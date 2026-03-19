The Arkansas Right to Life organization (“AR RTL”) refuses to endorse the people’s favorite, Bryan Norris, in the Secretary of State race.

When he asked them about it (below) they said he is “an abolitionist” — the exact response that gives this organization away as pushing a sliding scale back and forth on abortion. (“Abortion is murder, but only if the pregnancy didn’t result from rape, etc. Then we don’t oppose it…”)

Let’s be clear. This is not a post about the pros and cons of the anti-abortion movement, but about name-calling and the spinup of the hard red “wall” in Arkansas that protects and favors incumbent, old guard Republicans against those nasty populist people who support government that’s driven by the people for the people and not the lobbyists and money handlers. It’s about being up-front and honest with the voters. (Be sure to read everything Norris said, below.)

What’s an “abolitionist”? Look it up. Used mostly when talking about slavery, it means a person who advocates against something and seeks to abolish it.

AR Right to Life makes that a personal attack on Norris??

Norris unashamedly claims the “abolitionist” title. I applaud his clear transparency and the absence of “carefully crafted language” in his response below.

If Norris had not asked why he didn’t get their endorsement (see Norris’ “qualifications” below), would Arkansas conservative voters ever have known how Arkansas Right to Life feeds the incumbent red wall with its “keep the status quo” endorsements??

If they don't make their endorsement policy clear — and they hadn't publicized it to the public — AR RTL is just fooling the voters, who likely think their endorsement means “the best candidate” who supports the pro-life position!!

The truth about AR RTL endorsements

Former state Rep. Randy Alexander also elaborated:

I was told that they always endorsed the incumbent if they had voted pro -life since the last election. I pointed out that the average voter, who is not aware that their process favors incumbents likely assumed their endorsement means the candidate who receives the endorsement has a superior record to candidates who did not receive their endorsement.

So sad to see the hard facts about the capturing of yet another “could be great” so-called “conservative” organization. Our current political climate makes it MANDATORY to be transparently clear about why these “conservative” organizations take the stands they take — and demands that our candidates do the same about their record to get our vote.

As Norris explained: