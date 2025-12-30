Whadaya Say Now

Excellent article. This fully describes my own confusion about who is who politically. It always seems we get the "oh, shiny thing" disclosure, but no indictments, trials, or convictions. Makes you wonder if we're getting the old "rope a dope", and all politicians serve the same master, no matter which party they're supposedly representing.

In full transparency, this article is authored by my beautiful wife, who is also the best writer in the house. Read her work, it's worthwhile. Subscribe or follow.

