Whadaya Say Now

mcclainra
1h

It's nice to see our US senators and congresscrooks can do something for the people of Arkansas, rather than just themselves, especially for south and east Arkansas, the forgotten parts of our states.

Alford Drinkwater
2h

This is great news for our military and our economy in southeast Arkansas. This might also be a great example for using existing facilities to get more prison beds faster, cheaper, and with less political fallout. Thanks to our Senators and Congressmen for getting the job done.

