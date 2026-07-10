Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
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If someone resigns from the school board to allow someone else to be hired by the school district, that person should not be allowed back on the board without an election. To appoint that person back to the board looks like crooked politics. Has anyone ever heard of the “do right rule?”

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