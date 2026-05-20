Conway Data Center Hits the Big Time
Arab American Heritage Month, Senate Parliamentarian blows up GOP bill, Governor loses again on our dime, Rededicate 250, EVs from China, 2020 election (again), and more
Conway hit the big time and joined the growing long list of communities loudly protesting the interjection of some kind of huge, secret data center project into its city as 100+ citizens spilled over into the hallways and outside City Hall last week to try to learn more about Project Stratus. The Mayor released a series of meeting minutes, ordinances, and a memo of understanding that did little to inform residents or provide useful details. Conway officials pointed to Act 851 of 2023 that created a “data-center-friendly environment” (and banned local government controls!) as a catalyst for the $1 billion project, which City officials have passed off via a Memo of Understanding to Conway Foundation and Conway Corporation with a faux front-facing shell company “Forgelight Ventures LLC,” already outed as a front for Google.
As is the case with other data center projects (in Little Rock and across the country), our elected officials pass off these projects to local Chambers of Commerce or, as in this case, a Conway Area's Chamber’s subordinate charitable 501(C)(3) organization. Together with non-disclosure agreements, our accountable government officials are then free to pursue these economic development projects through secret arrangements that totally circumvent Arkansas’ strong Freedom of Information laws that would provide citizens a way to obtain verifiable facts about what’s coming to their city.
Local
Yet another “economic development” tool? Watch for the Faulkner County Quorum Court to allow the County to participate in a C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure) plan that finances improvements to commercial buildings by attaching very-long-term third-party (not government) loans to the property (not the owner) as voluntary special assessments.
Who wants to serve on Conway School Board? Wanna take bets on who will be “selected” as the newest members of Conway’s School Board? After Board President Sheila Franklin resigned last week only to be followed by Board member Trip Leach within the hour, the supermajority liberal-leaning remaining Board members will select a replacement for the at-large open spot on July 6 and the Zone 4 seat on July 14. And look who else has been generously compensated for their Assistant Principal’s job in Conway Schools! What’s with the continuing drama with this school board?
Those cameras! Your feedback works! Conway’s also joined the national struggle over those surveillance cameras on our public roadways. Conway’s Police Chief now reports in a lengthy statement that the City bought 20 Flock-branded, fixed-image license‑plate-reader cameras with asset‑forfeiture funds in January 2025; he insists the system captures only license plates (no facial recognition, no live video) and retains images for 30 days. The City Council has asked for a live demo plus details about contractor access to the surveillance data.
Arkansas
April was “Arab American Heritage Month in Arkansas” — but did you know? Governor Sanders proclaimed it. As Val Emmons revealed, her FOIA research shows:
If the purpose of a proclamation is to raise awareness, its absence from public view raises questions…. There was no public acknowledgment from state leadership. No effort was made to communicate the recognition to Arkansans.
There was no press release issued to Arkansas media or on the Governors or SoS website….
The only known public reference appeared on a third-party website, ArabAmerica.com. rather than through official state channels.
(More on “New Africa” in Little Rock to come.)
Losing again — on our dime: The state Supreme Court dismissed as moot Governor Sanders’ appeals of two lawsuits that forced her to move up special elections for two state legislative seats, before the Court would have had to deal with a even more thorny issue after Justice Barbara Webb recused. Defense attorneys had loudly opposed the Queen’s appointment of the former AG’s Chief of Staff/Legislative Director Cory Cox to fill Webb’s seat, another insider move that Sanders could have avoided by allowing the appointment to be made by law by the Lt. Governor (Cox wouldn’t have passed the smell test that way either!). Cox, however, did not get a chance to participate in the Court’s decision to dismiss the Queen’s ongoing appeals. Sanders has pursued her loss (on the taxpayer’s dime) after a lower court had ruled as unconstitutional her initial choice to deny Senate District 26 representation in this year’s fiscal legislative session by delaying a special election to replace Senator Gary Stubblefield until after the session. The other case dealt with the same situation in state House District 70 after former state Rep. Carlton Wing’s seat became vacant.
What’s going on with the money over there? Pulaski County officials seemingly ignored Treasury Department rulings when they shifted federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from 2021 to County reserves, hiking the $10.4 million fund in May 2021 to more than $51 million last year. This, in the midst of furor and finger-pointing among the County’s Democrat leadership about why the County Treasurer reported a “severe” funding shortfall blamed on encumbrances that led to a $42 million transfer to the county’s general fund from reserves last month. Here in Faulkner County, I remember how our Republican-majority elected officials were warned repeatedly the County would have to repay any ARPA funds that were improperly spent. Now Pulaski County also plans to appropriate more than $2 million to complete roads in the 50-acre Providence Park development. Pulaski County has spent over $9 million, with another $20 million in projected additional costs, for its tiny home village for homeless that currently houses three residents.
Taking notice: If you’re following the saga of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ authoritarian power grabs as Arkansas Governor, the Conduit News’ republishing of a series “describing unchecked executive power in Arkansas” explains exactly why every Arkansan should fight against what she’s pulling in Little Rock: “Is Separation of Powers ‘Fake News’ in Arkansas?”
National
Shabbat shalom and “Redicate 250”: This past weekend was an extraordinary celebration of our country’s 250th upcoming birthday! Not only did President Donald Trump call for a “national Sabbath” from sundown on May 15 to nightfall May 16, a massive, 8-hour, free “Rededicate 250” gathering at Washington’s National Mall on Sunday brought thousands of celebrants together for a powerful, moving praise and prayer event acknowledging America’s legacy of freedom and individual rights under God’s divine providence. Watch here (starts at minute 1:32) for wonderful, inspiring music and prayers and remarks from Jewish, Catholic, and evangelical faith leaders plus numerous Cabinet members and leaders in the faith community like Sadie Robertson and actor Jonathan Roumie (played Jesus in “The Chosen”).
Senate Parliamentarian at it again: Elizabeth MacDonough, the Obama-era Senate Parliamentarian since 2012, struck down three key pieces of the GOP’s reconciliation bill to fund immigration enforcement (including $1 billion in Secret Service funding including the proposed ballroom) after applying the Byrd Rule. Just as she blocked key MAGA agenda provisions in last year’s Big Beautiful Bill, on Saturday MacDonough struck down main Border Patrol funding, additional Department of Homeland Security appropriations, and Border Security, Technology & Screening appropriations, sending Senate Republicans scrambling to restructure the legislation — a next-step vote-a-rama is set for Thursday. (Who can replace the Senate Parliamentarian “at will”? Our #1 GOP Senate Obstructionist / Majority Leader Senator John Thune, of course.)
Settled: Trump settles his $10 billion IRS lawsuit over his leaked tax returns by making a deal: the settlement not only permanently bars the IRS from continuing any existing audits of Trump, his family, and family finances on past tax returns, the DOJ just created a $1.77 billion “anti-weaponization fund” to reimburse individuals wrongly targeted by the Biden Administration and the Left is losing it.
Medical marijuana and gun owners: After the recent reclassification of medical marijuana from Schedule I to a medically permissible Schedule III controlled substance, the DOJ is now proposing changes to the federal ATF gun purchase form that could loosen the ban against medical marijuana users owning guns. The Supreme Court will also rule soon on whether that ban violates the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
It’s not over: U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley says “the administration will soon produce proof that President Trump actually won the 2020 election.” Now it’s Acting AG Todd Blanche who’s saying “there’s a ton of evidence” the 2020 election was rigged:
Punitive court, one way or the other: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a an $83 million payment President Trump owes to E. Jean Carroll in that infamous “he raped me” case while the Supreme Court mulls intervening, provided Trump increases his bond by nearly $7.5 million.
Tech
Just say NO: We already know Chinese hackers have taken over internet equipment (routers, computers), drones, and all types of smart devices like baby monitors that are connected to the internet (and who knows what else?). While we still don’t know all about the surveillance China has built into such equipment — and the government is taking steps to ensure that stuff isn’t available in the U.S. — what we do know about CCP-subsidized Chinese EVs has prompted Republican Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno and Democrat Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin to introduce the bipartisan “Connected Vehicle Security Act” that bans the import, sale, and operation of vehicles and technologies from China and other adversarial nations. Moreno points out that dozens of cameras on Chinese EVs — he calls them “roaming surveillance machines — are sending information “back to the Communist Party.” Meanwhile, Canada has opened their auto market by approving the importation of up to 49,000 Chinese EVs.