It’s still going on. The Republican Party of Arkansas’s dismantling of its “insurgent” MAGA faction still echoes across the state, weakening and breaking apart the once-strong conservative “Republican” voter base.

The latest salvo? It’s a complaint to the Arkansas Ethics Commission that the Craighead County GOP failed to “timely file its financial reports and comply with record maintenance requirements” for four years that resulted in a $500 fine plus a public letter of caution. The newspaper report doesn’t show the actual complaint, so I don’t know yet exactly who filed it. But just look,

Who was in charge of Craighead GOP then? It was those pesky MAGA folks — some were leaders across Arkansas when over 600 Republican delegates voted to change Party rules at the 2024 State Convention, action that prompted the eventual removal of an entire county committee and numerous other Party members across Arkansas.

County GOP groups elect officers every two years. In early 2025, a major battle erupted as inactive members showed up and tried to outvote MAGA supporters and replace the existing Craighead GOP executive committee. However, following the then-current State GOP rules against inactive voters, Craighead County GOP successfully re-elected the existing Chair, Vice Chair, 2nd Vice Chair, and Treasurer to new two-year terms.

Under this leadership, the Craighead GOP raised more money than any Arkansas GOP county committee has ever raised, as well as adding 30+ new folks to the committee.

But by May the anti-MAGA machine — fueled in part by so called “Republicans” whose voting records reveal them to actually be Democrats — filed intra-party complaints against the entire executive committee and the Craighead GOP’s parliamentarian over their refusal to allow inactive party members to vote in the 2025 officer elections.

The Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) has demonstrated time and again that it will do anything to preserve to status quo. So, the RPA changed the Party rules after the fact to allow inactive members to vote anytime they choose to show up — and promptly removed all offending individuals.

The Craighead GOP then elected a new executive committee in late May, 2025.

Whadaya say now? The RPA old guard (and its helper cronies) has been circling their wagons against MAGA for a few years now. The RPA has repeatedly cheated, changed the rules after the fact, and has mostly wiped out most of those pesky insurgent grassroots folks — just like they did to to the votes of over 600 duly elected delegates at the 2024 Republican State Convention and many other incidents since then. But, only time will tell what damage this ongoing war on MAGA Republicans is doing to the Republican Party and its voter base in Arkansas.