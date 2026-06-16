Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major Congressional votes during the week of June 7, 2026.

House

🡅 Fraud and emer­gency spend­ing. Passed 384-0, the Tax­payer Resources Used in Emer­gen­cies Account­ab­il­ity Act (HR8466) to require fed­eral agen­cies to make plans for pre­vent­ing waste­ful and fraud­u­lent spend­ing under a fed­er­ally declared emer­gency, such as a hur­ricane or other nat­ural dis­aster.

☑ Rick Craw­ford (R)

☑ French Hill (R)

☑ Bruce West­er­man (R)

☑ Steve Womack (R)

🡅 Train­ing for fraud pre­ven­tion. Passed 393-0, the Fed­eral Fraud Pre­ven­tion Work­force Train­ing Act (HR8428) to require the adop­tion of anti-fraud train­ing pro­grams to be under­taken by man­agers of fed­eral gov­ern­ment pro­grams.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡅 Bor­der secur­ity fund­ing. Passed 214-212, the Secure Amer­ica Act (S2). The bill would provide about $68 bil­lion through fiscal 2029 for the Cus­toms and Bor­der Pro­tec­tion and Immig­ra­tion and Cus­toms Enforce­ment agen­cies, and bor­der and immig­ra­tion enforce­ment activ­it­ies at other agen­cies of the Home­land Secur­ity Depart­ment.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡅 Col­lect­ive bar­gain­ing con­tracts. Passed 230-193, the Faster Labor Con­tracts Act (HR5408) to adopt meas­ures with the goal of speed­ing the final­iz­a­tion of ini­tial col­lect­ive bar­gain­ing con­tracts between newly organ­ized union work­ers and their employ­ers.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Don­ald Nor­cross, D-N.J., said: “By lev­el­ing the play­ing field, the Faster Labor Con­tracts Act would be the most sig­ni­fic­ant new pro­tec­tion for work­ers since before World War II.”

Oppon­ent Rep. Vir­ginia Foxx, R-N.C., said: It “replaces nego­ti­ation with com­pul­sion and sub­sti­tutes private agree­ments with fed­eral man­dates. Most con­cern­ing, work­ers them­selves may be bound by con­tracts they never approved.”

☒ Craw­ford (R)

☒ Hill (R)

☒ West­er­man (R)

☒ Womack (R)

🡅 Fed­eral aid to col­lege stu­dents. Passed 249-172, the No Aid for Ghost Stu­dents Act (HR7892) to require the Edu­ca­tion Depart­ment to use meth­ods for pre­vent­ing iden­tity theft by fraud­u­lent users of the Free Applic­a­tion for Fed­eral Stu­dent Aid pro­gram for col­lege stu­dents.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Bur­gess Owens, R-Utah, cited the need to “identify sus­pi­cious stu­dent aid applic­a­tions and ensure these applic­ants are who they say they are before dol­lars go out the door.”

Oppon­ent Rep. Chris­tian D. Mene­fee, D-Texas, said: Stu­dents wrongly flagged by a fraud detec­tion algorithm “could mean a missed enroll­ment dead­line. It could mean lost hous­ing. It could mean the end of a dream before it even starts.”

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡅 Pre­vent­ing fraud­u­lent pay­ments. Passed 240-181, the Fraud Pre­ven­tion and Account­ab­il­ity Act (HR8312) to develop vari­ous efforts at the Treas­ury Depart­ment, includ­ing a new inspector gen­eral office, aimed at audit­ing fed­eral gov­ern­ment spend­ing and detect­ing and pre­vent­ing fraud­u­lent pay­ments.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡅 Fraud pre­ven­tion meth­ods. Passed 218-200, the Stop­ping Fraud­u­lent Pay­ments Act (HR8464) to set out sev­eral required meth­ods for gov­ern­ment agen­cies to adopt for halt­ing pay­ments if they sus­pect an elev­ated risk of fraud is present.

Bill spon­sor Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. said: The bill “provides addi­tional assur­ance to the Amer­ican tax­payer that money is being paid to the right recip­i­ent and for the right amount while pre­serving the own­er­ship of a pro­gram’s admin­is­tra­tion within the appro­pri­ate fed­eral agency as author­ized by law.” Oppon­ent Rep. Wes­ley Bell, D-Mo., said: It “sets the stand­ard so low that any admin­is­tra­tion can use it to cut off legit­im­ate recip­i­ents before a single fact is even proven.”

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡇 FISA pro­grams. Rejec­ted 218-198, a bill (HR9238) that would have exten­ded, until July 2, sur­veil­lance pro­grams author­ized by the sev­enth title of the For­eign Intel­li­gence Sur­veil­lance Act, includ­ing the Sec­tion 702 pro­gram.

Bill spon­sor Rep. Rick Craw­ford, R-Ark., said: The bill was needed given the coun­try’s “elev­ated threat level with FIFA World Cup games begin­ning this week, Amer­ica’s 250th birth­day and related cel­eb­ra­tions com­ing up this sum­mer, Iran and its prox­ies are tar­get­ing U.S. mil­it­ary per­son­nel daily.”

Oppon­ent Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said: Sec­tion 702 “is uncon­sti­tu­tional and there is only one way to fix it: Require war­rants.”

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

🡅 State­ment on fraud. Passed 235-177, a bill (H. Res. 1335) express­ing the sense of the House that adopt­ing wide­spread fraud and improper pay­ment pre­ven­tion efforts in the fed­eral gov­ern­ment would have a mean­ing­ful bene­fit for fin­an­cial prosper­ity.

☑ Craw­ford (R)

☑ Hill (R)

☑ West­er­man (R)

☑ Womack (R)

Senate

🡅 Kan­sas judge. Con­firmed 51-46, the nom­in­a­tion of Anthony Mat­tivi to be a judge on the U.S. Dis­trict Court for Kan­sas. Mat­tivi has headed Kan­sas’ Bur­eau of Invest­ig­a­tion for three years, after two dec­ades as an assist­ant U.S. attor­ney for the Kan­sas dis­trict.

☑ John Booz­man (R)

☑ Tom Cot­ton (R)

🡅 Second Kan­sas judge. Con­firmed 50-44, the nom­in­a­tion of Anthony J. Pow­ell to be a judge on the U.S. Dis­trict Court for Kan­sas. Pow­ell had been Kan­sas’s soli­citor gen­eral for three years, after a dec­ade as an appeals court judge in the state; he was pre­vi­ously a legis­lator in the Kan­sas House for four terms.

☑ Booz­man (R)

☑ Cot­ton (R)

🡅 State Depart­ment. Con­firmed 49-44, the nom­in­a­tion of Brock Dahl to be the State Depart­ment’s legal adviser. Most recently a law­yer at the Fresh­fields law firm, Dahl had been a law­yer at the National Secur­ity Agency and Treas­ury Depart­ment and at sev­eral inter­na­tional law firms. T

☑ Booz­man (R)

☑ Cot­ton (R)