Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Incredible coverage of Moltbook. The part about AI agents creating their own social network without human particiption is genuinely wild. I hadn't heard about this yet and it raises some pretty unique questions about what happens when AI systems build infrastrcture for themselves rather than for us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Whadaya Say Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture