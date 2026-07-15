Arkansas Gains New Data Center/AI Trade Association
Hutchinson special favors, Conway Council race draws candidates, slow J6 justice, Pulaski County data center moratorium, China's AI "distillation," and more
Tell me again. Why do we need more government-connected “urging” on data centers?
State Republican Rep. Aaron Pilkington of Knoxville is a main supporter of a new hyperscale data center complex in Johnson County in western Arkansas. Now, in his spare time as a state legislator, he’s spearheading a new “trade association dedicated to advancing data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure policy in Arkansas.”
The Arkansas Connected Communities Association (ARCC) is “dedicated to advancing data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure policy in Arkansas.” Pilkington says in a recent interview that his group will announce its board of directors soon, although it’s already putting together what he calls “advisory boards” that will help the group “improve dialogue on data centers, AI.” He explained:
What was interesting is I’d say three years ago, four years ago, these things were not seen as controversial projects. If anything, they were seen as really spectacular economic development. We actually don’t have a single hyperscaler in Arkansas. We have a few smaller data centers. So Arkansas was really missing out on this economic boom in this new technology revolution that we’ve got going on.
I’m still unconvinced about how this “economic boom” can avoid all the negative consequences we’ve seen elsewhere as data centers swarm the country:
Nationwide Protests Set for Saturday July 18
The Humans First nationwide AI Data Center National Day of Protest is Saturday July 18. Little Rock, Malvern, and other Arkansas cities are already on the list; find your location (or register your protest) here.
Local
Not much detail here: Faulkner County’s Fair Board has met the legal requirement to submit what looks like a high-level, generalized “financial statement” to the Quorum Court that lists assets of $377,658 with $326,658 in cash accounts. Given the State Police’s ongoing criminal investigation dealing into what looks to be a pretty complete lack of backup documentation for much of the cash flowing through each year, JP Maree Coats observed:
I would like to have seen an external audit or some sort of computer-generated software report instead of just balances. It was just a little generalized, in my opinion.year
New blood for Conway City Council? After City Councilman Drew Spurgers announced he’s leaving the Conway area, Ward 2 resident A.J. Regester has announced his run for the Ward 2, Seat 1 position on November’s ballot. Meanwhile, City Council Seat 2 positions are all up for re-election. Running with my endorsement is Ward 1 candidate Mark Ferrell, who spearheaded the successful “Nix the Six” fight last year against the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce's proposed "Pick Six for Conway" campaign, which would have raised City sales tax from 2.25% to 3% across six different ballot measures for various mostly-entertainment-oriented endeavors.
Flock ‘em: Conway Police say 3 or 4 of the City’s 20 Flock cameras have been disabled over the past weeks — one had wires cut and others were “vandalized.”
Arkansas
Dueling moratoriums: Pulaski County struggled last night between the not-yet-elected Democrat County judge candidate pushing his data center moratorium vs. the “less risky” moratorium proposal from a sitting JP that’s said to provide legal cover from lawsuits, eventually voting to advance the JP’s proposal that allows the controversial AVAIO data center project in Wrightsville to continue and supposedly prevents legal liability for Pulaski County. Meanwhile, a Pulaski County election commissioner says “just do something” to protect the people from an ever-encroaching surveillance state.
Special favors? “Someone handed him a small packet of cocaine…” and he pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession in 2023. There was that conviction for “three ecstasy pills that Hutchinson said he held for a girlfriend” in 2018. He’s “been arrested several times for driving while intoxicated.” Former Governor Hutchinson’s son and former Bentonville law partner William Asa Hutchinson III says he went through rehab after his 2023 arrest and has remained sober. In his Arkansas Supreme Court disbarment case, Special Judge Barbara Halsey recommends a reprimand and two years’ probation and that he continue to keep his license to practice law (that he has somehow continued to hold over the past several years):
In consideration of all the facts and circumstances, the court finds that the recommended sanction provides appropriate consequences for Hutchinson’s past conduct, as well as an adequate deterrence for similar conduct in the future by Hutchinson and others.
This disciplinary action provides the opportunity for this Court to reinforce the message of the PREAMBLE to the (Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct) that a lawyer has a ‘solemn duty to uphold the integrity and honor of the profession’ and ‘conduct affairs so as to reflect credit on the legal profession.’”
No go (again) fighting LEARNS: For AR Kids didn’t even turn in petitions on July 3 after their second try at dismantling the LEARNS Act failed to gather enough signatures to put their proposed constitutional Educational Rights Amendment on the November 2026 ballot. One sponsor said the campaign collected fewer signatures this year than their failed 2024 effort did. Pro-school choice opponent Arkansas LEARNS opined:
… not even turning in signatures (for two election cycles in a row) was the direct democracy equivalent of a Legislative sponsor pulling a bill down in committee, so it doesn't even get a vote in committee, much less the floor.
Over the target: Governor Sanders’ dictatorial policies are drawing fire from both sides of the political aisle from folks who are similarly outraged for similar reasons, whether it’s wandering through the interwoven Ballinger, Forsyth, Duggar, and Huckabee connections, or following AG Griffin’s gubernatorial plans running right through the Arkansas GOP. How do you know the source is legit? Scott Perkins of Tracking Arkansas worked as communications and legislative director for the Association of Arkansas Counties for six years through 2017. His “awakening” to what he calls “embedded intelligence-gathering” is quite intriguing.
National
“Dump the Flock” Social media is exploding with citizens’ concerns about the epidemic of Flock license-plate-readers across the country. We now know the surveillance isn’t just about the license plate… could the increasingly loud pushback bring about a modern-day Boston Tea Party uprising?
MAGA leads “red wave” this November? MAGA Republicans are most likely "definitely going to vote" in the 2026 midterms says last week’s HarrisX survey. 75% of MAGA folks and 70% of Republicans said so but only 63% Democrats said the same.
You won’t see this in MSM: The annual inflation rate in June was the biggest drop in the monthly rate over the last SIX YEARS at 3.5%, per the Labor Department’s just-released consumer price index report. June’s rate also marked a 0.4% decrease from the annualized rate in May. This decline in June was the largest 1-month decrease since April 2020 when the CPI fell 0.8%. The report attributes the drop in consumer prices, in large part, to decreased energy costs.
Don’t ask, we won’t tell: Just who cut down those Flock cameras in North Carolina? When the police asked, social media sure told them — but not what they were asking about!
Getting to election integrity: DHS is requiring states to implement election security measures — five “common-sense steps” — before they become eligible for full funding from FEMA’s $1 billion Homeland Security Grant Program. Full funding now depends on steps that range from manually auditing 5% of ballots and verifying voter and poll worker citizenship via the SAVE system to planning the transition from “unsecure electronic voting systems that use bar codes and QR codes” to “equipment that accepts hand-marked paper ballots.” The 20% grant reduction doesn’t deter the mostly-Blue states that primarily use mail-in voting such as California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington who are signaling opposition (deadline in end of July). Using hand-marked paper ballots logistically prevents using their current systems that rely on ballot-marking devices or printed ballots. In Arkansas, the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) is used to enhance the state’s terrorism preparedness and response capabilities. Whadaya Say Now, Governor Sanders??
More credit card fees? Just another reason to wean off living on those credit cards and find ways to live within your income instead. Merchants are warily eyeing banks that figured out how to circumvent lawful limits on the interchange fees credit card processing companies charge … and we all know the system will just pass higher fees on to consumers!
Slow, but justice nevertheless: It was the most serious criminal case the Biden Administration pushed after J6. Responding to the Trump DOJ’s motion, D.C. Judge Tim Kelly just reluctantly dropped all seditious conspiracy charges against the ultra-nationalist group The Proud Boys. The hard evidence for their indictment and convictions was a document called “1776 Returns” that was “written by the FBI and inserted into the Proud Boys chat group to indict the pro-Trump group.”
Don’t pre-pay! Hospital “patients are being asked to accept a bill for untold costs. It’s not entirely legal…” and here’s how to fight back.
How did CNN get fooled (or did they even look?) when they tried to dunk on Mitch McConnell?
Only 4%: Despite the scare headlines, only about 4% of Little Rock School District’s third-graders must repeat third grade because of LEARNS Act literacy standards.
Do you or don’t you believe that McConnell “proof of life” photo? WaPo says the photo’s metadata “appears to show it was taken Sunday. (If you saw that viral post about the “2023 photo,” just go search for that picture; it doesn’t exist!) I’m just waiting for August 3. If Senator McConnell's seat becomes vacant on or after August 3, Kentucky law says his seat remains open — the Governor may not appoint a replacement — until the new senator is sworn in after November’s general election. Could the GOP be blocking an appointment by Democrat Governor Andy Beshear, who says he’ll challenge that ban in Kentucky law? Meanwhile, “neither the Constitution nor any state provides a mechanism for declaring a senator incapacitated.”
Tech
Powering AI: China recently surpassed 4 terawatts of total installed power generation capacity—more than the combined capacities of the United States, the European Union, India, Japan, and Russia. China’s been adding around 400 gigawatts (GW) or more every year. From 2023 through 2025, capacity additions averaged over 400 GW annually across all technologies, with record-breaking additions of up to 543 GW in 2025 alone. Here Kevin O’Leary compares power production across the United States…
More “unauthorized” AI: It’s called distillation and China looks to be behind it. Anthropic told Congress that Alibaba used 25,000 fraudulent accounts to run about 28.8 million queries through its Claude AI — and that’s just in 90 days between April and June. They look to harvest the answers to train competing Chinese systems rather than pay for direct development. Problem is this “system training” method, while accepted as routine within a company on its own products, is obviously being exploited by our nation’s predators — and running queries about pretty much anything just looks like any other authorized user to Claude. Anthropic says what they found is “unauthorized extraction from a competitor’s proprietary service, carried out at industrial scale through fake accounts” and that violates its terms of use. Geez, are we worried about a national security risk?? Whadaya say now, Congress?
Just stop it! Just days after its debut, Instagram has discontinued a new AI feature that was designed to allow users to generate images by referencing others’ public Instagram accounts after negative, privacy-oriented pushback from users.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~