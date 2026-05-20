Conway hit the big time and joined the growing long list of communities loudly protesting the interjection of some kind of huge, secret data center project into its city as 100+ citizens spilled over into the hallways and outside City Hall last week to try to learn more about Project Stratus. The Mayor released a series of meeting minutes, ordinances, and a memo of understanding that did little to inform residents or provide useful details. Conway officials pointed to Act 851 of 2023 that created a “data-center-friendly environment” (and banned local government controls!) as a catalyst for the $1 billion project, which City officials have passed off via a Memo of Understanding to Conway Foundation and Conway Corporation with a faux front-facing shell company “Forgelight Ventures LLC,” already outed as a front for Google.

As is the case with other data center projects (in Little Rock and across the country), our elected officials pass off these projects to local Chambers of Commerce or, as in this case, a Conway Area's Chamber’s subordinate charitable 501(C)(3) organization. Together with non-disclosure agreements, our accountable government officials are then free to pursue these economic development projects through secret arrangements that totally circumvent Arkansas’ strong Freedom of Information laws that would provide citizens a way to obtain verifiable facts about what’s coming to their city.

Local

Yet another “economic development” tool? Watch for the Faulkner County Quorum Court to allow the County to participate in a C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure) plan that finances improvements to commercial buildings by attaching very-long-term third-party (not government) loans to the property (not the owner) as voluntary special assessments.

Who wants to serve on Conway School Board? Wanna take bets on who will be “selected” as the newest members of Conway’s School Board? After Board President Sheila Franklin resigned last week only to be followed by Board member Trip Leach within the hour, the supermajority liberal-leaning remaining Board members will select a replacement for the at-large open spot on July 6 and the Zone 4 seat on July 14. And look who else has been generously compensated for their Assistant Principal’s job in Conway Schools! What’s with the continuing drama with this school board?

Those cameras! Your feedback works! Conway’s also joined the national struggle over those surveillance cameras on our public roadways. Conway’s Police Chief now reports in a lengthy statement that the City bought 20 Flock-branded, fixed-image license‑plate-reader cameras with asset‑forfeiture funds in January 2025; he insists the system captures only license plates (no facial recognition, no live video) and retains images for 30 days. The City Council has asked for a live demo plus details about contractor access to the surveillance data.

Arkansas

National

Punitive court, one way or the other: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a an $83 million payment President Trump owes to E. Jean Carroll in that infamous “he raped me” case while the Supreme Court mulls intervening, provided Trump increases his bond by nearly $7.5 million.

Tech