You’ve probably seen the America250 logo by now — but what about that Freedom250 image we see everywhere, too?

Sure, both commemorate our country’s wonderful 250th birthday, just going about the celebrations in very different ways.

America250 is the official nonprofit initiative between the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its supporting organization America250.org, Inc. (America250 Foundation). Congress established this program in 2016 to plan educational and historical events nationwide.

President Trump created the public–private partnership White House Task Force on Celebrating America's 250th Birthday — known as Freedom250 — by a January 29, 2025 executive order to “ensure that all events heading into our nation’s 250th birthday are given the grand celebration our country deserves.”

Among other happenings, the Semiquincentiennial Commission America250 is sponsoring a student-oriented field trip contest, a nationwide charitable giving initiative, local July 4 Block Parties, and the Great American Roadtrip initiative, as well as promoting record-setting 250 hours of volunteer service. America250 will bury a time capsule to be opened on America’s 500th birthday in 2276.

On the grand public celebrations side, Freedom250 hosts many large public observances across the states, including:

Rededicate 250, the May 17 national prayer event at The National Mall in Washington, D.C. “highlighting the Church’s role in history and civic life.” (watch)

Memorial Day observance May 25 outside of D.C. that included a parade to Arlington National Cemetery honoring service members and “a candlelight storytelling experience” with historians commemorating the lives and contributions of the U.S. Military to our freedom. (watch)

The Flag Day June 14 UFC fight night on the White House South Lawn that garnered 34 million global viewers, averaging 17 million in the U.S. along with the 85,000 or so ticket-holders who enjoyed the event in person.

The Great America State Fair now ongoing through July 10 on D.C.’s National Mall featuring a 110-foot Ferris wheel, pavilions for all 56 states and territories and performances, demonstrations, contests, and showcases — plus, just like being at your local county fair — classic fair food, rides, and carnival games.

Sail250, a “multi-city celebration of maritime history,” features the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world, with tall ship vessels representing more than 20 nations — and otherwise more than 40 other ships including military vessels and character ships, traveling along the Gulf of America and East Coast between May and ending up in Boston from July 11-16 to “highlight the coordination and shared commitment that unite nations across the world’s oceans.”

The National Patriot Games competition showcases male and female high school athletes from across the country is ongoing through the fall of 2026, with finals on November 1 in Washington, D.C. televised on ABC and ESPN.

Working Together

Freedom 250 is supported by the Board of America250, Board Chair Rosie Rios confirms.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!