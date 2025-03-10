Surely you know that five of our six U.S. lawmakers head up influential committees in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, including holding chairmanships of both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

However, state news outlets — mostly Left-leaning — gloss over or just don’t report many regular, important updates about the activities of our Republican lawmakers in Washington. My new section “Arkansas on the Hill” aims at some of those gaps.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Arkansas lawmakers head up these influential Congressional committees:

District 1 U.S. Representative Rick Crawford is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

District 2 U.S. Representative French Hill is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

District 3 U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman is chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources

U.S. Senator John Boozman is chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee

In addition, our six Arkansas lawmakers hold several key committee assignments: