Arkansas on the Hill
Just what are they doing for us up there?
Surely you know that five of our six U.S. lawmakers head up influential committees in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, including holding chairmanships of both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.
However, state news outlets — mostly Left-leaning — gloss over or just don’t report many regular, important updates about the activities of our Republican lawmakers in Washington. My new section “Arkansas on the Hill” aims at some of those gaps.
Arkansas lawmakers head up these influential Congressional committees:
District 1 U.S. Representative Rick Crawford is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee
District 2 U.S. Representative French Hill is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee
District 3 U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman is chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources
U.S. Senator John Boozman is chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee
In addition, our six Arkansas lawmakers hold several key committee assignments:
Crawford is the vice chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Interesting: In December 2020, Crawford along with 125 other House Republicans signed an amicus brief supporting Texas v. Pennsylvania, the failed Supreme Court case contesting the stolen 2020 election.
Hill also serves on the House Intelligence Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Westerman also serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure
Boozman serves on the Senate’s Appropriations Committee. Veterans Affairs Committee, Environment and Public Works Committee, and the Helsinki Commission (Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe). He’s on the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, and also serves as one of three Congressional Regents on the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents.
Cotton is third in Senate Republican leadership as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. He also serves on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Joint Economic Committee.