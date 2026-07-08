Once again, it took blogger Jimmie Cavin** challenging the Conway School Board on its legally sloppy approach to what should be pretty routine school business. And, once again, “lame duck” Board member Linda Hargis was the one asking the tough questions.

And, as has become quite typical, the resulting confusion brings to mind the continuing, unresolved question of who’s running Conway Schools with its $135-million-a-year budget? And, why can’t the Board simply follow the law to do its job?

With two Board vacancies to fill, the Conway School Board met Monday, July 6, to select its appointees — but instead had to jettison that false start and reschedule the entire applicant period, eventually resetting an August date to fill the openings.

Why? Once again, the Board (and School District Attorney Shastady Wagner) messed up by not following state law.

As Cavin pointed out during the July 6 patron comments, Julie McDonald had noted the publicized timeline for applying for the open School Board positions conflicted with Act 276 of 2025, specifically where the law mandates “required petitions to be submitted no later than 10 days before the date of the meeting” when final selections are made.

Additionally, Cavin explained that applications from two individuals had not met the proper legal deadline: Just-resigned former Board President Sheila Franklin and Anne Turner.

Once patron comments were over, temporary Board President/ VP Leona Walton — ignoring Cavin’s remarks — attempted to begin the vacancy selection process, saying “We’re going to go on to our board member candidate interviews.”

Then, once again, it was Board member Hargis who stopped the meeting, confronting the Board with what Cavin had said:

We have to address this law thing.

Over the next 20 minutes Board members questioned timelines and dates, eventually agreeing to restart the entire vacancy-selection timelines for both openings and make final choices on August 7. The Board also agreed “it would be unfair” to ask the current applicants to re-apply under the newly restarted timeline, but did not specify if applications from Franklin and Turner would be retained as well.

During the back-and-forth Hargis referred to calls she had received about the vacancies, and repeated the need for the Board to “not break the law,” saying at one point:

I just don’t want us to be doing something unlawful.

Reporter Tammy Keith covered the details:

The board on Monday had to revise its timeline to fill the Zone 4 and at-large vacancies to comply with state law. The timeline district attorney Shastady Wagner recommended to the board and it approved May 12 did not allow at least 10 days between turning in petitions and the meetings where the appointments would be made. Arkansas Code 6-13-611 (c) (3) says candidates must submit petitions with 20 signatures of qualified electors at least 10 days before the meetings. Jimmie Cavin said in patron comments to the board Monday night that Julie Zellner McDonald pointed out to him that the school website instructed candidates to have their petitions and applications in by Monday, June 29, and it should have been Friday, June 26, to meet the 10-day deadline. The deadline for Zone 4 candidates was July 6, and it should have been July 4. After discussion, the board voted unanimously to start the process over by advertising the open seats and taking applications through July 27. A special meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Aug. 7, to appoint someone to both open seats. That falls within the 90 days required by law to fill the positions, which would be Aug. 9.

Attorney Wagner Incorrectly “Interprets” State Law

While Wagner acknowledged the 10-day timeframe contained in state law, she also noted “there's nothing in the law that talks about violation or anything like that.” Wagner said school staff “used June 29 because the office was closed on what they believed was day 10” (a Friday when school offices are closed). She explained the District was trying to maximize time for individuals to to obtain 20 verified signatures on the required application petitions.

After that brief comment Wagner asked, “What is the will of the board? You tell me, what do you want to do?” Hargis replied

I don’t want to break the law. That’s all I don’t want to do.

Apologies All Around

Superintendent Jason Black apologized:

Let me address this on behalf of the school board, the school district, my team. This is on me, this is on us. … I do apologize to our candidates that are here ready to go. I do not believe we are aware of that adjustment, if indeed that is the case, and we made that mistake. It’s on us, and we do apologize for it. I personally apologize for it, and we’ll do better moving forward.

Keith reported that “Wagner also apologized for ‘making that mistake’ and said, ‘I apologize for wasting any of your time tonight.’ Walton noted “None of it was malicious…. It was an easy mistake.”

Franklin Wants Back In

Franklin — who resigned as Board President on May 11 so that Conway Schools could hire her daughter — not only made an application for the open at-large Board seat, but also applied to regain her Board Presidency position. Other at-large applicants are Rob Cox, Gary Logan, Anne Turner, and Matthew White.

Only one individual, Mary Lajeunesse, has applied to replace Zone 4 Board member Trip Leach who resigned May 11.

** Cavin just sued the School Board — again — for violating the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, something the so-called “experienced” Board members should certainly be well versed in by now…

Back in 2025, “Long-time Board member Trip Leach and Board President Sheila Franklin called for an illegal executive session” after Cavin sought to have the Maintenance Department’s financial misdeeds publicly investigated by the Legislative Council. Cavin won that FOIA-based lawsuit, plus another one last February on the same “non-transparency” basis.

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