As he’s done many times before, patron/blogger Jimmie Cavin spoke at the March 10 Conway School Board meeting, this time highlighting continuing, unresolved issues of non-transparency, dishonesty, and public distrust in the School Board — the same issues other patron speakers had all highlighted at the March 10 Conway School Board meeting as becoming more and more problematic for taxpaying school patrons to ignore.

Cavin began his remarks by exempting new Board member Ashley Lyon (Zone 2), who was attending her first School Board meeting since being elected in March to replace Dr. David Naylor, who chose not to run for re-election.

Cavin began this way:

Honesty plus transparency equals public trust. Public trust refers to the level of confidence and belief that the general population has in the actions, decisions and capabilities of government. It’s the expectation that these entities will act in the best interest of the public, operate ethically, transparently and efficiently, and fulfill their duties and responsibilities.

Dishonesty “Has Been Proven”

Referencing actions during his September 12 Freedom of Information lawsuit against the School Board, Cavin said dishonesty by Superintendent Jason Black, Board President Sheila Franklin, attorney Shasta Wagner, and attorney Jay Bequette “has been documented and proven,” as he questioned whether Board members “have the will or the courage” to take remedial action.

He further suggested the Board remove Franklin, “nonrenew” Wagner’s contract because she withheld his proposed settlement proposal from the Board, and “terminate doing business with” Bequette.

Zero Trust

Cavin observed:

The public has zero trust in this administration….. I don’t think any of you has the courage to do what needs to be done.

Wagner and Bequette are both engaged by Conway Schools to represent the District in legal matters. Board members learned of a proposed settlement of Cavin’s FOIA lawsuit from Cavin himself at the February meeting.

While Cavin lambasted Wagner and Bequette for not informing the Board of his settlement offer and Superintendent Jason Black and Wagner for dishonesty, he layered on this question to Board President Sheila Franklin:

Sheila, would you like to discuss the fact that you delete all your emails?

Recent actions by both District attorneys have drawn repeated criticism from Cavin and former Conway teacher Tami Marsh (who also spoke on March 10), as well as unanswered questions from outgoing Board member Linda Hargis, after a whistleblower approached Marsh with credible information about financial fraud in the School’s Maintenance Department in 2024.

Board Loses Freedom of Information Lawsuit

This last couple months of back-and-forth with the Board is just one part of earlier actions taken on behalf of the Conway School Board in Cavin’s recently finalized Freedom of Information (FOI) lawsuit against the School Board.

While the lawsuit back-and-forth gets a bit complex, the immediate controversy comes after outgoing Board member Linda Hargis tried unsuccessfully at the February Board meeting to unravel truthful details from fellow Board members about how Cavin’s proposed settlement of his FOIA lawsuit was rejected without Board input.

Twentieth Judicial District Circuit Judge Susan Weaver ruled February 5 in Cavin’s favor that the Conway School Board violated the FOIA six times in an August 12 executive session under terms identical to the rejected settlement — but the Board and even the Board members named as defendants) maintain they were unaware a settlement had been offered beforehand until Cavin informed them about it during public remarks at February’s School Board meeting.

As a result the District paid more legal fees to continue the lawsuit until the Judge ruled in Cavin’s favor — another action that just drew even more questions from both Hargis and patrons.

Cavin’s comments from the March 10 School Board meeting (from Conway Schools YouTube channel):