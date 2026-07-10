It just gets worse. What’s going on with the Conway School Board and Superintendent Jason Black when school patrons Jimmie Cavin and local business owner Julie McDonald are the only ones calling out the obvious and continuing incompetence of the school’s Chief Legal Officer Shastady Wagner?

It’s not just that Wagner personally “interpreted” what state law says about board vacancies, attorney Wagner failed again during last Monday night’s School Board meeting to correctly inform the Board about the vacancy-replacement timeline in Arkansas law.

After Monday night’s fiasco, McDonald sent a message to the Board calling for them to fire Chief Legal Officer Shastady Wagner for incompetence; Cavin posted it on Facebook. Cavin highlighted McDonald’s strong, fact-based demand, writing this:

Wagner’s huge legal mistake regarding filling the two vacant School Board seats was revealed at last nights Board Meeting which caused an outcry by many in attendance for her to be terminated.

This afternoon, well known Community member Julie McDonald (2nd pic) emailed Board Members Leo Cummings, Leona Walton, Linda Hargis, Ashley Lyon and Barrett Petty making her case as to why Wagner needs to go….and she is spot on.

Here is the text of that email –

Incompetence puts school at risk.

Julie McDonald

To: Cummings,, and 4 others, Tue, Jul 7 at 6:19 PM

Message Body

Dear Board Members:

I was at the board meeting on July 6th, and I want to applaud you all for how you handled a difficult situation. I also want to recognize the new sense of comradery and teamwork that is present in the room at meetings. I think that is a direct result of your efforts and the new leadership of Mrs. Walton.

Being there on Monday, I witnessed firsthand the incompetence on display by the school’s legal counsel and superintendent. It is an embarrassment when an attorney openly admits that she advised you not to follow the black and white text of the law, even if she meant well. If the meeting and appointment of one of the late applying candidates had happened, you would be open to yet another lawsuit, the appointment could have been reversed in court, there would be yet another vacancy on the board, and again--your attention would be taken away from the students and business of the school.

If those that brought the law to your attention had ill will, we could have allowed you make the appointment and taken you to court. Thankfully--love him or hate him--Mr. Cavin kept you all out of court. Sadly though, without the citizens sitting in the front row getting the attention of a few board members, Mrs. Wagner would’ve allowed you to violate the 90 day limit that is also black and white in the law. She only recognized the error and spoke up about that when Board Members Walton and Hargis realized that the date proposed by Mrs. Wagner wouldn’t meet the 90 day deadline.

Please review the video to see that the board members were alerted, spoke up, and only then did Mrs. Wagner point out that the 90 day deadline would be an issue. So, in one meeting, she admitted to not following the law when advising you about filling the vacancies and she would have possibly opened you up to another lawsuit by failing to alert you about the 90 day deadline.

Until a few years ago, the school did not have in-house counsel. This position is part of the explosion of highly paid central office staff that occured under Superintendent Collum. You also pay the outside law firm Bequette, Billingsley, and Kees. This duplication of advisors, along with Mrs. Wagner’s record of ignoring the law is grounds for her removal. She has failed you not only here, but:

1) With the Ten Commandments suit.

2) She advised you to talk in executive session about things that weren’t allowed resulting in a lawsuit.

3.) She failed to advise you of a settlement offer. We still don’t have clear information about how that happened because all the board members involved have since resigned (though one is seeking the position back.)

4) She failed to report the maintenance department’s misuse of funds as she was required to do and that has resulted in Arkansas State Police investigating the district.

Trusting her to advise you is a proven liability for the district. The superintendent should be aware of existing law to advise you. Continuing her employment puts the district at risk and wastes her almost $111,000 salary. (Maybe more, but this is the figure I could find.)

I realize the turnover on the board puts you all in a difficult position where you need trusted advisors. If you are going to pay for legal counsel, you should be able to trust that person. From what I have witnessed, you cannot trust Mrs. Wagner to give you sound advice. If the superintendent also cannot trust her advice and needs more hand-holding (as he did with Dr. Jeff Standridge) perhaps his position needs to be reconsidered as well.

Right now is the time to admit that the district doesn’t benefit from Mrs. Wagner’s employment and her employment should be terminated immediately.

Thank you for your time and consideration, and service to the district.