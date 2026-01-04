Gosh, we’re hearing so very regularly from Congressman French Hill these days now that he has an announced challenger for the March 3 primary (only two months away, ya’ll!). Emails, social media posts, and editorials are popping up all over the place — but where’s French in person?

I want more in person action rather than all these words! What is French Hill doing to get busy with the Republicans in the U.S. House to codify President Trump’s executive orders so we can finalize the campaign promises Trump delivered?

Gotta ask French, why campaign in person if you can pretty much can count on a huge campaign war chest to ensure your re-election? Maybe you don’t need to back up Trump’s campaign promises ... in other words, is it really the money and those major donors that call all the shots in politics?

Hill’s last FEC filing showed about $2.6 million on hand through September 2025, with a 2025 fourth-quarter report due by end of January. He was last re-elected in 2024 with a campaign haul of just short of $4 million from the likes of Bank of New York Mellon, New York Life Insurance, Stephens Inc., Wells Fargo, and Coinbase. Only 1.24% of that year’s contributions were “less than $200” individual donations. Whadaya say, do YOU know anyone who contributes?

As a regular, non-wealthy, grassroots voter, it’s pretty clear that my issues are likely non-important to this Republican guy who’s supposed to represent me (and other Trump voters like me) in D.C.

It didn’t help any that Hill now brags that he gave a 2025 golden fleece award to Customs and Border Protection “for failing to fully carry out a clear directive from Congress to deploy effective inspection systems at land ports of entry to combat fentanyl trafficking.”

Hill chooses to highlight this Biden-era policy directive that President Trump changed when he took office. It’s quite tone-deaf given Border Patrol’s massive successes in stopping illegals and illegal drugs at our borders during Trump’s first year back in office — a huge issue for this normie voter:

In the nine months between January and September 2025, fentanyl seizures dropped by 55% compared to January-September of 2024, and monthly seizures continued to show dramatic decreases: In September 2025 fentanyl seizures dropped 15% from August 2025! About 80% of fentanyl seizures occurred at official ports of entry, primarily through vehicles driven by U.S. citizens and legal entrants rather than by migrants crossing illegally.

Not only that, but we all know that U.S. Border Patrol reports that apprehensions have reached the lowest number since 1970 and overall illegal immigration dropped to its lowest rate in recorded history!!

Hill’s campaign ends its hit on the Border Patrol saying that Hill is “glad to see this oversight now being corrected under the Trump Administration, but more needs to be done to make sure CBP is doing everything it can to protect communities in Arkansas and across America.” It’s as if someone else would be the one to “do everything” and his advocacy in D.C. would not help drive more concrete action to make Trump’s endeavors into permanent law.

If this problem’s being corrected (like so many, many others) and the Trump Administration is doing it, why not focus on that success?

Hill’s messaging doesn’t ring authentic. The more I see the barrage of words that characterizes his “not-in-person” 2026 primary campaign, the more I wonder. Are all those words just a hook to get us “non-moneyed” donors to think Hill actually represents our interests and not just those of the old guard Republican donor class?

