found that there is no safe AI in an unsafe world.”

Cleaning up GMail: If you’re sick of all that spam and garbage showing up in your GMail, scroll down a bit here (look for “A guy sat at his laptop ready to permanently delete his 15-year-old Gmail account”) and learn what to do to stop a lot of that data sharing you probably didn’t know you were “allowing.”

— 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968