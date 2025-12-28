When will it ever change in Conway? After the larger part of the November 18 special tax hike ballot was soundly defeated, Conway leaders are saying they won’t stop pushing for those pie-in-the-sky taxpayer-funded projects like a Grant Theater and a Lake Conway boardwalk — projects intended to enhance the City’s “sense of place.”

Prioritizing a well-run, safe, well-maintained city goes much farther to enhance our “sense of place” than those “niceties,” especially as we see Conway’s violent crime rise to well above national averages and often above the statewide averages as well over the last several years.

I gotta also note that, in the past 30 years, the elected City Council has included less than a handful of members that are not Left-leaning/Democrats. Conway would benefit from political diversity; that constant one-sided city government displays a tax-and-spend mentality that has not delivered on its much touted “sense of place.”

Two Patterns

Elections have consequences, always. Since Conway’s special tax election of November 18 two patterns are very obvious: Voters are smart but the City Council is continually unrelenting to pursue “sense of place” (read “economically unfeasible niceties”) over public safety.

Yes, voters are smarter than some think they are. On November 18 Conway voters approved the requested 1/4 cent sales tax hike for public safety capital and 1/8 cent hike for streets and drainage but soundly defeated the remaining four pie-in-the-sky, unaffordable, expensive niceties City fathers once again tried their best to put over on us taxpayers.

Loading all six items onto one lengthy, wordy ballot was an attempt to push the niceties over the hump along with the basics Conway (still) so badly needs more of — but voters didn’t fall for that.

$50,000 of Public Safety Money Goes Back to General Fund (!)

The sycophant, all-alike City Council and City leaders (notice I didn’t say elected officials; they are only part of the Conway cabal) still show no intention of putting public safety at the top of their “must do” list, even though the November election results make it glaringly clear what Conway voters want.

How do I know? Council members and Mayor Bart Castleberry promised that, if passed, the new 1/4 cent sales tax hike would free up general funds and then be used for public safety salaries. Instead, wasting no time after the election, Conway’s City Council — at its very next meeting — unbelievably voted to re-allocate $50,000 already earmarked for police/fire equipment back into the General Fund.

As always, that slap upside taxpayers’ and first responders’ heads was accompanied by the City’s usual promises to use the money for public safety salaries.

It’s A Pattern

In 2019, Conway' taxpayers had to eventually cough up $1.15 million to settle a class-action 2012 lawsuit that police and firefighters rightly pursued after a 2001 sales tax hike was not applied to salaries as the Council’s Resolution had promised on that ballot. And (even back then) the City’s 2001 study of public safety wages showed our police and fire were seriously underpaid compared to comparable cities, so first responders publicly supported that tax hike, believing the City’s promises!

In that lawsuit, Conway argued that once that tax was passed “the money was placed in the general fund and available to the City for any expenditure at the discretion of the City” (emphasis mine). Apparently that’s still the policy today, regardless of whatever promises are made.

In fact, River Valley Now reported this, which highlights the other bad faith pattern I’ve see in Conway:

In 2009, the City … diverted the revenue from the quarter cent (1/4 cent) Use and Sales Tax to other general fund activities such as construction of softball fields and escalating maintenance costs of other facilities built by the City.

Another Pattern You Should Know About

Not only does Conway have a consistent pattern of not putting public safety first, the City also consistently over-promises amenities for our “sense of place” that seem to cost City taxpayers instead of bringing in revenue. Sense of place demands that parks, an aqua center, soccer fields, and splash pads are paramount.

Meanwhile, even back in 2009, Conway was “diverting” tax revenue (stealing from the promises made to taxpayers?) to pay for “escalating maintenance costs of other facilities built by the City.” That means maintenance for those parks, soccer fields, splash pads, and other amenities contributing to our “sense of place” a negative trend that’s only become more and more common under our decades-long Democrat-only City government.

2026 Revenue Shortfalls

A most current example is the $35 million concrete pond (er, Community Center, sorry!), open less than a full year now. Voters OK’d a bond issue to build the thing in a February 2022 special election, and now? It’s been open five months or so and the Council is already dealing with a $600,000 revenue shortfall (even though they project 3% revenue growth).

The City has yet to commit to a solid plan for funding and scheduling the required-after-construction “fixes” to fulfill Conway’s promise (once again) to voters that the Center would “serve as a premier destination for … competitive sports.”

Did you know the pickleball courts are unusable because the ball won’t bounce on the substandard courts and the pool can’t host swim meets because it wasn’t built to match competition requirements (where’s the promised spectator seating)? Many people are also leery of the location adjacent to the old Conway airport (circle back to the crime stats), which itself was initially promised a few years ago by City leaders to be redeveloped into a shopping center anchored by Dillard’s department store before that scheme began to unravel after Dillard’s didn’t follow up.

Meanwhile, at the December 9 budget meeting, Conway staff cheerfully provided City Council members with pleasant news about 2025’s employee bonuses and staffing increases while forecasting no increase in insurance costs for employees for 2026 — but they also had to admit that Conway’s 2026 budget faces a $760,000 deficit in the 911 center and that $600,000 (at least) shortfall for the concrete pond. How can Conway continue to operate City finances like this?

City Firefighters Highlight Substandard Pay (Still!)

And still our first responders are left hanging with substandard pay. Conway Firefighters Local 4016 says the City refuses to meet with them about ongoing salary issues. They remind voters of the four available seats in the 2026 City Council elections and “ask that those seats be filled by people who genuinely care about their first responders, and are willing to step up and make a change.”

Let me emphasize again: those “people who genuinely care” are not the ones who would push Conway into financial sinkholes like a Central Arkansas Music Pavilion, Lake Conway boardwalk, convention center, and renovated Grand Theater downtown. They are not the ones who still thumb Conway’s nose at public safety needs. They are not the ones who place “nice-to-have” amenities over basic needs for the people.

What Conway needs is for the people who genuinely care to take those four open City Council seats in 2026. Let’s put the political right at the table with all those Democrats. Let’s make a change for Conway to focus first on public safety (and financial responsibility)!