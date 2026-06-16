Congressional Action: Votes
Selected votes in the House & Senate for the week of June 7, 2026
Here’s how our Arkansas lawmakers voted on some of the major Congressional votes during the week of June 7, 2026.
House
🡅 Fraud and emergency spending. Passed 384-0, the Taxpayer Resources Used in Emergencies Accountability Act (HR8466) to require federal agencies to make plans for preventing wasteful and fraudulent spending under a federally declared emergency, such as a hurricane or other natural disaster.
☑ Rick Crawford (R)
☑ French Hill (R)
☑ Bruce Westerman (R)
☑ Steve Womack (R)
🡅 Training for fraud prevention. Passed 393-0, the Federal Fraud Prevention Workforce Training Act (HR8428) to require the adoption of anti-fraud training programs to be undertaken by managers of federal government programs.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡅 Border security funding. Passed 214-212, the Secure America Act (S2). The bill would provide about $68 billion through fiscal 2029 for the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies, and border and immigration enforcement activities at other agencies of the Homeland Security Department.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡅 Collective bargaining contracts. Passed 230-193, the Faster Labor Contracts Act (HR5408) to adopt measures with the goal of speeding the finalization of initial collective bargaining contracts between newly organized union workers and their employers.
Bill sponsor Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., said: “By leveling the playing field, the Faster Labor Contracts Act would be the most significant new protection for workers since before World War II.”
Opponent Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said: It “replaces negotiation with compulsion and substitutes private agreements with federal mandates. Most concerning, workers themselves may be bound by contracts they never approved.”
☒ Crawford (R)
☒ Hill (R)
☒ Westerman (R)
☒ Womack (R)
🡅 Federal aid to college students. Passed 249-172, the No Aid for Ghost Students Act (HR7892) to require the Education Department to use methods for preventing identity theft by fraudulent users of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program for college students.
Bill sponsor Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, cited the need to “identify suspicious student aid applications and ensure these applicants are who they say they are before dollars go out the door.”
Opponent Rep. Christian D. Menefee, D-Texas, said: Students wrongly flagged by a fraud detection algorithm “could mean a missed enrollment deadline. It could mean lost housing. It could mean the end of a dream before it even starts.”
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡅 Preventing fraudulent payments. Passed 240-181, the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act (HR8312) to develop various efforts at the Treasury Department, including a new inspector general office, aimed at auditing federal government spending and detecting and preventing fraudulent payments.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡅 Fraud prevention methods. Passed 218-200, the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act (HR8464) to set out several required methods for government agencies to adopt for halting payments if they suspect an elevated risk of fraud is present.
Bill sponsor Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. said: The bill “provides additional assurance to the American taxpayer that money is being paid to the right recipient and for the right amount while preserving the ownership of a program’s administration within the appropriate federal agency as authorized by law.” Opponent Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., said: It “sets the standard so low that any administration can use it to cut off legitimate recipients before a single fact is even proven.”
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡇 FISA programs. Rejected 218-198, a bill (HR9238) that would have extended, until July 2, surveillance programs authorized by the seventh title of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, including the Section 702 program.
Bill sponsor Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., said: The bill was needed given the country’s “elevated threat level with FIFA World Cup games beginning this week, America’s 250th birthday and related celebrations coming up this summer, Iran and its proxies are targeting U.S. military personnel daily.”
Opponent Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said: Section 702 “is unconstitutional and there is only one way to fix it: Require warrants.”
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
🡅 Statement on fraud. Passed 235-177, a bill (H. Res. 1335) expressing the sense of the House that adopting widespread fraud and improper payment prevention efforts in the federal government would have a meaningful benefit for financial prosperity.
☑ Crawford (R)
☑ Hill (R)
☑ Westerman (R)
☑ Womack (R)
Senate
🡅 Kansas judge. Confirmed 51-46, the nomination of Anthony Mattivi to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Kansas. Mattivi has headed Kansas’ Bureau of Investigation for three years, after two decades as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Kansas district.
☑ John Boozman (R)
☑ Tom Cotton (R)
🡅 Second Kansas judge. Confirmed 50-44, the nomination of Anthony J. Powell to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Kansas. Powell had been Kansas’s solicitor general for three years, after a decade as an appeals court judge in the state; he was previously a legislator in the Kansas House for four terms.
☑ Boozman (R)
☑ Cotton (R)
🡅 State Department. Confirmed 49-44, the nomination of Brock Dahl to be the State Department’s legal adviser. Most recently a lawyer at the Freshfields law firm, Dahl had been a lawyer at the National Security Agency and Treasury Department and at several international law firms. T
☑ Boozman (R)
☑ Cotton (R)