UPDATED August 7, 2025: The SBEC backed down from its recommended Orwellian multi-year banishment for the Searcy County Election Commission, choosing instead to sanction them on two of four allegations from the complaints.

Earlier: MAGA voters in Arkansas continue to shake their heads in disbelief and dismay at the egregious, continued persecution of Searcy County election officials (yes, that’s what it is!) for daring to pursue the use of hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots in the 2024 election as their county voters had demanded. Searcy County is the only Arkansas county in to count ballots by hand in the 2024 elections.

This past week, the State Board of Election Commissioners (SBEC) approved a motion by Governor-appointed Republican Board member Bilenda Harris-Ritter to not only just remove the entire bipartisan Searcy County Election Commission but to bar them from election work for 14 years — a vindictive, over-the-top punishment very reminiscent of the identical type of lengthy party banishments Harris-Ritter pursued in her recent but former position as RPA Rules Chairman.

From the get-go, it would have been refreshingly supportive if the State Board of Election Commissioners (SBEC) had worked with the Arkansas counties that chose to follow the national Republican Party platform, as well as President Trump’s agenda and executive order. However, even in all-red Arkansas, Governor Sarah Huckabee, the SBEC, and the Republican-controlled Arkansas Legislature have done everything they can to block the people’s will to have paper ballots in Arkansas.

Conservative voters all across the state who want true election integrity are howling about what’s happening in Searcy County, but the Republicans have Arkansas in their fists as they keep obstructing. Ya gotta ask why??