It’s frankly infuriating to watch the Republican-led Senate refuse to take up President Trump’s key agenda items like the Save America Act that we grassroots voters continue to overwhelmingly support across the board.

But worse is the GOP majority Senate that continues to block President Trump’s recess appointments with the help of those Republican Senators who run those routine pro forma sessions with only one goal: avoid a Senate recess — and so block President Trump’s authority to make recess appointments.

Donald J. Trump is the first President whose own party has deployed this strong-arm partisan tactic against him.

So, who else has fallen into line behind the Republican Party’s wishes over those of the voters who make up the Republican voter base? Remember, it takes only one Senator to object and cause the Senate to vote on this mis-use of the Constitution’s Recess Appointments Clause.

The more you know

Which Republican Senators have chosen to officiate pro forma sessions during our current 119th Congress (recorded through May 26, 2026)?

Both Arkansas Republican Senators have done it.

Republican Conference Chair Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has done it three times (through May 26) along with now-retiring Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair 2023-25), and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, former and current Senate President pro tem (longest-serving Republican in Congress). Senator John Boozman has presided as well.

Voters’ power at the ballot box

Just last week, voters angrily exploded after learning that once-MAGA-favorite Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley presided over the Senate’s Memorial Day pro forma session. (This, after he voted with Democrats on a 52-47 successful Senate war powers resolution limiting President Trump’s authority regarding Venezuela.)

Last week’s primary results validating President Trump’s 118 endorsements and 118 wins are pointing in a very favorable direction for voter turnout in the November mid-terms.

It seems common sense folks are again waking up to remember the immense power we’ve always held and take that to the ballot box. It’s about time we do, even in all-Red Arkansas!