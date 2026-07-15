Tell me again. Why do we need more government-connected “urging” on data centers?

State Republican Rep. Aaron Pilkington of Knoxville is a main supporter of a new hyperscale data center complex in Johnson County in western Arkansas. Now, in his spare time as a state legislator, he’s spearheading a new “trade association dedicated to advancing data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure policy in Arkansas.”



The Arkansas Connected Communities Association (ARCC) is “dedicated to advancing data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure policy in Arkansas.” Pilkington says in a recent interview that his group will announce its board of directors soon, although it’s already putting together what he calls “advisory boards” that will help the group “improve dialogue on data centers, AI.” He explained:

What was interesting is I’d say three years ago, four years ago, these things were not seen as controversial projects. If anything, they were seen as really spectacular economic development. We actually don’t have a single hyperscaler in Arkansas. We have a few smaller data centers. So Arkansas was really missing out on this economic boom in this new technology revolution that we’ve got going on.

I’m still unconvinced about how this “economic boom” can avoid all the negative consequences we’ve seen elsewhere as data centers swarm the country:

Nationwide Protests Set for Saturday July 18

The Humans First nationwide AI Data Center National Day of Protest is Saturday July 18. Little Rock, Malvern, and other Arkansas cities are already on the list; find your location (or register your protest) here.

Local

Not much detail here: Faulkner County’s Fair Board has met the legal requirement to submit what looks like a high-level, generalized “financial statement” to the Quorum Court that lists assets of $377,658 with $326,658 in cash accounts. Given the State Police’s ongoing criminal investigation dealing into what looks to be a pretty complete lack of backup documentation for much of the cash flowing through each year, JP Maree Coats observed: I would like to have seen an external audit or some sort of computer-generated software report instead of just balances. It was just a little generalized, in my opinion.year

New blood for Conway City Council? After City Councilman Drew Spurgers announced he’s leaving the Conway area, Ward 2 resident A.J. Regester has announced his run for the Ward 2, Seat 1 position on November’s ballot. Meanwhile, City Council Seat 2 positions are all up for re-election. Running with my endorsement is Ward 1 candidate Mark Ferrell, who spearheaded the successful “Nix the Six” fight last year against the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce's proposed "Pick Six for Conway" campaign, which would have raised City sales tax from 2.25% to 3% across six different ballot measures for various mostly-entertainment-oriented endeavors.

Flock ‘em: Conway Police say 3 or 4 of the City’s 20 Flock cameras have been disabled over the past weeks — one had wires cut and others were “vandalized.”

Arkansas

Dueling moratoriums : Pulaski County struggled last night between the not-yet-elected Democrat County judge candidate pushing his data center moratorium vs. the “less risky” moratorium proposal from a sitting JP that’s said to provide legal cover from lawsuits, eventually voting to advance the JP’s proposal that allows the controversial AVAIO data center project in Wrightsville to continue and supposedly prevents legal liability for Pulaski County. Meanwhile, a Pulaski County election commissioner says “just do something” to protect the people from an ever-encroaching surveillance state.

Special favors? “Someone handed him a small packet of cocaine…” and he plead­ed guilty to felony cocaine pos­ses­sion in 2023. There was that conviction for “three ecstasy pills that Hutchinson said he held for a girlfriend” in 2018. He’s “been arrested several times for driving while intoxicated.” Former Governor Hutchinson’s son and former Bentonville law partner Wil­liam Asa Hutchin­son III says he went through rehab after his 2023 arrest and has remained sober. In his Arkansas Supreme Court disbarment case, Special Judge Barbara Halsey recommends a rep­rim­and and two years’ pro­ba­tion and that he continue to keep his license to practice law (that he has somehow continued to hold over the past several years): In consideration of all the facts and circumstances, the court finds that the recommended sanction provides appropriate consequences for Hutchinson’s past conduct, as well as an adequate deterrence for similar conduct in the future by Hutchinson and others. This disciplinary action provides the opportunity for this Court to reinforce the message of the PREAMBLE to the (Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct) that a lawyer has a ‘solemn duty to uphold the integrity and honor of the profession’ and ‘conduct affairs so as to reflect credit on the legal profession.’”

No go (again) fighting LEARNS: For AR Kids didn’t even turn in petitions on July 3 after their second try at dismantling the LEARNS Act failed to gather enough signatures to put their proposed constitutional Educational Rights Amendment on the November 2026 ballot. One sponsor said the campaign collected fewer signatures this year than their failed 2024 effort did. Pro-school choice opponent Arkansas LEARNS opined: … not even turning in signatures (for two election cycles in a row) was the direct democracy equivalent of a Legislative sponsor pulling a bill down in committee, so it doesn't even get a vote in committee, much less the floor.

Over the target: Governor Sanders’ dictatorial policies are drawing fire from both sides of the political aisle from folks who are similarly outraged for similar reasons, whether it’s wandering through the interwoven Ballinger, Forsyth, Duggar, and Huckabee connections, or following AG Griffin’s gubernatorial plans running right through the Arkansas GOP. How do you know the source is legit? Scott Perkins of Tracking Arkansas worked as communications and legislative director for the Association of Arkansas Counties for six years through 2017. His “awakening” to what he calls “embedded intelligence-gathering” is quite intriguing.

National

Tech

Powering AI: China recently surpassed 4 terawatts of total installed power generation capacity—more than the combined capacities of the United States, the European Union, India, Japan, and Russia. China’s been adding around 400 gigawatts (GW) or more every year. From 2023 through 2025, capacity additions averaged over 400 GW annually across all technologies, with record-breaking additions of up to 543 GW in 2025 alone. Here Kevin O’Leary compares power production across the United States…

More “unauthorized” AI: It’s called distillation and China looks to be behind it. Anthropic told Congress that Alibaba used 25,000 fraudulent accounts to run about 28.8 million queries through its Claude AI — and that’s just in 90 days between April and June. They look to harvest the answers to train competing Chinese systems rather than pay for direct development. Problem is this “system training” method, while accepted as routine within a company on its own products, is obviously being exploited by our nation’s predators — and running queries about pretty much anything just looks like any other authorized user to Claude. Anthropic says what they found is “unauthorized extraction from a competitor’s proprietary service, carried out at industrial scale through fake accounts” and that violates its terms of use. Geez, are we worried about a national security risk?? Whadaya say now, Congress?

Just stop it! Just days after its debut, Instagram has discontinued a new AI feature that was designed to allow users to generate images by referencing others’ public Instagram accounts after negative, privacy-oriented pushback from users.

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Some images AI generated





