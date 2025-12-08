Washington’s swirling around now as Republicans and Democrats fight it out over extending the looming subsidies deadline for the Democrats’ failed “Affordable Care Act.”

We’re watching the Democrats fight, fight, fight against America First while President Trump and at least some of the Republicans are looking at ways to correct all the fraud, waste and abuse that has occurred under their “Affordable Care Act.” Silly Democrats!

The Democrats get out so far over their skis they look like fools as they fight against MAGA. Mars Lewis did an exceptional job explaining but I cannot find his original post anywhere, so here goes with my lightly edited version:

“Millions of Americans Will Lose Healthcare!”

This is another weaponized headline engineered to provoke emotion, not inform the public. The claim that “millions of Americans will lose healthcare” under Republican leadership is a manipulated distortion of a long-debunked projection by the Congressional Budget Office—one that assumed young, healthy Americans would voluntarily opt out of coverage once the government stopped threatening them with a fine back in the early ACA days.

That’s not people being “kicked off” healthcare. That’s people choosing freedom.

But nuance doesn’t trend. So instead, we get the same recycled hysteria: “Kids will starve. Disabled people will die. Republicans want the poor to suffer for their billionaire friends.” It’s cartoonish villainy wrapped in a LinkedIn sob story — and it’s completely detached from what’s actually happening.

Reality Bites

Here’s the reality:

• President Trump preserved protections for pre-existing conditions.

• He issued executive orders to slash drug prices, cutting out the middlemen who were quietly bleeding the system dry.

• He expanded short-term health plans to give working families options they could actually afford.

• He’s fighting to eliminate fraud, especially from non-citizens and systemic abusers who exploit American generosity without contributing to the system.

That’s the “crime” the Democrats are so upset about: our President Trump refuses to let America get defrauded. So they twist the truth to suggest he’s “taking away healthcare” from children and the disabled—when all he’s doing is restoring sanity to a broken system and prioritizing Americans first.

This isn’t about healthcare. It’s about power. It’s about a narrative war the Left can’t win with facts, so they resort to emotional terrorism and fear-mongering.

Don’t fall for it.

The Democrats don’t want to say that Obamacare premiums skyrocketed, or that millions of Americans were forced onto Medicaid with no real access to doctors, or that the real winners of their “Affordable” Care Act were insurance giants and DC bureaucrats.

Enough!

Our President’s approach? Return control to the states. Empower people to choose. Get Washington’s boot off your throat.

If you’re an American citizen and you legitimately qualify, your healthcare isn’t going anywhere. But if you’re gaming the system, abusing the rules, or pretending America has infinite resources for infinite dependents (here’s looking at you, Minnesota)? Then yes—your free ride is coming to an end. And that’s not cruelty. That’s called adulthood.

Enough of the lies. Enough of the Democrat smears. This isn’t about compassion, it’s about control.

Tell your Congressmen and women: we are done being controlled.