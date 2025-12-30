What’s going on in D.C. with our so-called Republican majority in Congress?

Here we are again. The GOP holds all three branches of government, yet Republicans can’t seem to deliver the goods. Can’t seem to implement President Trump’s executive orders, can’t even complete their main job to fund the government.

We (finally!) put a GOP majority in the House, the Senate, and we put our President Trump back in the White House to overturn the dismantling of the United States by these lost years of Marxist, Socialist Democrat-directed control — but it’s not working.

The GOP majority Congress passed only 38 bills in 2025, the smallest number is any first year of a new president’s term of office. WHY is that, when the Republicans are clearly the majority?

The best predictor of future behavior is the past, and we know what Biden and Obama (Bushes, Clinton, etc.) have done to us. We know what needs to be fixed and we voted for that. If Republicans don’t change course, it will get much worse from here for both the Republican Party and American freedoms and rights we hold dear.

It’s a struggle

Folks, I’m struggling. I’m not a Democrat. I believe in the Republican Party platform (too bad so many GOP lawmakers apparently do not). I support President Trump’s sweeping executive orders, but fully recognize that once back in power (and that is looming), Democrats will kill the filibuster and the Marxist boot will come down on our necks so fast conservatives will not know what hit us — packing the Supreme Court, granting liberal D.C. statehood, putting abortion into our Constitution, eliminating voter integrity legislation/expanding mail-in voting, re-instituting climate change controls, and prioritizing “renewable energy.” The list goes on.

Why do voters like me vote for the same candidates and expect elected Republicans to actually follow through on their carefully crafted election-cycle promises? At the time of our 250th birthday, what can we do to ensure the Democrats/Marxists/Democrat Socialists of America don’t again grab America by the throat and tear us down?

GOP Senate

Our powerful GOP Senators are disappointing. Instead of wholeheartedly backing our President and the plan to restore our country that we voted for by codifying those Executive Orders, they seem to think their part of one branch of government is entitled to run all of D.C. — and that plan isn’t delivering results that continue persuading voters. (To be truthful, I see that both political parties are partners in their own power/money game; D.C. gridlock serves to keep voters focused but doesn’t upset the bipartisan power structure.)

Instead of working with House Republicans and the GOP White House during the 2025 government funding shutdown fiasco, Republican Senators kept busy refusing to agree with the House and creating their own versions of how to resolve expiring Obamacare subsidies and other barriers to re-opening the government — endeavors ongoing now that every indication says American voters are looking straight in the eyes of another shutdown on January 30.

It’s their main job!

The GOP-bare-majority House still has yet to pass its promised 12 appropriations bills for FY 2026 (that runs October 2025 - September 2026), although the GOP chair of House Appropriations, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, just announced an agreement with GOP Senate Appropriations Chair Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

They ‘re now saying the remaining nine funding bills, still not finalized, will limit total FY26 spending to “well below” what’s in the current CR and will outline full-year appropriations “to implement Republican priorities aligned with the Trump Administration.”

They promise no more omnibuses. I won’t hold my breath. Grandma’s admonition about past behavior and all…

What to do?

It’s hard to adequately put into words the disappointment and frustration I have as a conservative voter. I know I’m not alone.

You can easily see it in all the misinformation and social media confusion over antisemitism/Fuentes/Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk’s public assassination, those Epstein files, and what sure looks like non-action from Trump’s DOJ for bringing real justice to any of the Left’s bad actors over the last few years (and there’s no shortage to choose from!).

I can’t ethically continue to vote for Republicans who will not do what’s promised once we put them in office. Once you see you can’t unsee!

Conservative voters like me are more than frustrated, but what’s the antidote? What can a voter like me actually do to change this trajectory?

What’s going on in D.C. with our so-called Republican majority in Congress and just what can voters do? I struggle with the negative reality of where we find ourselves going into 2026. On the cusp of America’s 250th birthday, I truly fear the Congressional gridlock we clearly see is just a crack that is starting to break apart a faux idea of a republic with a representative government.

And, so here’s some more uncomfortable questions. Who’s really in charge if it’s not the voters, as we were taught about America?

What if voting isn’t our choice, but is actually a pre-selection (and who pulls those strings) to ensure the uniparty stays on top? (Watch for more on that.)

Why can’t Republicans just govern and get it done? Whadaya say now?