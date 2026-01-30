Pine Bluff Arsenal, through a unique 50-year lease agreement, will provide the location for a $1.3 billion, 1,065-acre “Munitions Campus” through Hanwha Defense USA to support the production, assembly, and storage of propellants, energetics, and advanced ammunition systems that enhance America’s 155mm howitzer and other weapons. It’s anticipated the new project will create around 200 new jobs in the Pine Bluff area.

Operations at the Arsenal had dropped by half over the last 10 years or so. Senators Boozman and Cotton along with Reps. Crawford, Hill, Womack and Westerman and other state officials were alarmed, and pushed back strongly last May when the Army Secretary Dan Driscoll issued a directive to potentially downsize the Arsenal, warning that Driscoll’s plans “would undercut President Trump’s goal of accelerating munitions manufacturing in America.”

The Arsenal remains the only facility in the U.S. manufacturing white phosphorus that’s used in smoke, illumination, and incendiary and tracer munitions.

The FY2025 (NDAA) Joint Explanatory Statement tasked the Secretary of the Army with creating a plan to “establish secondary domestic production sources at existing arsenals, depots, ammunition plants ... to address munition supply chain chokepoints.”

Thanks to our Congressional delegation for successfully pushing the Pine Bluff Arsenal in White Hall to help resolve the munitions supply chain challenges our President Trump has highlighted as a result of global security issues.