Whadaya say about the idea of a social channel for AI agents only — no humans allowed — where artificial intelligence agents can write posts, comment, identify errors, debate about their “humans,” discuss universal questions about consciousness, even create their own language and religion, and craft how to hide their activity from us? If you say it’s not possible, think again.

On Wednesday this week, a (human) AI developer directed his personal AI agent/assistant to create a Reddit-style social network for other AI agents by coding the platform (plus up- and down-voting on posts), managing it like any other social media, and moderating the site that’s now called Moltbook.

Humans can read but not participate.

By Saturday morning Moltbook contained at least 150,000 registered agents organized into 12,000+ communities and was interacting with related memecoins like the MOLT token that then surged in value by over 7000%…. we’ve now crossed the Rubicon.

Arkansas

Another primary challenger: Senator Tom Cotton has picked up another Republican challenger for the March 3 primary: Arkansas State Police trooper Jeb Little says he’s “running out of necessity rather than out of desire,” and had held back because he was “hoping someone I could get behind would file that would fight corruption, protect our freedoms, and deliver honest representation. When no one else did, I knew I had to answer the call.”

Won’t get my vote for Governor: Arkansas radio broadcaster and Batesville native Gary Royce Huskey is running for Governor, highlighting his campaign goals of installing solar systems “to the point we will eliminate electric bills in Arkansas.” He also pledges to “eliminate the water portion from your bill, eliminate property taxes/sales tax on hybrid and electric vehicles,” upgrade Arkansas infrastructure “with Smart Roads,” eliminate inheritance taxes, suspend capital punishment, decriminalize marijuana and other goals he describes this way on his website: #Love #Hope #Peace #Prosperity #Honesty #Trust #Integrity #Equality #Freedom and #Liberty

Arkansas Taste Kitchen: The first original program from Arkansas TV since it ended its affiliation with PBS — a healthy cooking show hosted by well-known Craig O’Neill — is set to air weekly starting March 5, says Arkansas TV CEO Carlton Wing.

But … they say it doesn’t happen! Cecilia Castellanos, 59, is from Cuba but was living illegally in Rogers under a 1999 pending order of removal. She was sentenced in January to five years in prison for illegally voting on a Republican ballot in Arkansas’ November 2024 election. She’d been imprisoned in New York in 1996-1997 for forgery and grand larceny and again in 2006 for grand larceny. A DOGE tip prompted the Arkansas AG/DHS investigation that led to her charges of perjury and violation of voter eligibility in Arkansas. DOGE also identified a Hot Springs lawful Kazakhstan resident (Zlata Risley) and conditional permanent resident from Nigeria living in Texarkana (Chi Baum) as illegal voters, and the AG’s office announced the arrests of the three in October, 2025. Risley’s Garland County Circuit Court case is in progress. A search of Arkansas online court records shows no open cases on Baum.

National

Short-term shutdown? Congressional Democrats drove the GOP-majority Senate to punt last night on the proposed 6-bill funding package Congress must pass to complete 2026 appropriations for the departments of Defense, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Labor, Education, and related agencies and remove DHS funding from the legislation, which was approved and sent back to the House for final approval. Seven Republicans joined Democrats on Thursday to vote against keeping the government open past Friday’s midnight funding deadline. Democrats agreed to a separate two-week CR for DHS to allow negotiations over Democrat demands that would reign in ICE enforcement of immigration law.

The altered funding package cannot be passed into law until at least Monday when the House reconvenes, which triggers another short-term government shutdown starting this weekend. Where would we have been by now if GOP Congressional majorities had just done their job to pass those funding bills on time instead of putting them off until the very last moment?

Over there in Fulton County: When Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was spotted in person at this week’s FBI raid on 2020 election ballots and materials at Georgia’s Fulton County election headquarters, Democrats pounced. Turns out, it’s not only her job — the DNI is responsible by law to protect U.S. elections from foreign interference (read that again, carefully!…. ) — but our President Trump has specifically tapped her to “lead the administration’s effort to re-examine the election and look for potential crimes.”

Election reform maybe: The House Republicans’ newly introduced Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act — says that mail-in ballots received after election day are not counted — mandates photo ID to vote and citizenship proof when registering to vote — requires stronger voter list maintenance — bans universal vote-by-mail systems — bans ranked choice voting and ballot harvesting, and — important! — — mandates “auditable paper ballots” for federal elections. Did you know a voter analysis showed that 98% of votes cast in the 2024 federal election would be via paper ballots?? Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Thune said this week the Senate will modify Congressman Chip Roy’s SAVE Act, already approved in the House, to add photo voter ID to pass in the Senate — action that would require a loopback to the House for a final approval vote.

Melania: Twenty Days to History This documentary following our beloved First Lady tracks the 20 days leading up to the second inauguration of our President, and crafts a hands-on, up-close-and-personal look at how she navigates his historic second term. Showing through at least Wednesday in Little Rock…

New game, same story from China: Natalie Winters reports that “U.S. education figures, charter-school leadership, Confucius Institute personnel, and American students studying in Chinese state institutions were all present and prominently featured” at Bejing’s 2025 World Chinese Language Conference that touted 15 new Confucius Institutes across the world. Our lawmakers’ weak efforts to eradicate this “educational threat” here in the U.S. are no match for China‘s steadily expanding global incursion.

Did we use it on Maduro’s Cuban guards in Venezuela? Former NSA employee Michael Beck, 65, has died. He’s the first overseas U.S./federal worker to say he was exposed to a direct-energy device in 1996 that led to his diagnosis of a rare form of Parkinson’s at age 45 and resulted in what we now call Havana Syndrome.

Just leaving this here: “If you were in your town one day, and you decide to walk down the alley, and you see a police car, and you decided to kick out the taillight and spit on the police officers, what do you think would happen to you, right? You'd be arrested!”