How dare Governor Sanders bring Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk to the Mansion to proclaim Arkansas’ right to open TPUSA chapters in our state’s high schools, to “indoctrinate” our students! Of course, we had the obligatory leftist protestors at Wednesday’s press conference (regular routine protests at LR’s ICE facility and French Hill’s offices are not enough). On Wednesday it got physical; a police officer suffered minor injuries and at least three people were arrested (videos below from Facebook).

Here’s a little explainer to help you keep the protestors straight:

The People’s Protests and Marches of Arkansas (TPPM) is a local Arkansas organization. We sponsor, organize, and host all 50501 events in Little Rock. 50501 Arkansas is not an organization or specific group- it is a nationwide movement — a collective of actions happening across the country on Labor Day and beyond. So if you see 50501 Arkansas (Little Rock), that’s us: TPPM putting in the work on the ground here in Arkansas. Together, we’re building solidarity locally and nationally. Arkansas is showing up loud and clear!

These are a lot of the same folks behind those unhinged ‘No Kings’ protests. You can be sure we’ll see much more of their shenanigans.