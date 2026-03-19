Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Dixie Drudge's avatar
Dixie Drudge
17h

Excellent article. I had no idea ARTL was this way. I've had dealings with groups in other states that were worse but they weren't just plain incumbent hugging lazy.

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